Ethos Laboratories Announces Exclusive U.S. Launch of CNSDose™, Following Successful MolDX® Technical Assessment

Exclusive licensing agreement with Incite Genomics brings innovative pharmacogenomic platform to healthcare providers nationwide

NEWPORT, Ky., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos Laboratories today announced the national launch of CNSDose™, a pharmacogenomic testing platform that will be offered throughout the United States under an exclusive licensing agreement with Incite Genomics. The launch follows the successful completion of the MolDX® Technical Assessment process, an important milestone validating the analytical validity, clinical validity, and clinical utility of CNSDose for its intended use.

The successful MolDX Technical Assessment determined that CNSDose met the requirements for coverage under the MolDX Pharmacogenomics Testing Local Coverage Determination when used for patients receiving or being considered for medically necessary neuropsychiatric medications with clinically actionable FDA-recognized or Clinical Pharmacogenetics Implementation Consortium (CPIC) guideline-supported gene-drug interactions.

As the exclusive U.S. provider of CNSDose, Ethos Laboratories is introducing a pharmacogenomic platform designed to support physicians caring for patients in behavioral health, psychiatry, addiction recovery, pain management, and other neuropsychiatric specialties. Medication response varies considerably among patients, and inherited genetic variation is one factor that can influence how certain medications are metabolized or transported throughout the body. Pharmacogenomic testing has become an increasingly important component of precision medicine by providing clinicians with evidence-based genetic information that may help inform medication management decisions when used alongside clinical evaluation and professional judgment.

CNSDose evaluates 19 clinically relevant genes, including pharmacogenes associated with FDA-recognized pharmacogenomic information and CPIC-supported gene-drug interactions. The assay also incorporates additional genomic markers related to medication transport and central nervous system pharmacology, providing physicians with a broader genomic profile while maintaining clinically actionable medication guidance based on established FDA and CPIC recommendations.

"Today represents one of the most significant milestones in the history of Ethos Laboratories," said Brian Kincaid, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ethos Laboratories. "The successful MolDX Technical Assessment reflects years of scientific development and collaboration and allows us to bring CNSDose to physicians throughout the United States. Our mission has always been simple: help more people."

"Behavioral health providers, psychiatrists, pain management specialists, and addiction medicine physicians care for patients whose treatment journeys are often complex. CNSDose was developed to provide clinicians with evidence-based pharmacogenomic information grounded in FDA-recognized pharmacogenomic information and CPIC guidance, together with additional genomic insights that help provide a more comprehensive view of patient-specific variability."

"Incite Genomics was founded on the belief that innovation in genomics should ultimately improve patient care," said Richard Hannebery, Chief Executive Officer of Incite Genomics. "We are proud to partner with Ethos Laboratories as the exclusive U.S. licensee of CNSDose. Ethos has demonstrated exceptional scientific leadership and a commitment to responsible clinical implementation, making them an ideal organization to introduce CNSDose to physicians across the United States."

The launch of CNSDose represents Ethos Laboratories' first national precision medicine platform and reflects the company's continued investment in innovative molecular diagnostics. By combining clinically actionable pharmacogenomic information with broader genomic insights relevant to neuropsychiatric care, Ethos seeks to provide healthcare professionals with a comprehensive decision-support resource that complements clinical evaluation and physician judgment.

Ethos Laboratories expects CNSDose to be available nationwide beginning August 3, 2026.

About CNSDose™

CNSDose is a laboratory-developed pharmacogenomic assay intended to provide healthcare professionals with genetic information relevant to neuropsychiatric medication management. The assay evaluates 19 genes, including genes associated with FDA-recognized pharmacogenomic information and CPIC-supported gene-drug interactions, together with additional genomic markers relevant to medication transport and central nervous system pharmacology. CNSDose is intended to provide information that may assist physicians in medication management decisions when considered alongside patient history, clinical evaluation, and professional judgment.

About Ethos Laboratories

Ethos Laboratories is a national CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited clinical laboratory dedicated to advancing patient care through innovation, scientific excellence, and personalized medicine. Founded on the purpose to Help More People, Ethos partners with healthcare providers across the United States to deliver clinically meaningful diagnostic solutions that support informed medical decision-making and improve patient outcomes.

The laboratory offers a comprehensive portfolio of specialized testing services spanning behavioral health, addiction recovery, pain management, primary care, precision medicine, and molecular diagnostics. By combining advanced laboratory science with responsive client support, rapid turnaround times, and industry-leading reimbursement expertise, Ethos empowers healthcare providers with actionable diagnostic information when it matters most.

Ethos is committed to responsible innovation and the advancement of precision medicine. Through strategic collaborations, scientific research, and the development of novel laboratory-developed tests, the company continues to expand access to cutting-edge diagnostic technologies that address unmet clinical needs while maintaining the highest standards of analytical quality, clinical validity, and regulatory compliance.

Headquartered in Newport, Kentucky, Ethos Laboratories serves healthcare providers nationwide and remains focused on delivering innovative diagnostic solutions that improve healthcare, strengthen clinical decision-making, and ultimately help more people.

About Incite Genomics

Incite Genomics is an innovator in pharmacogenomics and precision medicine focused on developing genomic technologies that support individualized patient care. Through scientific research and strategic collaborations, Incite Genomics works to expand access to clinically relevant genomic solutions worldwide.

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