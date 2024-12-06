eClinical Solutions Market Size Expected to Hit USD 35.01 Billion by 2034

According to Precedence Research, the global eClinical solutions market size was exhibited at USD 10.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 35.01billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 12.80% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1092

eClinical Solutions Market Key Takeaways

• North America led the eClinical solutions market with the largest market share of 52% in 2023.

• The CTMS segment dominated the eClinical solutions market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 22% in 2023.

• By Delivery Mode, the web-hosted segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of over 75% in 2023.

• By Development Phase, the phase III segment dominated the eClinical solutions market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 54% in 2023.

• The CROs segment dominated the market for eClinical solutions and held the largest revenue share of over 37.06% in 2023.

The eClinical solutions are becoming a crucial aspect of clinical research. The eClinical solutions market refers to the integration of digital technology platforms, services, tools, and databases to assist clinical researchers with efficient clinical trials. This digitalization helps biopharmaceutical and clinical organizations, sponsors, and contract research organizations from clinical data acquisition to data submission. As the number of clinical trials increases with the increasing need for research, the demand for advanced tools and databases also rises to store vast amounts of data for easy data insights at any time. These e-services reduce the clinical trial cycle time, minimize manual errors, avoid reliance on large human resources, and improve productivity.

The eClinical solutions include an electronic investigator site file (eISF), an electronic source (eSource), electronic informed consent (eConsent), an electronic regulatory document management system (eRegulatory), a clinical trial management system (CTMS), electronic data capture (EDC), and site + sponsor connectivity (eHub). The other services also include biometrics systems and cloud-based systems for data analytics that connect skilled experts, researchers, CROs, sponsors, and clients. In September 2024, Parexel International Corporation received the Prestigious Society for Clinical Research Sites Eagle Award by recognizing its strong commitment to clinical site relationships and patients.

Major Trends in the eClinical Solutions Market

• Clinical Development Technology Optimization: Industries are making efforts to deliver impactful eClinical technology solutions by collaborating with industrial vendors and utilizing their quality management systems. After careful examination and evaluation of the desired data needs of clients, faster and more efficient decision-making solutions are engineered to deliver the right data at the right time. The challenges in clinical development are understood along with the perspectives of patients and clients to offer versatile technology solutions.

• Applications of Reliable Resources: The leading industrial players in the eClinical solutions market are well-recognized for their excellence in planning, coordination, operations, and delivery of decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) by using cutting-edge technology. The other widely used resources include sensors and wearables that can efficiently capture, transmit, and visualize large datasets to create end-to-end solutions. The biosensors and devices collect the high data volumes.

• Data-Driven Clinical Research and Analytics: The eClinical solutions provide real-world data insights by connecting clinical trials with real-world data. This approach can resolve many research-oriented questions that remain unresolved. A team of technology experts utilizes statistical monitoring to optimize the proactive management of clinical research sites and allow risk assessment. A clinical trial operational monitoring (CTOR) is possible through these solutions to access real-time updates from clinical trial onset up to the closure. The clinical trial management systems allow clinical data transfer, data extraction, and customization of files.

Role of Artificial Intelligence in the eClinical Solutions Market

Artificial intelligence and machine learning have wide applications in clinical trial data management and researchers are greatly interested in AI functionalities. It plays major roles in study design, anomaly detection, risk assessment, real-time monitoring, predictive modeling for recruitment, and data transformation. AI has great potential to bring advancements in clinical data by transforming clinical data operations and enhancing decentralized clinical trials, automation, and risk-based strategies. About 80% of clinical data workflows are planning to implement AI/ML, 7% have adopted AI/ML in one or more applications, and 13% have no current plans for AI/ML adoption.

Immediate Delivery is Available | Get Full Report Access@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1092

eClinical Solutions Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 11.84 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 35.01 billion Growth rate CAGR of 12.80% from 2024 to 2034 Actual data 2018 - 2023 Forecast period 2024 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2018 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, delivery mode, development phase, end-use, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country Scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Europe; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Netherlands; Sweden; Denmark; Japan; China; India; South Korea; Australia; New Zealand; Taiwan; Hong Kong; Singapore; Thailand; Vietnam; Brazil; Argentina; Chile; South Africa; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Egypt; Qatar Key companies profiled Fountayn, formerly known as Datatrak International, Inc.; Oracle; Calyx, formerly part of Parexel International Corporation; Medidata (Dassault Systemes); CRF Health (Signant Health); Clario (ERT and Bioclinica); eClinicalWorks; Merative (IBM Watson Health); Anju Software; eClinical Solutions; MaxisIT; IQVIA; Castor; Veeva Systems

U.S. eClinical Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by 2034

The U.S. eClinical solutions market size accounted for USD 3.82 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 12.96 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 12.97% between 2024 and 2034.

North America dominated the eClinical solutions market in 2023 due to the integration of agile and scalable technologies in clinical research and related biomedical fields. The widely adopted technologies include electronic data capture (EDC), randomization and trial supply management (RTSM), clinical trial management system (CTMS), electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA), and document automation solutions. These technologies support large, small, and medium-sized contract research organizations (CROs) along with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the life science sector.

The leading clinical research companies or CROs like IQVIA offer an interactive response technology that offers cloud-based randomization and trial supply solutions which help to reduce supply chain costs and optimize study quality by enhancing study design, delivery, and management. IQVIA also provides IRT Supply Automation Value Engine (SAVE) that helps to reduce trial costs.

• IQVIA IRT SAVE tool received the 2024 Clinical Trials Arena Excellence Awards for its innovative SAVE tool which has caused a transformation of supply chain management in clinical trials by reducing costs, enhancing efficiency, and promoting patient safety and sustainability.

• In July 2024, Veeva Systems announced that targeted pre-launch scientific outreach maximizes the impact of the medical affairs team on treatment adoption in the recent Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the eClinical solutions market during the forecast period due to the rising number of clinical trials and the efforts of CROs, research sites, and sponsors to deploy technology solutions to meet this growing demand. Site-first solutions are in demand which focus on research site teams, processes, and workflows to streamline them during establishing eClinical solutions at research sites. These site-first eClinical solutions benefit the sponsors and CROs. The key benefits of eClinical solutions include maximizing site and staff efficiency, increasing study capacity, streamlining sponsor connectivity, and reducing compliance risks.

• In July 2024, Clinion received the 2024 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award as the leading company in clinical trials and data management.

• In October 2024, the Parexel India Symposium was arranged at Hyderabad which connects Parexel with leading industry experts aiming at clinical trial excellence

Immediate Delivery Available, Get Full Access@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1092

eClinical Solutions Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Analysis

By product, the clinical trial management system (CTMS) segment dominated the eClinical solutions market in 2023 due to its vital role in managing operational and administrative activities in clinical trials. The use of CTMS by research sites, sponsors, and CROs for project management, financials, etc. drives the expansion of this segment in the market. The capabilities of the CTMS in clinical programs, trial, and site planning, site and subject management, investigator management, and study financial and grant management uplift the growth of this segment.

By product, the electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the eClinical solutions market during the forecast period due to the rising importance of clinically proven healthcare and medical data. The eCOA functions to preserve the overall quality of clinical data by analyzing the clinical outcomes reported by clinicians, patients, and observers. The eCOA platforms enable data capturing, and streamlining data collection procedures. They also protect the quality of captured information and offer effective data analysis.

By Delivery Mode Analysis

By delivery mode, the web-hosted segment dominated the eClinical solutions market in 2023 due to its easy accessibility, lower investments, and increased utilization. The easy customization of web-hosted solutions by providers offers customized services as per the user groups. These solutions exhibit high levels of data exchange compatibility that also drive its growth in the market.

By delivery mode, the cloud-based solutions segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing in the eClinical solutions market over the forecast period due to its integrated features such as flexibility, high accessibility, negligible handling costs, and easy data backup. It is possible to obtain real-time data through these systems that enable users in quick decision-making. They also provide high-quality information for risk monitoring and these factors boost the demand for cloud-based solutions in the market.

By End User Analysis

By end user, the CROs segment dominated the eClinical solutions market in 2023 due to the rising collaboration of biopharmaceutical companies with contract research organizations. Moreover, the potential applications of eClinical solutions in CROs and research activities drive the growth of this segment. The increased shift towards outsourcing to enhance productivity and efficiency of services boosts the demand of this segment.

By end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations segment is expected to grow fastest in the eClinical solutions market during the forecast period due to their expansion and adoption of clinical research areas. Pfizer, Novartis, Parexel, GSK, IQVIA, etc. hold dominating positions in the market by delivering promising healthcare services. The increasing mergers and acquisitions of biopharmaceutical companies push forward the efforts in clinical research and development.

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1092

Explore More Related Studies Published by Precedence Research:

Clinical Trials Market ; The global clinical trials market size was valued at USD 57.37 billion in 2023 and is predicted to hit USD 90.59 bn by 2033 with a registered CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

Oncology Clinical Trials Market ; The global oncology clinical trials market size reached USD 12.98 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass around USD 21.65 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.30% from 2024 to 2033.

Mental Health Clinical Trials Market ; The global mental health clinical trials market size was USD 2.93 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 3.17 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 6.52 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 8.32% from 2024 to 2033.

Virtual Clinical Trials Market ; The global RNA therapy clinical trials market size was USD 2.72 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 2.82 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 3.97 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 3.86% from 2024 to 2033.

AI in Clinical Trials Market ; The global AI in clinical trials market size was estimated at USD 1.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to hit around USD 18.82 billion by 2033, poised to grow at a CAGR of 28% from 2024 to 2033.

Cell and Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Market ; The global cell and gene therapy clinical trials market size is estimated at USD 13.32 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 54.29 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 15.09% between 2024 and 2034.

Competitive Landscape and Major Breakthroughs in the eClinical Solutions Market

The eClinical solutions market continues to evolve rapidly and showcases remarkable advancements in 2023 and 2024 with a dynamic competitive landscape. Major players such as Parexel International Corporation, IQVIA, Oracle, Veeva Systems, ICON Plc, etc. hold a dominating position in the eClinical solutions market. These companies are setting outstanding benchmarks in scientific innovation, R&D efforts, promising customer care, and impactful product delivery.

What is Going Around the Globe?

• In May 2024, Oracle announced advancements in its global Clinical One Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) to help sponsors and CROs address the challenges of global clinical trial studies.

• In June 2024, IQVIA announced the launch of a new technology platform named ‘One Home for Sites’ that will address challenges in clinical trials and enable pharmaceutical companies and software vendors that sponsor clinical trials to integrate desired clinical trials at their research sites.

• In June 2023, ICON plc announced the latest release of its Digital Platform, supporting seamless integration of site, sponsor, and patient services with harmonized data delivery. The platform is customizable for various therapeutic areas and study designs, offering end-to-end solutions for patient services in clinical trials, including a user-friendly mobile app, direct data capture for in-home services, eCOA, telehealth visits, eConsent, and digital health technology management.

• In June 2023, Syneos Health collaborated with uMotif Limited, leveraging an advanced digital platform that incorporates robust Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) and Electronic Patient-reported Outcomes (ePRO) capabilities. This partnership aims to accelerate the pace of clinical trials, expediting the delivery of groundbreaking medications to patients more efficiently.

• In May 2023, eClinical Solutions LLC. announced the expansion of its machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities within the elluminate IQ offering. Data management teams can take advantage of these cutting-edge ML/AL capabilities to conduct data review more efficiently and scalable.

eClinical Solutions Market Companie

• PAREXEL International

• Oracle Corp.

• Bioclinica

• Medidata Solution

• DATATRAK

• ERT Clinical

• CRF Health

• eClinicalWorks

• OmniComm Systems

• IBM Watson Health

• eClinical Solutions

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

• EDC & CDMS

• eCOA

• Clinical Data Integration Platforms

• CTMS

• Safety Solutions

• RTSM

• Clinical Analytics platforms

• eTMF

By Development Phase

• Phase IV

• Phase III

• Phase II

• Phase I

By Delivery Mode

• Licensed Enterprise

• Web-hosted

• Cloud-based

By End-Use

• CROs

• Hospitals

• Academic Institutes

• Medical Device Manufacturers

• Pharma & Biotech Organizations

By Regional

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1092

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com