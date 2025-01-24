Dr. Reddy’s Q3 & 9MFY25 Financial Results

HYDERABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RDY #9MFY25--Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124 | NSE: DRREDDY | NYSE: RDY | NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) today announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024. The information mentioned in this release is based on consolidated financial statements under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Q3FY25
9MFY25
|Revenues
|₹ 83,586 Mn
|₹ 240,475 Mn
|[Up: 16% YoY^; 4% QoQ]
|[Up: 15% YoY^]
|Gross Margin
58.7%
59.5%
|[Q3FY24: 58.5%; Q2FY25: 59.6%]
|[9MFY24: 58.6%]
|SG&A Expenses
|₹ 24,117 Mn
|₹ 69,815 Mn
|[Up: 19% YoY; 5% QoQ]
|[Up: 23% YoY]
|R&D Expenses
|₹ 6,658 Mn
|₹ 20,122 Mn
|[8.0% of Revenues]
|[8.4% of Revenues]
|EBITDA
|₹ 22,982 Mn
|₹ 67,384 Mn
|[27.5% of Revenues]
|[28.0% of Revenues]
|Profit before Tax
|₹ 18,742* Mn
|₹ 56,730 Mn
|[Up: 3% YoY; Down: 2% QoQ]
|[Up: 2% YoY]
|Profit after Tax
|₹ 14,133 Mn
|₹ 40,606 Mn
|attributable to Equity Holders
|[Up: 2% YoY; 13% QoQ]
|[Down: 5% YoY]
^Includes Revenues of ₹6,049 Mn from the recently acquired NRT business. Underlying YoY growth excluding NRT is 7.5% for Q3FY25 and 12.5% for 9MFY25.
* Includes Profit before Tax of ₹1,240 Mn from the recently acquired NRT business.
Commenting on the results, Co-Chairman & MD, G V Prasad said: “We delivered double digit growth aided by our newly acquired NRT business, new launches and improved operational efficiencies. We remain committed to addressing patient needs by advancing healthcare through access, affordability and innovation.”
All amounts in millions, except EPS All US dollar amounts based on convenience translation rate of 1 USD = ₹85.55
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited & Subsidiaries
Revenue Mix by Segment for the quarter
Particulars
Q3FY25
Q3FY24
YoY
Q2FY25
QoQ
(₹)
(₹)
(₹)
Global Generics
73,753
63,095
17
71,576
3
North America
33,834
33,492
1
37,281
(9)
Europe*
12,096
4,970
143
5,770
110
India
13,464
11,800
14
13,971
(4)
Emerging Markets
14,358
12,833
12
14,554
(1)
Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI)
8,219
7,839
5
8,407
(2)
Others
1,614
1,214
33
179
802
Total
83,586
72,148
16
80,162
4
Revenue Mix by Segment for nine months
Particulars
9MFY25
9MFY24
YoY
(₹)
(₹)
Global Generics
214,187
184,262
16
North America
109,578
97,269
13
Europe*
23,132
15,303
51
India
40,687
35,141
16
Emerging Markets
40,790
36,549
12
PSAI
24,283
21,582
13
Others
2,005
2,490
(19)
Total
240,475
208,334
15
*Includes Revenues of ₹6,049 Mn from the recently acquired NRT business. Underlying growth for Europe excluding NRT is 22% YoY and 5% QoQ.
Consolidated Income Statement for the quarter
Particulars
Q3FY25
Q3FY24
YoY
Q2FY25
QoQ
($)
(₹)
($)
(₹)
($)
(₹)
Revenues*
977
83,586
843
72,148
16
937
80,162
4
Cost of Revenues
404
34,534
350
29,945
15
379
32,393
7
Gross Profit
573
49,052
493
42,203
16
558
47,769
3
% of Revenues
58.7%
58.5%
59.6%
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses
282
24,117
236
20,228
19
269
23,007
5
% of Revenues
28.9%
28.0%
28.7%
Research & Development Expenses
78
6,658
65
5,565
20
85
7,271
(8)
% of Revenues
8.0%
7.7%
9.1%
Impairment of Non-Current Assets, net
(0)
(4)
1
110
(104)
11
924
(100)
Other (Income)/Expense, net
(5)
(439)
(11)
(967)
(55)
(12)
(984)
(55)
Results from Operating Activities
219
18,720
202
17,267
8
205
17,551
7
Finance (Income)/Expense, net
0
20
(11)
(963)
(102)
(18)
(1555)
(101)
Share of Profit of Equity Accounted Investees, net of tax
(0)
(42)
(0)
(27)
56
(1)
(61)
(31)
Profit before Income Tax
219
18,742#
213
18,257
3
224
19,167
(2)
% of Revenues
22.4%
25.3%
23.9%
Income Tax Expense
55
4,704
52
4,468
5
67
5,752
(18)
Profit for the Period
164
14,038
161
13,789
2
157
13,415
5
% of Revenues
16.8%
19.1%
16.7%
Attributable to Equity holders of the parent company
165
14,133
161
13,789
2
147
12,553
13
Attributable to Non-controlling interests
(1)
(95)
-
-
10
862
-
Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)
0.20
16.94
0.19
16.54^
2
0.18
15.05
13
*Includes Revenues of ₹6,049 Mn from the recently acquired NRT business. Underlying YoY growth excluding NRT is 7.5% for Q3FY25.
^Historical numbers re-casted basis the increased number of shares post share split.
#Includes Profit before Tax of ₹1,240 Mn from the recently acquired NRT business.
EBITDA Computation for the quarter
Particulars
Q3FY25
Q3FY24
Q2FY25
($)
(₹)
($)
(₹)
($)
(₹)
Profit before Income Tax
219
18,742
213
18,257
224
19,167
Interest (Income) / Expense, net*
(6)
(475)
(12)
(1,030)
(15)
(1,262)
Depreciation
32
2,733
28
2,437
31
2,629
Amortization
23
1,986
16
1,333
16
1,346
Impairment
(0)
(4)
1
110
11
924
EBITDA
269
22,982
247
21,107
267
22,803
% of Revenues
27.5%
29.3%
28.4%
*Includes income from Investment
Consolidated Income Statement for nine months
Particulars
9MFY25
9MFY24
YoY
($)
(₹)
($)
(₹)
Revenues*
2,811
240,475
2,435
208,334
15
Cost of Revenues
1,137
97,310
1,008
86,210
13
Gross Profit
1,673
143,165
1,428
122,124
17
% of Revenues
59.5%
58.6%
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses
816
69,815
663
56,725
23
% of Revenues
29.0%
27.2%
Research & Development Expenses
235
20,122
187
15,996
26
% of Revenues
8.4%
7.7%
Impairment of Non-Current Assets, net
11
925
2
176
426
Other (Income)/Expense, net
(22)
(1,893)
(41)
(3,543)
(47)
Results from Operating Activities
634
54,196
617
52,770
3
Finance (Income)/Expense, net
(28)
(2,372)
(35)
(2,972)
(20)
Share of Profit of Equity Accounted Investees, net of tax
(2)
(162)
(1)
(112)
45
Profit before Income Tax
663
56,730
653
55,854
2
% of Revenues
23.6%
26.8%
Income Tax Expense
180
15,357
155
13,240
16
Profit for the Period
484
41,373
498
42,614
(3)
% of Revenues
17.2%
20.5%
Attributable to Equity holders of the parent company
475
40,606
498
42,614
(5)
Attributable to Non-controlling interests
9
767
-
Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)
0.57
48.68
0.60
51.14^
(5)
*Includes Revenues of ₹6,049 Mn from the recently acquired NRT business. Underlying YoY growth excluding NRT is 12.5% for 9MFY25.
^Historical numbers re-casted basis the increased number of shares post share split.
EBITDA Computation for nine months
*Includes income from Investment
Particulars
9MFY25
9MFY24
($)
(₹)
($)
(₹)
Profit before Income Tax
663
56,730
653
55,854
Interest (Income) / Expense, net*
(32)
(2,775)
(34)
(2,881)
Depreciation
92
7,870
84
7,155
Amortization
54
4,634
47
3,989
Impairment
11
925
2
176
EBITDA
788
67,384
752
64,293
% of Revenues
28.0%
30.9%
Key Balance Sheet Items
Particulars
As on 31st Dec 2024
As on 30th Sep 2024
As on 31st Dec 2023
($)
(₹)
($)
(₹)
($)
(₹)
Cash and Cash Equivalents and Other Investments
750
64,198
751
64,274
896
76,665
Trade Receivables
1,078
92,212
987
84,398
917
78,417
Inventories
837
71,630
842
72,039
711
60,796
Property, Plant, and Equipment
1,088
93,053
1,013
86,693
851
72,795
Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets
1,225
104,780
1,214
103,892
481
41,192
Loans and Borrowings (Current & Non-Current)
597
51,085
567
48,540
232
19,851
Trade Payables
421
36,022
418
35,776
364
31,113
Equity
3,759
321,565
3,615
309,283
3,131
267,850
Key Business Highlights [for Q3FY25]
- Consolidated Nicotine Replacement Therapy (‘NRT’) financials in this quarter. Integration of the NRT business progressing as per plan.
- Entered into a voluntary licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences to manufacture and commercialise HIV treatment drug, Lenacapavir, in 120+ countries.
- Promising results of Phase 1 study for India’s first trial for novel autologous CAR-T cell therapy for multiple myeloma announced by our subsidiary, Aurigene Oncology Limited.
- Denosumab biosimilar filing completed for the US and Europe by our partner, Alvotech.
- Launched Toripalimab, the first and only immuno-oncology drug approved for the treatment of nasopharyngeal carcinoma in India.
- Launched Elobixibat, a first-in-class drug to treat chronic constipation, under the brand name BixiBat®, in India.
ESG Highlights [for Q3FY25]
- MSCI ESG rating upgraded to ‘A’ in December 2024.
- Placed 5th globally amongst pharma companies assessed in the 2024 S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment, with an ESG score of 79/100.
- Continue to be members of the DJSI World Index for the 2nd year in a row, along with the DJSI Emerging Markets Index for the 9th year in a row.
- Continue to feature amongst NIFTY 100 ESG Sector Leaders.
- Named in TIME & Statista’s global list of ‘World’s Best Companies - Sustainable Growth’
- Named in Science Magazine’s ‘Top 20 global pharma and biotech employers’ for the 3rd consecutive year.
Other Updates [for Q3FY25]
- Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspection completed by the USFDA at our API facility, CTO-2, in Bollaram, Hyderabad in November, 2024 and issued a Form 483 with seven observations. The response to the observations were submitted within stipulated timelines.
- Completed alteration in share capital of the Company by sub-division/ split of existing equity shares of face value of ₹5 each, fully paid up, into 5 equity shares of ₹1 each, fully paid-up. Further, each American Depositary Share (ADS) continues to represent one underlying equity share and, therefore, the number of ADSs held by an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) holder has increased proportionately.
Revenue Analysis
-
Q3FY25 consolidated revenues at ₹83.6 billion, YoY growth of 16% and sequential growth of 4%. Underlying YoY growth excluding NRT is 7.5% and a decline of 3% QoQ.
9MFY25 consolidated revenues at ₹240.5 billion, YoY growth of 15%. Underlying YoY growth excluding NRT is 12.5%.
The growth was largely driven by revenues from the recently acquired Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) portfolio, revenues from India and Emerging Markets.
Global Generics (GG)
-
Q3FY25 revenues at ₹73.8 billion, YoY growth of 17% and QoQ growth of 3%. Underlying growth excluding NRT is 7% YoY and a decline of 5% QoQ.
9MFY25 revenues at ₹214.2 billion, a YoY growth of 16%. Underlying YoY growth excluding NRT is 13% for 9MFY25.
Growth was largely driven by revenues from the acquired NRT portfolio, higher volumes and new product launches.
North America
-
Q3FY25 revenues at ₹33.8 billion, YoY growth of 1% and QoQ decline of 9%. Volume growth coupled with new product launches and favourable forex was offset by price erosion on a YoY basis. The sequential decline was largely on account of lower sales of certain products including Lenalidomide.
9MFY25 revenues at ₹109.6 billion, YoY growth of 13%. The YoY growth was largely on account of increase in demand for our product portfolio, contribution from new product launches, partially offset by price erosion in few key products.
- During the quarter, we launched four new products in the U.S. A total of 11 products were launched during the nine months ended December 31, 2024.
- We filed three new Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) with the USFDA during the nine months ended December 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2024, 79 generic filings were pending approval from the USFDA. These comprise of 75 ANDAs and four New Drug Applications (NDAs) filed under Section 505(b)(2) route of the US Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Of the 75 ANDAs, 44 are Paragraph IV applications, and we believe that 20 of these have the ‘First to File’ status.
Europe
- Q3FY25 revenues at ₹12.1 billion, YoY growth of 143% and QoQ growth of 110%. Q3FY25 revenues includes revenues from the recently acquired NRT portfolio. Underlying growth excluding NRT is 22% YoY and 5% QoQ.
- NRT at ₹6.0 billion
- Germany at ₹3.3 billion, YoY growth of 24% and QoQ growth of 3%
- UK at ₹1.9 billion, YoY growth of 39% and QoQ growth of 16%.
- Rest of Europe at ₹0.8 billion, YoY decline of 10% and QoQ decline of 8%
- 9MFY25 revenues at ₹23.1 billion, YoY growth of 51%. Underlying YoY growth excluding NRT is 12%.
- NRT at ₹6.0 billion
- Germany at ₹9.3 billion, YoY growth of 20%.
- UK at ₹5.1 billion, YoY growth of 6%.
- Rest of Europe at ₹2.6 billion, YoY decline of 2%
- The growth was primarily on account of revenues from the acquired NRT Portfolio, new product launches and momentum in the base business, partly offset by price erosion.
- During the quarter, we launched nine new products in the region, taking the year-to-date total to 29.
India
- Q3FY25 revenues at ₹13.5 billion, YoY growth of 14% and QoQ decline of 4%.
-
9MFY25 revenues at ₹40.7 billion, YoY growth of 16%.
Growth was led by revenues from the in-licensed vaccine portfolio, new product launches as well as price increases, partially offset by lower volume pick-up in certain brands in Cardiac and Gastro-intestinal therapy areas.
- As per IQVIA, our IPM rank was maintained at 10. During the quarter, we launched six new brands in the country, taking the year-to-date total to 22.
Emerging Markets
- Q3FY25 revenues at ₹14.4 billion, YoY growth of 12% and flat QoQ. YoY growth is attributable to market share expansion as well as new product launches.
- Revenues from Russia at ₹7.0 billion, YoY growth of 19% and QoQ growth of 2%. YoY growth was due to higher volumes, price increase and new product launches, partially offset by adverse forex movement.
- Revenues from other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries and Romania at ₹2.4 billion, YoY growth of 4% and QoQ growth of 13%. YoY growth was due to higher prices and contribution from new product launches, partially offset by adverse forex movement. QoQ growth was primarily on account of higher base business volumes.
- Revenues from Rest of World (RoW) territories at ₹4.9 billion, YoY growth of 7% YoY and QoQ decline of 11%. YoY growth was primarily due to contribution from new product launches, partially offset by adverse forex movement. QoQ decline was largely due to decrease in base business volumes.
- 9MFY25 revenues at ₹40.8 billion, YoY growth of 12%. The growth is attributable to market share expansion and new product launches, partly offset by unfavorable forex.
- Revenues from Russia at ₹19.4 billion, YoY growth of 12%. The growth was largely on account of price increases in certain brands and improved volumes, partially offset by adverse forex.
- Revenues from other CIS countries and Romania at ₹6.5 billion, flat YoY.
- Revenues from RoW territories at ₹14.9 billion, YoY growth of 17%. The growth is largely due to higher base business volumes and new product launches, partially offset by price erosion.
During Q3FY25, we launched 20 new products across countries, with the year-to-date total to 59.
Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI)
- Q3FY25 revenues at ₹8.2 billion, YoY growth of 5% and QoQ decline of 2%. YoY Growth in PSAI business was due to increase in volumes, new launches and favourable forex, partially offset by adverse price variance. QoQ decline was primarily due to moderation in the growth of the services business.
-
9MFY25 revenues at ₹24.3 billion, with a growth of 13% YoY. The growth was mainly driven by market share expansion, growth in services business and revenues from new products.
During the quarter, we filed 23 Drug Master Files (DMFs) globally, taking the year-to-date count to 59.
Income Statement Highlights:
Gross Margin
- Q3FY25 at 58.7% (GG: 61.3%, PSAI: 28.6%), a YoY increase of 20 basis points (bps) and a QoQ decline of 91 bps. The YoY increase was primarily on account of favourable product mix, manufacturing overhead leverage, partly offset by price erosion. On a sequential basis, the decline was primarily on account of unfavorable product mix.
9MFY25 at 59.5% (GG: 63.0%, PSAI: 27.3%), a YoY increase by 91 bps YoY. The expansion in margin was on account of favourable product mix, cost optimisation, partially offset by price erosion.
Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) Expenses
-
Q3FY25 at ₹24.1 billion, YoY increase of 19% and QoQ increase of 5%.
9MFY25 at ₹69.8 billion, YoY increase of 23%.
The increase is largely on account of costs associated with the NRT business, higher investments in sales & marketing activities to strengthen our existing brands, new business initiatives, including scaling up of consumer health businesses and higher freight costs.
Research & Development (R&D) Expenses
-
Q3FY25 at ₹6.7 billion. As % to Revenues – Q3FY25: 8.0% | Q3FY24: 7.7% | Q2FY25: 9.1%.
9MFY25 at ₹20.1 billion. As % to Revenues – 9MFY25: 8.4% | 9MFY24: 7.7%.
R&D investments are related to our ongoing development efforts across complex generics, peptides, biosimilars, as well as our novel oncology assets.
Net Finance Income
- Q3FY25 at ₹(0.02) billion compared to ₹1.0 billion in Q3FY24.
The decrease was on account of higher foreign currency exchange loss as well as interest expense in comparison to interest income in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
9MFY25 at ₹2.4 billion as compared to ₹3.0 billion in 9MFY24.
Income Tax
-
Q3FY25 at ₹4.7 billion. As % to PBT – Q3FY25: 25.1% | Q3FY24: 24.5% | Q2FY25: 30%.
9MFY25: The ETR was 27.1% as compared to 23.7% in 9MFY24.
The higher tax for the nine months ended December 31, 2024 is primarily on account of:
- the reversal of a previously recognized deferred tax asset on indexation of land;
- change in the mix of tax jurisdictions; and
- the recognition of a previously unrecognized deferred tax asset on operating tax losses, primarily pertaining to Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories SA, Switzerland, during the nine months ended December 31, 2023.
Profit before tax
- Q3FY25 at ₹18.7 billion, a YoY growth of 3% and a QoQ decline of 2%.
As % to Revenues – Q3FY25: 22.4% | Q3FY24: 25.3% | Q2FY25: 23.9%.
Profit before tax includes ₹1,240 Mn from the recently acquired NRT business.
9MFY25 at ₹56.7 billion, a YoY growth of 2%.
Profit attributable to Equity Holders of Parent Company
- Q3FY25 at ₹14.1 billion, a YoY growth of 2% and a QoQ growth of 13%.
As % to Revenues – Q3FY25: 16.9% | Q3FY24: 19.1% | Q2FY25: 15.7%.
9MFY25 at ₹40.6 billion, a YoY decline of 5%. As % to Revenues – 9MFY25: 16.9% | 9MFY24: 20.5%.
Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)
- Q3FY25 is ₹16.94. 9MFY25 is ₹48.68.
The Earnings per share has been arrived at on the increased number of shares pursuant to the stock split of one fully paid-up equity share of Rupees five each into five fully paid-up equity share of Rupee one each.
Other Highlights:
Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)
- Q3FY25 at ₹23.0 billion, YoY growth of 9% and flat QoQ.
As % to Revenues – Q3FY25: 27.5% | Q3FY24: 29.3% | Q2FY25: 28.4%.
- 9MFY25 at ₹67.4 billion, a YoY growth of 5%. As % to Revenues – 9MFY25: 28.0% | 9MFY24: 30.9%.
Others:
- Operating Working Capital : As on 31st December 2024 at ₹127.8 billion.
- Capital Expenditure: Q3FY25 at ₹7.1 billion.
- Cash Flow: Q3FY25 at ₹(2.1) billion.
- Net Cash Surplus: As on 31st December 2024 at ₹16.0 billion
- Net Debt to Equity: As on 31st December 2024 is (0.05)
- ROCE: Q3FY25 at 27.8% (Annualized)
About key metrics and non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.
The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business.
For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please refer to “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results” table in this press release.
All amounts in millions, except EPS
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures
Operating Working Capital
Particulars
As on 31st Dec 2024
(₹)
Inventories
71,630
Trade Receivables
92,212
Less:
Trade Payables
(36,022)
Operating Working Capital
127,820
Cash Flow
Particulars
Three months ended 31st Dec 2024
(₹)
Net cash generated from operating activities
13,277
Less:
Taxes
(6,656)
Investments in Property, Plant & Equipment and intangibles
(8,708)
Cash Flow
(2,087)
Net Cash Surplus and Debt to Equity
Particulars
As on 31st Dec 2024
(₹)
Cash and Cash Equivalents
13,032
Investments
51,166
Short-term Borrowings
(42,400)
Long-term Borrowings, Non-Current
(7,579)
Less:
Restricted Cash Balance – Unclaimed Dividend and others
615
Lease liabilities (included in Long-term Borrowings, Non-Current)
(3,779)
Equity Investments (Included in Investments)
1,356
Net Cash Surplus
16,027
Equity
321,565
Net Debt/Equity
(0.05)
Computation of Return on Capital Employed
Particulars
As on 31st Dec 2024
(₹)
Profit before Tax
18,742
Less:
Interest and Investment Income (Excluding forex gain/loss)
(475)
Earnings Before Interest and taxes [A]
18,267
Average Capital Employed [B]
258,829
Annualized Return on Capital Employed (A/B) (Ratio)
27.8%
Computation of Capital Employed:
Particulars
As on
Dec 31, 2024
Mar 31, 2024
Property Plant and Equipment
93,053
76,886
Intangibles
92,925
36,951
Goodwill
11,855
4,253
Investment in Equity Accounted Associates
4,742
4,196
Other Current Assets
28,750
22,560
Other Investments
4,276
1,059
Other Non-Current Assets
1,360
1,632
Inventories
71,630
63,552
Trade Receivables
92,214
80,298
Derivative Financial Instruments
(1,319)
(299)
Less:
Other Liabilities
47,940
46,866
Provisions
5,725
5,444
Trade payables
36,022
30,919
Operating Capital Employed
309,799
207,859
Average Capital Employed
258,829
Computation of EBITDA
Refer page no. 3 & 4.
About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. Established in 1984, we are committed to providing access to affordable and innovative medicines. Driven by our purpose of ‘Good Health Can’t Wait’, we offer a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology.
