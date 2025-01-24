SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Dr. Reddy’s Q3 & 9MFY25 Financial Results

January 24, 2025 | 
19 min read

HYDERABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RDY #9MFY25--Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124 | NSE: DRREDDY | NYSE: RDY | NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) today announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024. The information mentioned in this release is based on consolidated financial statements under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).


Q3FY25

9MFY25

Revenues ₹ 83,586 Mn ₹ 240,475 Mn
[Up: 16% YoY^; 4% QoQ] [Up: 15% YoY^]
Gross Margin

58.7%

59.5%

[Q3FY24: 58.5%; Q2FY25: 59.6%] [9MFY24: 58.6%]
SG&A Expenses ₹ 24,117 Mn ₹ 69,815 Mn
[Up: 19% YoY; 5% QoQ] [Up: 23% YoY]
R&D Expenses ₹ 6,658 Mn ₹ 20,122 Mn
[8.0% of Revenues] [8.4% of Revenues]
EBITDA ₹ 22,982 Mn ₹ 67,384 Mn
[27.5% of Revenues] [28.0% of Revenues]
Profit before Tax ₹ 18,742* Mn ₹ 56,730 Mn
[Up: 3% YoY; Down: 2% QoQ] [Up: 2% YoY]
Profit after Tax ₹ 14,133 Mn ₹ 40,606 Mn
attributable to Equity Holders [Up: 2% YoY; 13% QoQ] [Down: 5% YoY]

^Includes Revenues of ₹6,049 Mn from the recently acquired NRT business. Underlying YoY growth excluding NRT is 7.5% for Q3FY25 and 12.5% for 9MFY25.

* Includes Profit before Tax of ₹1,240 Mn from the recently acquired NRT business.

Commenting on the results, Co-Chairman & MD, G V Prasad said: “We delivered double digit growth aided by our newly acquired NRT business, new launches and improved operational efficiencies. We remain committed to addressing patient needs by advancing healthcare through access, affordability and innovation.”

All amounts in millions, except EPS All US dollar amounts based on convenience translation rate of 1 USD = 85.55

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited & Subsidiaries

Revenue Mix by Segment for the quarter

Particulars

Q3FY25

Q3FY24

YoY
Gr %

Q2FY25

QoQ
Gr%

(₹)

(₹)

(₹)

Global Generics

73,753

63,095

17

71,576

3

North America

33,834

33,492

1

37,281

(9)

Europe*

12,096

4,970

143

5,770

110

India

13,464

11,800

14

13,971

(4)

Emerging Markets

14,358

12,833

12

14,554

(1)

Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI)

8,219

7,839

5

8,407

(2)

Others

1,614

1,214

33

179

802

Total

83,586

72,148

16

80,162

4

Revenue Mix by Segment for nine months

Particulars

9MFY25

9MFY24

YoY
Gr%

(₹)

(₹)

Global Generics

214,187

184,262

16

North America

109,578

97,269

13

Europe*

23,132

15,303

51

India

40,687

35,141

16

Emerging Markets

40,790

36,549

12

PSAI

24,283

21,582

13

Others

2,005

2,490

(19)

Total

240,475

208,334

15

*Includes Revenues of ₹6,049 Mn from the recently acquired NRT business. Underlying growth for Europe excluding NRT is 22% YoY and 5% QoQ.

Consolidated Income Statement for the quarter

Particulars

Q3FY25

Q3FY24

YoY
Gr %

Q2FY25

QoQ
Gr%

($)

(₹)

($)

(₹)

($)

(₹)

Revenues*

977

83,586

843

72,148

16

937

80,162

4

Cost of Revenues

404

34,534

350

29,945

15

379

32,393

7

Gross Profit

573

49,052

493

42,203

16

558

47,769

3

% of Revenues

58.7%

58.5%

59.6%

Selling, General & Administrative Expenses

282

24,117

236

20,228

19

269

23,007

5

% of Revenues

28.9%

28.0%

28.7%

Research & Development Expenses

78

6,658

65

5,565

20

85

7,271

(8)

% of Revenues

8.0%

7.7%

9.1%

Impairment of Non-Current Assets, net

(0)

(4)

1

110

(104)

11

924

(100)

Other (Income)/Expense, net

(5)

(439)

(11)

(967)

(55)

(12)

(984)

(55)

Results from Operating Activities

219

18,720

202

17,267

8

205

17,551

7

Finance (Income)/Expense, net

0

20

(11)

(963)

(102)

(18)

(1555)

(101)

Share of Profit of Equity Accounted Investees, net of tax

(0)

(42)

(0)

(27)

56

(1)

(61)

(31)

Profit before Income Tax

219

18,742#

213

18,257

3

224

19,167

(2)

% of Revenues

22.4%

25.3%

23.9%

Income Tax Expense

55

4,704

52

4,468

5

67

5,752

(18)

Profit for the Period

164

14,038

161

13,789

2

157

13,415

5

% of Revenues

16.8%

19.1%

16.7%

Attributable to Equity holders of the parent company

165

14,133

161

13,789

2

147

12,553

13

Attributable to Non-controlling interests

(1)

(95)

-

-

10

862

-

Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)

0.20

16.94

0.19

16.54^

2

0.18

15.05

13

*Includes Revenues of ₹6,049 Mn from the recently acquired NRT business. Underlying YoY growth excluding NRT is 7.5% for Q3FY25.

^Historical numbers re-casted basis the increased number of shares post share split.

#Includes Profit before Tax of ₹1,240 Mn from the recently acquired NRT business.

EBITDA Computation for the quarter

Particulars

Q3FY25

Q3FY24

Q2FY25

($)

(₹)

($)

(₹)

($)

(₹)

Profit before Income Tax

219

18,742

213

18,257

224

19,167

Interest (Income) / Expense, net*

(6)

(475)

(12)

(1,030)

(15)

(1,262)

Depreciation

32

2,733

28

2,437

31

2,629

Amortization

23

1,986

16

1,333

16

1,346

Impairment

(0)

(4)

1

110

11

924

EBITDA

269

22,982

247

21,107

267

22,803

% of Revenues

27.5%

29.3%

28.4%

*Includes income from Investment

Consolidated Income Statement for nine months

Particulars

9MFY25

9MFY24

YoY
Gr %

($)

(₹)

($)

(₹)

Revenues*

2,811

240,475

2,435

208,334

15

Cost of Revenues

1,137

97,310

1,008

86,210

13

Gross Profit

1,673

143,165

1,428

122,124

17

% of Revenues

59.5%

58.6%

Selling, General & Administrative Expenses

816

69,815

663

56,725

23

% of Revenues

29.0%

27.2%

Research & Development Expenses

235

20,122

187

15,996

26

% of Revenues

8.4%

7.7%

Impairment of Non-Current Assets, net

11

925

2

176

426

Other (Income)/Expense, net

(22)

(1,893)

(41)

(3,543)

(47)

Results from Operating Activities

634

54,196

617

52,770

3

Finance (Income)/Expense, net

(28)

(2,372)

(35)

(2,972)

(20)

Share of Profit of Equity Accounted Investees, net of tax

(2)

(162)

(1)

(112)

45

Profit before Income Tax

663

56,730

653

55,854

2

% of Revenues

23.6%

26.8%

Income Tax Expense

180

15,357

155

13,240

16

Profit for the Period

484

41,373

498

42,614

(3)

% of Revenues

17.2%

20.5%

Attributable to Equity holders of the parent company

475

40,606

498

42,614

(5)

Attributable to Non-controlling interests

9

767

-

Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)

0.57

48.68

0.60

51.14^

(5)

*Includes Revenues of ₹6,049 Mn from the recently acquired NRT business. Underlying YoY growth excluding NRT is 12.5% for 9MFY25.

^Historical numbers re-casted basis the increased number of shares post share split.

EBITDA Computation for nine months

*Includes income from Investment

Particulars

9MFY25

9MFY24

($)

(₹)

($)

(₹)

Profit before Income Tax

663

56,730

653

55,854

Interest (Income) / Expense, net*

(32)

(2,775)

(34)

(2,881)

Depreciation

92

7,870

84

7,155

Amortization

54

4,634

47

3,989

Impairment

11

925

2

176

EBITDA

788

67,384

752

64,293

% of Revenues

28.0%

30.9%

Key Balance Sheet Items

Particulars

As on 31st Dec 2024

As on 30th Sep 2024

As on 31st Dec 2023

($)

(₹)

($)

(₹)

($)

(₹)

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Other Investments

750

64,198

751

64,274

896

76,665

Trade Receivables

1,078

92,212

987

84,398

917

78,417

Inventories

837

71,630

842

72,039

711

60,796

Property, Plant, and Equipment

1,088

93,053

1,013

86,693

851

72,795

Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets

1,225

104,780

1,214

103,892

481

41,192

Loans and Borrowings (Current & Non-Current)

597

51,085

567

48,540

232

19,851

Trade Payables

421

36,022

418

35,776

364

31,113

Equity

3,759

321,565

3,615

309,283

3,131

267,850

Key Business Highlights [for Q3FY25]

  • Consolidated Nicotine Replacement Therapy (‘NRT’) financials in this quarter. Integration of the NRT business progressing as per plan.
  • Entered into a voluntary licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences to manufacture and commercialise HIV treatment drug, Lenacapavir, in 120+ countries.
  • Promising results of Phase 1 study for India’s first trial for novel autologous CAR-T cell therapy for multiple myeloma announced by our subsidiary, Aurigene Oncology Limited.
  • Denosumab biosimilar filing completed for the US and Europe by our partner, Alvotech.
  • Launched Toripalimab, the first and only immuno-oncology drug approved for the treatment of nasopharyngeal carcinoma in India.
  • Launched Elobixibat, a first-in-class drug to treat chronic constipation, under the brand name BixiBat®, in India.

ESG Highlights [for Q3FY25]

  • MSCI ESG rating upgraded to ‘A’ in December 2024.
  • Placed 5th globally amongst pharma companies assessed in the 2024 S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment, with an ESG score of 79/100.
  • Continue to be members of the DJSI World Index for the 2nd year in a row, along with the DJSI Emerging Markets Index for the 9th year in a row.
  • Continue to feature amongst NIFTY 100 ESG Sector Leaders.
  • Named in TIME & Statista’s global list of ‘World’s Best Companies - Sustainable Growth’
  • Named in Science Magazine’s ‘Top 20 global pharma and biotech employers’ for the 3rd consecutive year.

Other Updates [for Q3FY25]

  • Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspection completed by the USFDA at our API facility, CTO-2, in Bollaram, Hyderabad in November, 2024 and issued a Form 483 with seven observations. The response to the observations were submitted within stipulated timelines.
  • Completed alteration in share capital of the Company by sub-division/ split of existing equity shares of face value of ₹5 each, fully paid up, into 5 equity shares of ₹1 each, fully paid-up. Further, each American Depositary Share (ADS) continues to represent one underlying equity share and, therefore, the number of ADSs held by an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) holder has increased proportionately.

Revenue Analysis

  • Q3FY25 consolidated revenues at ₹83.6 billion, YoY growth of 16% and sequential growth of 4%. Underlying YoY growth excluding NRT is 7.5% and a decline of 3% QoQ.

    9MFY25 consolidated revenues at ₹240.5 billion, YoY growth of 15%. Underlying YoY growth excluding NRT is 12.5%.

    The growth was largely driven by revenues from the recently acquired Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) portfolio, revenues from India and Emerging Markets.

Global Generics (GG)

  • Q3FY25 revenues at ₹73.8 billion, YoY growth of 17% and QoQ growth of 3%. Underlying growth excluding NRT is 7% YoY and a decline of 5% QoQ.

    9MFY25 revenues at ₹214.2 billion, a YoY growth of 16%. Underlying YoY growth excluding NRT is 13% for 9MFY25.

    Growth was largely driven by revenues from the acquired NRT portfolio, higher volumes and new product launches.

North America

  • Q3FY25 revenues at ₹33.8 billion, YoY growth of 1% and QoQ decline of 9%. Volume growth coupled with new product launches and favourable forex was offset by price erosion on a YoY basis. The sequential decline was largely on account of lower sales of certain products including Lenalidomide.

    9MFY25 revenues at ₹109.6 billion, YoY growth of 13%. The YoY growth was largely on account of increase in demand for our product portfolio, contribution from new product launches, partially offset by price erosion in few key products.

  • During the quarter, we launched four new products in the U.S. A total of 11 products were launched during the nine months ended December 31, 2024.
  • We filed three new Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) with the USFDA during the nine months ended December 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2024, 79 generic filings were pending approval from the USFDA. These comprise of 75 ANDAs and four New Drug Applications (NDAs) filed under Section 505(b)(2) route of the US Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Of the 75 ANDAs, 44 are Paragraph IV applications, and we believe that 20 of these have the ‘First to File’ status.

Europe

  • Q3FY25 revenues at ₹12.1 billion, YoY growth of 143% and QoQ growth of 110%. Q3FY25 revenues includes revenues from the recently acquired NRT portfolio. Underlying growth excluding NRT is 22% YoY and 5% QoQ.
    • NRT at ₹6.0 billion
    • Germany at ₹3.3 billion, YoY growth of 24% and QoQ growth of 3%
    • UK at ₹1.9 billion, YoY growth of 39% and QoQ growth of 16%.
    • Rest of Europe at ₹0.8 billion, YoY decline of 10% and QoQ decline of 8%
  • 9MFY25 revenues at ₹23.1 billion, YoY growth of 51%. Underlying YoY growth excluding NRT is 12%.
    • NRT at ₹6.0 billion
    • Germany at ₹9.3 billion, YoY growth of 20%.
    • UK at ₹5.1 billion, YoY growth of 6%.
    • Rest of Europe at ₹2.6 billion, YoY decline of 2%
  • The growth was primarily on account of revenues from the acquired NRT Portfolio, new product launches and momentum in the base business, partly offset by price erosion.
  • During the quarter, we launched nine new products in the region, taking the year-to-date total to 29.

India

  • Q3FY25 revenues at ₹13.5 billion, YoY growth of 14% and QoQ decline of 4%.

  • 9MFY25 revenues at ₹40.7 billion, YoY growth of 16%.

    Growth was led by revenues from the in-licensed vaccine portfolio, new product launches as well as price increases, partially offset by lower volume pick-up in certain brands in Cardiac and Gastro-intestinal therapy areas.

  • As per IQVIA, our IPM rank was maintained at 10. During the quarter, we launched six new brands in the country, taking the year-to-date total to 22.

Emerging Markets

  • Q3FY25 revenues at ₹14.4 billion, YoY growth of 12% and flat QoQ. YoY growth is attributable to market share expansion as well as new product launches.

- Revenues from Russia at ₹7.0 billion, YoY growth of 19% and QoQ growth of 2%. YoY growth was due to higher volumes, price increase and new product launches, partially offset by adverse forex movement.

- Revenues from other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries and Romania at ₹2.4 billion, YoY growth of 4% and QoQ growth of 13%. YoY growth was due to higher prices and contribution from new product launches, partially offset by adverse forex movement. QoQ growth was primarily on account of higher base business volumes.

- Revenues from Rest of World (RoW) territories at ₹4.9 billion, YoY growth of 7% YoY and QoQ decline of 11%. YoY growth was primarily due to contribution from new product launches, partially offset by adverse forex movement. QoQ decline was largely due to decrease in base business volumes.

  • 9MFY25 revenues at ₹40.8 billion, YoY growth of 12%. The growth is attributable to market share expansion and new product launches, partly offset by unfavorable forex.

- Revenues from Russia at ₹19.4 billion, YoY growth of 12%. The growth was largely on account of price increases in certain brands and improved volumes, partially offset by adverse forex.

- Revenues from other CIS countries and Romania at ₹6.5 billion, flat YoY.

- Revenues from RoW territories at ₹14.9 billion, YoY growth of 17%. The growth is largely due to higher base business volumes and new product launches, partially offset by price erosion.

During Q3FY25, we launched 20 new products across countries, with the year-to-date total to 59.

Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI)

  • Q3FY25 revenues at ₹8.2 billion, YoY growth of 5% and QoQ decline of 2%. YoY Growth in PSAI business was due to increase in volumes, new launches and favourable forex, partially offset by adverse price variance. QoQ decline was primarily due to moderation in the growth of the services business.

  • 9MFY25 revenues at ₹24.3 billion, with a growth of 13% YoY. The growth was mainly driven by market share expansion, growth in services business and revenues from new products.

    During the quarter, we filed 23 Drug Master Files (DMFs) globally, taking the year-to-date count to 59.

Income Statement Highlights:

Gross Margin

  • Q3FY25 at 58.7% (GG: 61.3%, PSAI: 28.6%), a YoY increase of 20 basis points (bps) and a QoQ decline of 91 bps. The YoY increase was primarily on account of favourable product mix, manufacturing overhead leverage, partly offset by price erosion. On a sequential basis, the decline was primarily on account of unfavorable product mix.
    9MFY25 at 59.5% (GG: 63.0%, PSAI: 27.3%), a YoY increase by 91 bps YoY. The expansion in margin was on account of favourable product mix, cost optimisation, partially offset by price erosion.

Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) Expenses

  • Q3FY25 at ₹24.1 billion, YoY increase of 19% and QoQ increase of 5%.
    9MFY25 at ₹69.8 billion, YoY increase of 23%.

    The increase is largely on account of costs associated with the NRT business, higher investments in sales & marketing activities to strengthen our existing brands, new business initiatives, including scaling up of consumer health businesses and higher freight costs.

Research & Development (R&D) Expenses

  • Q3FY25 at ₹6.7 billion. As % to Revenues – Q3FY25: 8.0% | Q3FY24: 7.7% | Q2FY25: 9.1%.
    9MFY25 at ₹20.1 billion. As % to Revenues – 9MFY25: 8.4% | 9MFY24: 7.7%.

    R&D investments are related to our ongoing development efforts across complex generics, peptides, biosimilars, as well as our novel oncology assets.

Net Finance Income

  • Q3FY25 at ₹(0.02) billion compared to ₹1.0 billion in Q3FY24.
    The decrease was on account of higher foreign currency exchange loss as well as interest expense in comparison to interest income in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
    9MFY25 at ₹2.4 billion as compared to ₹3.0 billion in 9MFY24.

Income Tax

  • Q3FY25 at ₹4.7 billion. As % to PBT – Q3FY25: 25.1% | Q3FY24: 24.5% | Q2FY25: 30%.
    9MFY25: The ETR was 27.1% as compared to 23.7% in 9MFY24.

    The higher tax for the nine months ended December 31, 2024 is primarily on account of:

- the reversal of a previously recognized deferred tax asset on indexation of land;

- change in the mix of tax jurisdictions; and

- the recognition of a previously unrecognized deferred tax asset on operating tax losses, primarily pertaining to Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories SA, Switzerland, during the nine months ended December 31, 2023.

Profit before tax

  • Q3FY25 at ₹18.7 billion, a YoY growth of 3% and a QoQ decline of 2%.
    As % to Revenues – Q3FY25: 22.4% | Q3FY24: 25.3% | Q2FY25: 23.9%.
    Profit before tax includes ₹1,240 Mn from the recently acquired NRT business.
    9MFY25 at ₹56.7 billion, a YoY growth of 2%.

Profit attributable to Equity Holders of Parent Company

  • Q3FY25 at ₹14.1 billion, a YoY growth of 2% and a QoQ growth of 13%.
    As % to Revenues – Q3FY25: 16.9% | Q3FY24: 19.1% | Q2FY25: 15.7%.
    9MFY25 at ₹40.6 billion, a YoY decline of 5%. As % to Revenues – 9MFY25: 16.9% | 9MFY24: 20.5%.

Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)

  • Q3FY25 is ₹16.94. 9MFY25 is ₹48.68.
    The Earnings per share has been arrived at on the increased number of shares pursuant to the stock split of one fully paid-up equity share of Rupees five each into five fully paid-up equity share of Rupee one each.

Other Highlights:

Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)

  • Q3FY25 at ₹23.0 billion, YoY growth of 9% and flat QoQ.
    As % to Revenues – Q3FY25: 27.5% | Q3FY24: 29.3% | Q2FY25: 28.4%.
  • 9MFY25 at ₹67.4 billion, a YoY growth of 5%. As % to Revenues – 9MFY25: 28.0% | 9MFY24: 30.9%.

Others:

  • Operating Working Capital : As on 31st December 2024 at ₹127.8 billion.
  • Capital Expenditure: Q3FY25 at ₹7.1 billion.
  • Cash Flow: Q3FY25 at ₹(2.1) billion.
  • Net Cash Surplus: As on 31st December 2024 at ₹16.0 billion
  • Net Debt to Equity: As on 31st December 2024 is (0.05)
  • ROCE: Q3FY25 at 27.8% (Annualized)

About key metrics and non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business.

For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please refer to “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results” table in this press release.

All amounts in millions, except EPS

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

Operating Working Capital

Particulars

As on 31st Dec 2024

(₹)

Inventories

71,630

Trade Receivables

92,212

Less:

Trade Payables

(36,022)

Operating Working Capital

127,820

Cash Flow

Particulars

Three months ended 31st Dec 2024

(₹)

Net cash generated from operating activities

13,277

Less:

Taxes

(6,656)

Investments in Property, Plant & Equipment and intangibles

(8,708)

Cash Flow

(2,087)

Net Cash Surplus and Debt to Equity

Particulars

As on 31st Dec 2024

(₹)

Cash and Cash Equivalents

13,032

Investments

51,166

Short-term Borrowings

(42,400)

Long-term Borrowings, Non-Current

(7,579)

Less:

Restricted Cash Balance – Unclaimed Dividend and others

615

Lease liabilities (included in Long-term Borrowings, Non-Current)

(3,779)

Equity Investments (Included in Investments)

1,356

Net Cash Surplus

16,027

Equity

321,565

Net Debt/Equity

(0.05)

Computation of Return on Capital Employed

Particulars

As on 31st Dec 2024

(₹)

Profit before Tax

18,742

Less:

Interest and Investment Income (Excluding forex gain/loss)

(475)

Earnings Before Interest and taxes [A]

18,267

Average Capital Employed [B]

258,829

Annualized Return on Capital Employed (A/B) (Ratio)

27.8%

Computation of Capital Employed:

Particulars

As on

Dec 31, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Property Plant and Equipment

93,053

76,886

Intangibles

92,925

36,951

Goodwill

11,855

4,253

Investment in Equity Accounted Associates

4,742

4,196

Other Current Assets

28,750

22,560

Other Investments

4,276

1,059

Other Non-Current Assets

1,360

1,632

Inventories

71,630

63,552

Trade Receivables

92,214

80,298

Derivative Financial Instruments

(1,319)

(299)

Less:

Other Liabilities

47,940

46,866

Provisions

5,725

5,444

Trade payables

36,022

30,919

Operating Capital Employed

309,799

207,859

Average Capital Employed

258,829

Computation of EBITDA

Refer page no. 3 & 4.

Earnings Call Details

The management of the Company will host an Earnings call to discuss the Company’s financial performance and answer any questions from the participants.

Date: January 23, 2025

Time: 19:30 pm IST | 09:00 am ET

Conference Joining Information

Option 1: Pre-register with the below link and join without waiting for the operator

About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. Established in 1984, we are committed to providing access to affordable and innovative medicines. Driven by our purpose of ‘Good Health Can’t Wait’, we offer a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology.

Contacts

INVESTOR RELATIONS
RICHA PERIWAL richaperiwal@drreddys.com
AISHWARYA SITHARAM aishwaryasitharam@drreddys.com

MEDIA RELATIONS
USHA IYER ushaiyer@drreddys.com

