Femasys Partners with UNC Health to Introduce Its FemaSeed® Fertility Portfolio Across Statewide OB/GYN Care Locations

-- For the first time, OB/GYNs within the UNC Health system will be able to offer women FemVue® fertility evaluation and FemaSeed as a first-line treatment option --

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a leading biomedical innovator developing transformative fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control solutions designed to improve the standard of care, expand access, and reduce costs for women worldwide, announced today a partnership with UNC Health to introduce its female and male fertility diagnostics, FemVue and SpermVue™, together with FemaSeed Complete, an in-office intratubal insemination solution designed as a first-line fertility treatment, within UNC Health OB/GYN practice locations.

“We launched our OB/GYN commercial initiative at the ACOG Annual Clinical & Scientific Meeting on May 1st with the goal of bringing fertility evaluation and treatment earlier in the care pathway, and we are thrilled that a leading academic health system such as UNC Health is making these important technologies available within its OB/GYN practices,” said Kathy Lee-Sepsick, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Femasys. “This collaboration will enable more women to begin fertility care sooner with the physicians they already know and trust, while expanding access to practical, cost-conscious diagnostic and first-line treatment options.”

“I advocated for the availability of Femasys’ fertility technologies within UNC Health because they give OB/GYNs practical tools to address patients’ fertility needs earlier in the care pathway and before referral to an infertility specialist,” said Dr. John “Jack” Coiner II. “I am excited to help expand fertility services throughout the High Country of North Carolina, where many patients currently drive hours to see a fertility specialist. Unfortunately, that distance becomes a barrier for many women and couples, leading some to delay or forgo care altogether. I look forward to helping expand these diagnostic and first-line treatment options to additional UNC Health locations, combining convenient, community-based access with the clinical expertise of our health system. This approach expands access to fertility care, allows patients to begin treatment earlier within their local community, and ensures they can be seamlessly referred to a fertility specialist when more advanced care is needed.”

About FemaSeed Fertility Portfolio

The Femasys Fertility Portfolio is designed to support a more complete fertility care pathway, beginning with diagnostic evaluation for both women and men. FemVue uses ultrasound to assess fallopian tube patency, while SpermVue provides an at-home male fertility screening option to help identify potential barriers to conception earlier. FemaSeed Complete combines FemaSeed with FemSperm for in-office sperm preparation and handling, enabling practices to provide first-line fertility treatment without the need for referral to a specialist or outside laboratory. Together, the portfolio is designed to enable earlier fertility care that is more accessible and lower cost. Learn more at www.femaseed.com and www.femvue.com.

About Femasys Inc.

Femasys is a leading biomedical innovator developing transformative fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control solutions designed to improve the standard of care, expand access, and reduce costs for women worldwide. The Company is focused on commercializing its fertility portfolio, led by FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination, together with complementary diagnostic and sperm handling products, in the U.S. and key international markets. Femasys is also advancing FemBloc®, its non-surgical, in-office permanent birth control solution, toward U.S. FDA approval through the ongoing FINALE pivotal trial (NCT05977751). FemBloc received regulatory approvals in Europe, the UK and New Zealand in 2025, supporting commercialization through strategic partnerships in select international markets. Femasys’ portfolio is supported by broad intellectual property protection and clinical data demonstrating favorable safety, encouraging effectiveness results, and high patient and practitioner satisfaction. Learn more at www.femasys.com, or follow us on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About UNC Health

UNC Health is North Carolina’s largest academic health system, providing compassionate, high-quality care through a statewide network of hospitals, clinics and physician practices. Its OB/GYN providers offer comprehensive care throughout every stage of life, including family planning, preconception counseling, fertility evaluation and ongoing gynecologic care. By combining accessible, community-based services with the clinical expertise, research and education of the UNC School of Medicine, UNC Health helps patients receive leading-edge care closer to home.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “pending,” “intend,” “believe,” “suggests,” “potential,” “hope,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for our FemBloc product candidate; develop and advance our current FemBloc product candidate and successfully enroll and complete the clinical trial; the ability of our clinical trial to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of our product candidate and other positive results; estimates regarding the total addressable market for our products and product candidate; our ability to commercialize our products and product candidate, our ability to establish, maintain, grow or increase sales and revenues, or the effect of delays in commercializing our products, including FemaSeed; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Femasys undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.



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