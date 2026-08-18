Enginprime Medical Closes $12M Series A Financing

Round exclusively led by Qiming Venture Partners; proceeds to fund China registration trial and overseas early-stage clinical development

SHANGHAI and HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enginprime Medical ("Enginprime" or the "Company"), a developer of percutaneous ventricular assist device (pVAD) technology, today announced the closing of a $12M Series A financing round, exclusively led by Qiming Venture Partners. Proceeds will fund the registration clinical trial of OpusOne™ in China and support regulatory submissions and early-stage clinical development of the platform globally.

Founded in 2023 by Voyagers Capital and a team of experienced engineers, Enginprime is developing next-generation percutaneous ventricular assist systems. The company's lead product, OpusOne™, is designed to deliver higher flow rates from a smaller catheter profile.

"We are deeply grateful to Qiming Venture Partners and Voyagers Capital for their strategic support," said Zhiyong Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Enginprime. "This funding marks a pivotal milestone as we advance and scale a globally competitive pVAD system. We are committed to executing our global clinical and regulatory strategies to deliver reliable, cost-effective percutaneous ventricular assist solutions to market."

Shuo Mao, Principal of Qiming Venture Partners said, " The foldable impeller pVAD achieves greater flow capacity with a lower-profile design, effectively reducing clinical complications and broadening patient eligibility and clinical applicability. It delivers significant clinical value for ventricular assist therapy. To date, no comparable product has obtained global regulatory approval, representing an untapped technological frontier in the industry. We believe that with solid industrial expertise and profound clinical insights, coupled with the joint efforts of its core team and shareholders, Enginprime's differentiated pVAD innovation is poised to fill the global market gap and bring substantial therapeutic benefits to patients worldwide."

"Enginprime came out of Voyagers Capital's Venture Creation model, and the team has more than delivered on the bar we set when we started the company," said Fiona Zhang, Partner at Voyagers Capital. "We see a clear gap and opportunities in the global pVAD market, and look forward to bringing OpusOne™ to the market in China and globally with the support of Qiming Venture Partners and other strategic partners."

About Enginprime Medical

Enginprime was established in 2023 and incubated by Voyagers Capital, leveraging cross-disciplinary engineering capabilities, systems integration expertise, and advanced manufacturing methodologies. OpusOne™, as the company's flagship medical device platform, is actively advancing clinical validation to support future global commercialization.

About Qiming Venture Partners

Qiming Venture Partners was founded in 2006. Currently, Qiming Venture Partners manages eleven US Dollar funds and seven RMB funds with $9.5 billion in capital raised. Since our establishment, we have invested in outstanding companies in the Technology and Healthcare industries at the early and growth stages.

Since our debut, we have backed over 580 fast-growing and innovative companies. Over 210 of our portfolio companies have achieved exits through IPOs at the NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEX, Shanghai Stock Exchange, or Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or through M&A or other means. There are also over 80 portfolio companies that have achieved unicorn or super unicorn status.

About Voyagers Capital

Voyagers Capital is a healthcare venture capital fund focused on creating long-term value through strategic investments in innovations. We partner with visionary entrepreneurs to bring transformative products to patients globally.

For more information, please contact:

media@enginprime.com; info@voyagerscap.com.

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SOURCE Enginprime Medical Inc; Voyagers Capital