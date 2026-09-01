Eclipsebio expands its RNA characterization capabilities with multi-attribute nanopore-based sequencing assay eSTRAND RNA QC™

eSTRAND RNA QC™ uses nanopore-based direct RNA sequencing to offer multi-attribute RNA characterization.

Using direct RNA sequencing, eSTRAND RNA QC reads full-length RNA without requiring reverse transcription or translation.

eSTRAND RNA QC simultaneously measures RNA identity, poly(A) tail length, capping efficiency, fragmentation hotspots, and double-stranded RNA.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eclipse Bioinnovations, Inc. (Eclipsebio), the leader in sequencing-based analytics and AI-enabled design for RNA therapeutics, today announced the launch of eSTRAND RNA QC™, a multi-attribute nanopore-based RNA characterization assay.

Eclipsebio announced the launch of eSTRAND RNA QC™, a multi-attribute nanopore-based RNA characterization assay.

Traditional analytical tools provide limited information on RNA characterization, making it difficult for drug developers to determine the best manufacturing selections for an effective therapeutic. eSTRAND RNA QC uses nanopore-based direct RNA sequencing to overcome this challenge. Direct RNA sequencing reads full-length RNA without requiring reverse transcription or translation, providing clear, actionable insights into RNA characterization.

"Low-resolution, single-dimensional insights from traditional characterization assays are not sufficient for today's drug development standards," said Eclipsebio Co-Founder and CEO Peter Chu, Ph.D. "eSTRAND RNA QC provides essential multi-attribute testing to provide partners the full scope of their RNA therapeutic quality."

With direct RNA sequencing, eSTRAND RNA QC can measure multiple critical quality attributes in a single run, including RNA identity, poly(A) tail length, capping efficiency, fragmentation hotspots, and double-stranded RNA. These simultaneous measurements save drug developers time, helping them get their therapeutic to clinic faster.

To learn more about how eSTRAND RNA QC provides accurate, comprehensive RNA quality analysis, contact partnering@eclipsebio.com.

About Eclipsebio

Eclipsebio is a private biotechnology company headquartered in San Diego that combines AI-powered sequence design, rapid prototyping, and sequencing-based analytics to support RNA drug development. With extensive experience supporting early-stage basic research through preclinical therapeutic development, Eclipsebio provides unparalleled support for obtaining deep insights into RNA and therapeutic biology. The company offers its solutions as end-to-end partnerships for biopharma and project-based services for academics. For more information about Eclipsebio, visit www.eclipsebio.com.

Contacts

For Partners: partnering@eclipsebio.com



For Media: press@eclipsebio.com

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SOURCE Eclipsebio