Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ: AIFF) Reports 291% Increase in TMS Center Customer Brain Scan Volumes

Commercial momentum continues to build, while Firefly harnesses increased electrophysiological data combining EEG and ERG to unlock future value

KENMORE, N.Y., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (“Firefly” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AIFF), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI") company advancing precision neuroscience, today announced a close to four-fold (291%) year-over-year increase in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (“TMS”) center customer clinical assessments using its U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) 510(k)-cleared, AI-powered EEG/ERP platform, Evoke™.

By combining qEEG and ERP, Evoke™ provides a more complete view of brain activity, designed to help clinicians identify patterns, differentiate conditions when symptoms overlap, and evaluate brain function with greater clarity. Within the TMS center setting in particular, Firefly’s EEG/ERP brain scans display electrophysiological signals that physicians may use to assess patterns commonly associated with psychiatric and behavioral health conditions, including:

Depression and mood disorders;

Anxiety disorders; and

ADHD and attention-related conditions.





By understanding how each patient’s brain is functioning, clinicians may tailor TMS treatments more precisely, adjust care based on response, and better align treatment strategies to the patient’s specific needs.

“As demonstrated by this significant expansion of TMS center customer adoption of Evoke, we continue to successfully execute against the key pillars of our growth strategy,” said Greg Lipschitz, Firefly’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our vision is to harness the full potential of EEG/ERP brain scans and assessments to guide more individualized treatment decisions. Evoke empowers clinicians to track changes in brain function over time to understand how patients are responding to treatment.”

“By assessing brain activity before, during, and after care, clinicians can make earlier, more informed adjustments and ensure interventions are aligned with how the brain is actually changing,” added Mr. Lipschitz. “Importantly, this may also enable TMS centers to provide their patients with objective evidence that their treatments are working, sometimes even before they feel better, thereby helping to maintain compliance with the multi-session therapy.”

About Firefly Neuroscience

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIFF) is an Artificial Intelligence ("AI") company advancing precision neuroscience, applying AI and large-scale electrophysiological data to give clinicians a more complete, objective picture of how an individual patient's brain is functioning. Firefly's proprietary database consists of over 200,000 EEG/ERP brain scans, which the Company believes to be the world's largest known standardized EEG/ERP repository. Firefly's EEG-based, AI-driven, and FDA-510(k)-cleared Evoke System is designed to support diagnostic and treatment monitoring methods for conditions such as depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, ADHD, and PTSD.

Please visit www.fireflyneuro.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the federal securities laws concerning Firefly, including statements relating to Firefly's management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Firefly will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Firefly's control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the reports and other filings of Firefly with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of Firefly's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. Forward-looking statements included in this press release only speak as of the date they are made, and Firefly does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investor & Media Contact

Stephen Kilmer

(646) 274-3580

stephen.kilmer@fireflyneuro.com