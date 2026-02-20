From AI-driven drug discovery to the era of “cell debugging.” - Commentary by Unexakorea

In biotech today, AI is no longer new.
Predicting molecular structures, finding drug candidates, filtering toxicity early—these innovations are often summarized in one sentence: AI makes drug development faster. Efficiency, cost, speed. All true.
But the bigger change is happening somewhere else.
AI is not only changing the pace of drug discovery—it is changing the way we think about disease.
The core question is shifting:
“Which target should we block?” to
“Which cellular state should we restore?”
This shift moves biotech’s language from targets to states—and more boldly, from parts to programs.
Diseases Rarely Heal Just Because One Part Was Fixed
For decades, drug discovery has followed a highly “engineering-like” logic: identify the key target that drives disease, then design a drug to inhibit or activate it. This approach built modern biotech, and it produced countless successes. But it also runs into repeated failure—especially in cancer and chronic diseases.
· Cancer learns how to escape drugs.
· Autoimmune diseases flare up again and again.
· Neurodegeneration is a slow progression, not a single event.
· Fibrosis eventually moves into a point-of-no-return trajectory.
These diseases are not best explained as single-target malfunctions. They are better understood as changes in system state—shifts in how cell populations behave and evolve.
At that point, disease starts to look less like a machine with a broken component and more like a software system running in the wrong mode.
Disease Is a Problem of “Runtime State”
For a long time, biology looked at averages. Bulk tissue assays measure gene expression, but what they report is the mean signal of millions of cells.
Then came single-cell omics and spatial omics, revealing disease not as an average, but as a living, heterogeneous system.
Within the same tissue:
· some cells respond to therapy,
· others escape into resistance,
· and many occupy intermediate states often arranged in highly structured spatial patterns.<
This is similar to what happens in computer science when you troubleshoot a system by reading its logs and stack traces. Disease is unfolding on a map of cellular states not in a single average number.
Once We Build a “Disease State Machine,” the Goal of Therapy Changes
In computer engineering, there’s the concept of a state machine—a model that describes how a system transitions between states based on certain conditions.
Disease behaves the same way:
· Healthy → early inflammation
· Early inflammation → chronic inflammation
· Response → resistance
· Injury → fibrosis
The critical question is not only what state the system is in, but which direction it is moving.
Even for the same patient and the same diagnosis, biological states shift over time. Therapy reshapes these trajectories—it can accelerate, delay, stabilize, or redirect them.
Treatment, therefore, is no longer simply “pressing down a target.” It becomes a way to alter the trajectory of cellular state transitions.
And this is where AI’s role becomes truly transformative.
AI doesn’t just search for “a drug that binds well.” It can learn the state space, predict transitions, and ultimately help design interventions that push cells toward the desired state.
Future Therapies Won’t Be Switches—They Will Be “Patches”
Traditional drugs act like switches: they turn down pathways that are turned on too strongly. But in a state-based framework, therapy isn’t a switch. It’s a patch. A patch does not simply turn something off. It modifies faulty logic and restores the system to stable execution.
In biology, this idea aligns with cell-state reprogramming:
· shifting hyperactivated immune cells into a regulatory mode,
· steering resistant tumor cells back toward differentiation or cell death,
·
pulling tissues away from fibrotic progression toward
regeneration.
And here’s the key insight: a patch doesn’t always need to be a brand-new molecule.
It can also be:
· drug combinations,
· dosing sequences,
· treatment timing,
· rhythmic intervention schedules.
These are all tools of state-transition control.
In other words, tomorrow’s biotech products may not be defined by a compound alone, but by an entire intervention scenario as a programmable strategy.
Debugging Starts Not With Observation, But With Perturbation
Software debugging cannot be solved by “just looking.” You have to intervene, test, and trace cause-and-effect. Biology is no different. This is why perturbation models are becoming central:
· perturb genes with CRISPR,
· observe how cellular states shift at single-cell resolution,
· perturb with drugs or cytokines,
· learn how interventions reshape trajectories.
Perturbation datasets provide something observation alone cannot:a pathway toward causality. And here, AI evolves from a prediction engine into a true debugging tool:
· What is the root error driving this disease state?
· Which intervention restores healthy state most efficiently?
· In which cell subtypes does a target actually matter?
· What early warning signals appear before resistance emerges?
Rather than producing a list of candidate compounds, AI starts generating something deeper: a bug report for the disease program.
Biotech Advantage Will Shift From “Targets” to “Transition Control”
This shift will reshape the industry.
1) Pipelines will be re-centered
Old pipeline: target → compound → indication
New pipeline: disease state → transition rules → reset strategy (patch)
2) Data value will be redefined
The most valuable assets won’t be the largest omics datasets, but:
· perturbation datasets, and
· longitudinal time-resolved data (pre/post/relapse)
Those are the ingredients that allow state machines to be built.
3) Competition will move from molecules to strategies
Even the same drug can produce different outcomes depending on:
· which patient,
· which cellular state,
· which sequence,
· and which combination.
These are optimization problems and AI is built for optimization.
Final Thought: Once We Treat Disease as a Program, Therapy Becomes an Update
AI is accelerating drug discovery. But the most profound change is not “finding drugs faster.” It’s the transformation of how we define disease and therefore how we define therapy. Disease is not simply a protein-level defect. It is a cellular system that has entered the wrong runtime state.
The future of therapy is not suppression it is reset. And future drugs may be less like molecules and more like algorithms that design state transitions.
Biotech must now change its fundamental question:
Not “What should we block?”
And the technology best positioned to answer that question is: AI that debugs the program of disease.
