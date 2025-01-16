Enigma Biomedical USA and the University of Wisconsin–Madison announce Formation of a Partnership to Advance Development of Next-Generation Imaging and Fluid Biomarkers for Improved Understanding and Management of Neurodegenerative Diseases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enigma Biomedical USA, Inc (Enigma) and the University of Wisconsin–Madison (UW–Madison) today announced formation of a partnership focused on development of next-generation Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Imaging and fluid biomarkers. Enigma will support this work at the new Biomarker Development Lab for Age-related Neurodegenerative Disease at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison, WI. Enigma’s Chief Scientific Officer, Hartmuth Kolb, Ph.D., who serves a visiting Professor at UW–Madison, will collaborate closely with Sterling Johnson Ph.D., Jean R. Finley Professor of Geriatrics and Dementia, Department of Medicine and Principal Investigator, Wisconsin Registry for Alzheimer’s Prevention (WRAP), University of Wisconsin–Madison; Henrik Zetterberg M.D., Ph.D., Professor/ Chief Physician, Institute for neuroscience and Physiology, University of Gothenburg, Sweden; Group Leader, UK Dementia research Institute, University College London, UK and Visiting Professor, UW–Madison; and with Bradley Christian, Ph.D., Professor, Medical Physics and Psychiatry at UW–Madison and Director of PET Physics, Waisman Brain Imaging Lab. These UW scientists are acknowleged leaders in biomarker development for improved assessment of neurodegenerative disease, and Professors Johnson and Zetterberg serve on Enigma’s Scientic Advisory Board. This collaboration will include option agreements for Enigma to license technology developed by the partnership, as determined by a Joint Steering Committee.





Anjon Audhya, PhD, Senior Associate Dean for Basic Research, Biotechnology, and Graduate Studies, Professor of Biomolecular Chemistry, at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, comments: “We are thrilled to partner with Enigma Biomedical in this expanded enterprise to develop new biomarkers, both imaging and fluid, to advance research and ultimately patient care for individuals suffering from neurodegenerative diseases.”

“Enigma greatly appreciates confidence placed in us by UW–Madison, a globally acknowledged institute of excellence in research into neurodegenerative disease. The work envisioned in this agreement is entirely aligned with our mission. We expect this collaboration to yield major strides toward addressing the unmet needs in neurodegenerative disease as well as providing future tools and technologies to support the development of disease modifying therapies,” said Rick Hiatt, President and CEO of Enigma.

About Enigma Biomedical USA, Inc.

Enigma Biomedical USA’s vision is to be the premier provider of imaging biomarkers for neurological pathologies, associated information technology, and related tools to accelerate the development, approval, and adoption of effective therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases. Enigma’s neuroimaging biomarkers provide Pharma and Academic researchers with state-of-the-art tools for enabling Disease-Modifying Therapy development with the highest precision and accuracy. In pursuit of this vision, subsidiaries of Enigma have provided the best-in-class Tau and Amyloid PET imaging biomarkers, MK-6240 and NAV-4694, to our partners to enable their research efforts. Both tracers have recently been acquired by a third party for further development. Enigma also recently announced a partnership with AbbVie to explore their novel 4R Tau PET Imaging Biomarkers.

About the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health

The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health is recognized as one of the nation’s leading institutions in health sciences education, research, and service. Founded in 1907 as the medical school of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, in 2005 it became the nation’s first school to integrate the disciplines of medicine and public health. With a deep commitment to a vision of healthy people and healthy communities, we translate discovery into application and interconnect clinical care, education and research. The school employs more than 5,400 faculty and staff and provides educational opportunities for nearly 2,400 students and postgraduate trainees. Grants awarded to School of Medicine and Public Health principal investigators in fiscal year 2023 totaled $641 million in federal and non-federal awards. Some of the nation’s leading researchers, educators, and clinicians are among the faculty, including several National Medal of Science recipients and National Academy of Science honorees.

