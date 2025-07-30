Embolization Particles Market Projected to Reach USD 3.79 Billion by 2034 at 12.27% CAGR

The global embolization particles market size is valued at USD 1.19 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 1.34 billion in 2025. Driven by rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, the market is projected to reach approximately USD 3.79 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.27% from 2025 to 2034.

Emerging major growth factors are a rise in cases of cancer and other chronic diseases, like aneurysms, uterine fibroids, and peripheral vascular diseases. Significant breakthroughs in minimally invasive procedures are increasingly impacting the market growth. Additionally, technological innovations in embolization materials, as well as rising healthcare expenses, are also driving the overall market growth. Moreover, accelerating healthcare infrastructure and progressing awareness about minimally invasive procedures are supporting the market in developing countries.

The Embolization Particles Market: Highlights

• The embolization particles market will likely exceed USD 1.19 billion by 2024.

• Valuation is projected to hit USD 3.79 billion by 2034.

• Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.27% starting from 2025 to 2034.

• North America dominated the global embolization particles market with a major share in 2024.

• Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.

• By product type, the radioembolization segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

• By product type, the drug eluting beads segment is expected to register a rapid expansion in the upcoming years.

• By application, the oncology segment led the market in 2024.

• By application, the peripheral vascular disease segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period.

Key Metrics and Overview

Key Metrics and Overview

Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.34 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 3.79 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 12.27% Leading Region North America Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Application, By Region Top Key Players Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Merit Medical Systems, Sirtex Medical, BTG plc, Terumo Corporation, Guerbet, Medtronic, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Kavya Pharma

Market Overview: Improvements in Delivery Systems

Generally, embolization particles are very small substances, which are employed in blood vessel blockages, frequently in procedures, such as in the treatment of AVMs, tumors, or uterine fibroids. In 2025, the global embolization particles market will be driven by enormously growing chronic disease prevalences, immense advancements in embolization particles, their techniques, and minimally invasive procedures. Moreover, the market is moving towards novel developments, including breakthroughs in material science, such as hydrogels, iodine-based, and trackable materials. As well as innovations in delivery systems, like in situ gelling and smart materials, and imaging techniques, are also encouraging the overall market growth.

Various Combined Applications in the Healthcare Sector: Major Potential

Nowadays, these embolization particles are widely employed in different health issues, especially in different kinds of cancers, like liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma and colorectal liver metastases), renal cell carcinoma, and neuroendocrine tumors, by coupling with chemotherapy (chemoembolization) or radiation therapy (radioembolization). As well as the global embolization particles market has wider applications in neurology for the treatment of arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), aneurysms, and other vascular abnormalities in the brain and spinal cord, with other peripheral vascular concerns, urology, and for haemorrhage control.

Greater Procedure Expenditure and Shortage of Specialized Radiologists: Major Challenge

Highly influencing challenges in this market are the need for advanced medical devices, specialized embolic agents, and imaging guidance are resulting in raised procedural expenses. Besides this, the requirement of highly trained, skilled professionals, such as specialized radiologists, is creating another hurdle for the market growth.

The Embolization Particles Market: Regional Analysis

In 2024, North America held the biggest revenue share of the market, due to the enhanced burden of chronic conditions, especially cancer and peripheral vascular diseases, which require embolization procedures. As well as continuous innovations in particle design and embolization approaches in this region are boosting the accuracy, safety, and effectiveness of treatments. Mainly, the usage of novel microspheres, beads, and other devices is increasing access to earlier complicated vascular spaces, which is leading to a rise in the adoption of these techniques in North America.

In North America, the U.S. is a vital and highly developed country in the embolization particles market. This region possesses widespread adoption of minimally invasive procedures over conventional surgery approaches, with rapid recovery time and minimal risk of complications. Along with this, robust healthcare rules and reimbursement frameworks in this region are assisting in the highly available and cost-effective embolization procedures.

For instance,

• In July 2025, Proximie, a medical technology manufacturer, collaborated with HistoSonics, a manufacturer of the Edison Histotripsy System, to boost access to non-invasive liver tumor treatment across the U.S.

Mainly, Canada’s highly sophisticated healthcare system and infrastructure are allowing easy accessibility and availability of embolization approaches are propelling the market expansion. As well as Canada fostering novel developments in embolization particle technology, such as improved delivery systems and biocompatible materials with accelerated treatment effectiveness and safety, resulting in wider adoption.

The Asia Pacific is Anticipated to Expand at the Fastest CAGR in the Upcoming Years

During 2025-2034, Asia Pacific is predicted to register a rapid expansion. This region’s embolization particles market is fueled by the increasing burden of diverse health issues, such as hypertension, obesity, smoking, and alcoholism are associated with the growth of brain aneurysms and kidney cancer. As well as other concerns, like liver cancer, uterine fibroids, and peripheral vascular diseases, are boosting the adoption of embolization particles in emerging surgeries. Besides this, in ASAP, developing awareness about minimally invasive treatments and optimized access to advanced medical technologies are supporting the overall market expansion.

China has a growing burden of geriatric population that is immensely prone to chronic diseases and increasingly demanding for non-invasive surgical methods. This expanding demand will assist in the accelerating adoption of embolization particles. Whereas, the Chinese government is focusing on improving healthcare infrastructure and investing in healthcare technology.

For instance,

• In June 2025, Singlera Genomics, a biotechnology company focused on non-invasive early cancer detection, made a partnership with Fudan University’s Zhongshan Hospital, a premier, highly ranked public hospital in China, to introduce a peer-reviewed manuscript in the journal Molecular Cancer demonstrating the results of the large-scale multi-center GUIDE prospective cohort study, representing that Singlera’s GutSeer® assay can non-invasively detect five main types of gastrointestinal cancer at an early stage using a simple blood test.

On the other hand, India is experiencing major expansion in the embolization particles market, due to increasing reputation as a medical tourism destination, especially for specialized procedures like embolization, which is appealing to patients from other countries. However, rising awareness and acceptance between healthcare professionals and patients regarding the advantages of these surgical procedures are highly impacting the ultimate market growth in India.

The Embolization Particles Market: Segmentation Analysis

By product type analysis

The radioembolization segment held the biggest revenue share of the market in 2024. The segment is driven by consistent innovations in radioembolization spheres and advancements in imaging modalities and catheter technology, with increased accuracy and efficiency of treatments. As well as its escalating applications in cancer treatment, other concerns such as peripheral vascular diseases, uterine fibroids, and aneurysms.

On the other hand, the drug eluting beads segment is estimated to grow rapidly, due to its enormous adoption in minimally invasive procedures and the advantages of targeted drug delivery approaches. Also, they have controlled release of therapeutic drugs, providing treatment results and minimizing side effects as compared to conventional embolization approaches. Moreover, continuous research and development in DEB technology, such as enhancements in bead size, drug loading capacity, and release kinetics, are expanding their performance and applications.

By application analysis

In 2024, the oncology segment was dominant in the embolization particles market. Generally, certain important factors are influencing the development in this segment, including the worldwide rise in cancer incidences, like liver, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, which are greatly demanding for embolization particles. Alongside the introduction of new embolization products, like SIR-Spheres Y-90 resin microspheres for liver tumors, is also influencing the segment.

However, the peripheral vascular disease segment is estimated to register the fastest growth. With the contribution of many factors, such as growth in diabetes, aging populations, and smoking are fueling a rise in PVD diseases. As well as breakthroughs in embolization particle technology, like the development of bioactive coils, coated particles, and precise catheter delivery systems, are supporting to boost the efficacy and safety of these approaches.

For instance,

In March 2025, Shockwave Medical launched the IVL catheter in the US for the treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular conditions.

Embolization Particles Market Companies:

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Cook Medical

• Merit Medical Systems

• Sirtex Medical

• BTG plc

• Terumo Corporation

• Guerbet

• Medtronic

• Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

• Kavya Pharma

Recent Developments of Top Companies

Company Latest Updates Boston Scientific Corporation (May 2025) Partnered with IRCAD North America to advance surgical training and education. Merit Medical Systems (April 10, 2025) Launched the Ventrax delivery system for cardiac interventions. Cook Medical (March 2025) Announce first US patient treated with Zenith Alpha 2 endovascular graft Boston Scientific Corporation (November 2024) Made a definitive agreement to acquire Intera Oncology® Inc., a privately held medical device company that offers the Intera 3000 Hepatic Artery Infusion Pump and floxuridine, a chemotherapy drug, both of which are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Medtronic plc (September 2024) Designed to advance AiBLE™, the Medtronic smart ecosystem of innovative navigation, robotics, data and AI, imaging, software, and implants that allow more predictable outcomes in spine and cranial procedures. Sirtex Medical (August 2024) Introduced a new way to deliver yttrium-90 (Y-90) for metastatic colorectal cancer radiation therapy.

What are the Significant Movements in the Embolization Particles Market?

• In July 2025, Bern-based medtech Compremium unveiled its first-in-human clinical study to assess a novel, non-invasive diagnostic device for thyroid nodules.

• In July 2025, Lee Health launched the Maestro Platform from Moon Surgical, a cutting-edge tool that escalates minimally invasive procedures by optimizing precision, efficiency, and surgical workflow.

• In June 2025, ICICI Bank collaborated with Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) to launch a specialised cancer care block at the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCHRC) in Visakhapatnam with Rs. 550 Cr investment.

• In January 2025, Panakeia, an innovator in AI-driven multi-omic biomarker profiling, introduced PANProfiler Colon, an AI-driven software solution for profiling of Microsatellite instability (MSI) and mismatch repair deficiency (dMMR) completely digitally and directly from Haematoxylin and Eosin (H&E)-stained images of colon cancer tissue samples.

Embolization Particles Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

• Radioembolization

• Drug Eluting Beads

By Application

• Oncology

• Peripheral Vascular Disease

• Neurology

By Region

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Thailand

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Sweden

• Denmark

• Norway

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• Kuwait

