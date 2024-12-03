Enigma Biomedical USA Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enigma Biomedical USA (EB USA) today announced formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), comprised of top tier physicians and scientists from around the globe, spanning areas of expertise from chemistry, biology to medicine associated with the assessment and ultimate treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s Disease.





Professor Serge Gauthier of McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada will serve as Chairperson of the EB USA SAB, and will be joined by:

Richard Hargreaves Ph.D., Senior Vice President Head of Neuroscience TRC, Bristol Myers Squibb, NJ,

Kenji Ishii M.D., Leader, Team for Neuroimaging Research Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Gerontology, Japan,

Keith Johnson M.D., Ph.D., Director, Molecular Neuroimaging, Department of Radiology Massachusetts General Hospital; Neurologist, Memory Disorders Unit, Department of Neurology, Brigham and Women’s Hospital; and Professor of Radiology and Neurology, Harvard Medical School, MA,

Sterling Johnson Ph.D., Jean R. Finley Professor of Geriatrics and Dementia, Department of Medicine Division of Geriatrics and Gerontology and Principal Investigator, Wisconsin Registry for Alzheimer’s Prevention (WRAP), The University of Wisconsin, WI,

Eric M Reiman MD, Executive Director, Banner Alzheimer’s Institute and Chief Executive Officer, Banner Research; Professor of Psychiatry, University of Arizona; University Professor of Neuroscience, Arizona State University; Senior Scientist, Translational Genomics Research Institute; and Director, Arizona Alzheimer’s Consortium,

Christopher Rowe FRACP M.D., Director of Molecular Imaging Research and a consultant neurologist to the Memory Disorders Clinic at the Austin Hospital, Australia,

Koen Van Laere M.D., Ph.D., D.Sc., Head, Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, PET-MR Unit, Full Professor, Department of Imaging and Pathology, University Hospital Leuven-KU Leuven, Belgium, and

Henrik Zetterberg M.D., Ph.D., Professor/ Chief Physician, Institute for neuroscience and Physiology, University of Gothenburg, Sweden; Group Leader, UK Dementia research Institute, University College London, UK; and Visiting Professor, The University of Wisconsin, WI

“We are thrilled to assemble such a remarkably accomplished advisory board, and I am honored to serve as its chairperson. We have a unique mix of complementary expertise from basic sciences to clinical practice that will accelerate knowledge transfer and help persons living with neurodegenerative conditions and their care partners,” said Serge Gauthier, CM, C.Q., M.D., FRCPC, past Director of the McGill University Research Center for Studies in Aging and currently Professor Emeritus in Neurology and Psychiatry and co-lead of the Dementia Education Program at McGill University.

“EBG USA greatly appreciates the commitment of these world-class researchers to work with us to advance our mission. We expect this collaboration to yield major strides toward addressing the unmet needs in neurodegenerative disease as well as providing future tools and technologies to support the development of disease modifying therapies,” said Rick Hiatt, President and CEO of EB USA.

About Enigma Biomedical – USA

Enigma Biomedical USA’s vision is to be the premier provider of imaging biomarkers for neurological pathologies, associated information technology, and related tools to accelerate the development, approval, and adoption of effective therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases. EB’s neuroimaging biomarkers provide Pharma and Academic researchers with state-of-the-art tools for enabling Disease-Modifying Therapy development with the highest precision and accuracy. In pursuit of this vision, subsidiaries of EB have provided the best-in-class Tau and Amyloid PET imaging biomarkers, MK-6240 and NAV-4694, to our partners to enable their research efforts. Both tracers have recently been acquired by a third party for further development. EB also recently announced a partnership with AbbVie to explore their novel 4R Tau PET Imaging Biomarkers.

