Fouad Atouf appointed Chief Science Officer of USP

The United States Pharmacopeia (USP) today announced several key leadership appointments and promotions, effective July 1, 2025.Fouad Atouf, Ph.D. has been named Chief Science Officer, and Chair of the USP Council of Experts. "USP's commitment to science as the cornerstone of our efforts has established us globally as the leading provider of solutions for the most pressing quality challenges in medicines, dietary supplements, and food ingredients," said Atouf. " As lead of our staff scientists and volunteer body of independent experts, who work together to develop USP public quality standards, I aim to foster collaboration and innovative thinking to address emerging quality challenges and ensure our standards and solutions have a meaningful and timely impact."In addition to his new roles, Atouf will continue to serve as interim head of Global Biologics. Jaap Venema, Ph.D., USP’s current Chief Science Officer, will be leaving on June 30, 2025.Amanda Cowley, J.D. has been appointed Chief Growth Officer and head of Regions, Programs and Strategy. "Reflecting on the needs of our stakeholders worldwide, we’re dedicated to developing the right science-based solutions at the right time to help safeguard patients and consumers," said Cowley. "Together, we will focus on identifying and providing innovative reference standards and analytical materials solutions to support our documentary standards portfolios in critical areas such as microbial contamination, extractables and leachables, peptides, and cell and gene therapy."Cowley succeeds Surendra Nath Koduru, Ph.D.—USP’s current head of commercial strategy and operations—who announced his retirement earlier this year.Ken Alexander, J.D. will take over from Amanda Cowley as General Counsel and will continue to serve as head of Global Legal."We deeply appreciate the contributions of Jaap and Surendra Nath, whose leadership has been invaluable in guiding us through transformative times,” said Ronald T. Piervincenzi, Ph.D., USP’s Chief Executive Officer. “As we welcome Fouad, Amanda, and Ken to their new roles, I am confident their perspectives will help drive evolution in medicine quality and developing impactful solutions for our stakeholders.”For more information, please contact:USP is an independent scientific organization that collaborates with the world's top experts in health and science to develop quality resources and standards for medicines, dietary supplements, and food ingredients. Through our resources, standards, advocacy and education, USP helps increase the availability of quality medicines, supplements and foods for billions of people worldwide.