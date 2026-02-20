From AI-driven drug discovery to the era of “cell debugging.” - Commentary by Unexakorea

In biotech today, AI is no longer new.

Predicting molecular structures, finding drug candidates, filtering toxicity early—these innovations are often summarized in one sentence: AI makes drug development faster. Efficiency, cost, speed. All true.

But the bigger change is happening somewhere else.

AI is not only changing the pace of drug discovery—it is changing the way we think about disease.

The core question is shifting:

“Which target should we block?” to

“Which cellular state should we restore?”

This shift moves biotech’s language from targets to states—and more boldly, from parts to programs.

Diseases Rarely Heal Just Because One Part Was Fixed

For decades, drug discovery has followed a highly “engineering-like” logic: identify the key target that drives disease, then design a drug to inhibit or activate it. This approach built modern biotech, and it produced countless successes. But it also runs into repeated failure—especially in cancer and chronic diseases.

· Cancer learns how to escape drugs.

· Autoimmune diseases flare up again and again.

· Neurodegeneration is a slow progression, not a single event.

· Fibrosis eventually moves into a point-of-no-return trajectory.

These diseases are not best explained as single-target malfunctions. They are better understood as changes in system state—shifts in how cell populations behave and evolve.

At that point, disease starts to look less like a machine with a broken component and more like a software system running in the wrong mode.

Disease Is a Problem of “Runtime State”

For a long time, biology looked at averages. Bulk tissue assays measure gene expression, but what they report is the mean signal of millions of cells.

Then came single-cell omics and spatial omics, revealing disease not as an average, but as a living, heterogeneous system.

Within the same tissue:

· some cells respond to therapy,

· others escape into resistance,

· and many occupy intermediate states often arranged in highly structured spatial patterns.<

This is similar to what happens in computer science when you troubleshoot a system by reading its logs and stack traces. Disease is unfolding on a map of cellular states not in a single average number.