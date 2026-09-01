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Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Participate in September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and immunological diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in two investor conferences in September:



  • Baird 2026 Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside Chat on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at 1:25 p.m. ET
  • H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference: Fireside Chat on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET

A live webcast of each event will be accessible by visiting the “Events and Presentations” section on the “Investors” page of Enanta’s website at www.enanta.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available following the presentation and will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for viral infections and immunological diseases. In virology, Enanta’s clinical programs are focused on the development of first-in-disease and best-in-disease treatments for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The Company’s immunology pipeline aims to develop treatments for inflammatory diseases by targeting key drivers of the type 2 immune response, with KIT, STAT6 and MRGPRX2 inhibition.

Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of the only treatment approved for curing both acute and chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). A portion of Enanta’s royalties from HCV products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie contribute ongoing funding to Enanta’s operations. Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.


Contacts

Media and Investors Contact:
Jennifer Viera
617-744-3848
jviera@enanta.com

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