Dr. Reddy’s Q3 & 9MFY25 Financial Results

Q3FY25 9MFY25 Revenues ₹ 83,586 Mn ₹ 240,475 Mn [Up: 16% YoY^; 4% QoQ] [Up: 15% YoY^] Gross Margin 58.7% 59.5% [Q3FY24: 58.5%; Q2FY25: 59.6%] [9MFY24: 58.6%] SG&A Expenses ₹ 24,117 Mn ₹ 69,815 Mn [Up: 19% YoY; 5% QoQ] [Up: 23% YoY] R&D Expenses ₹ 6,658 Mn ₹ 20,122 Mn [8.0% of Revenues] [8.4% of Revenues] EBITDA ₹ 22,982 Mn ₹ 67,384 Mn [27.5% of Revenues] [28.0% of Revenues] Profit before Tax ₹ 18,742* Mn ₹ 56,730 Mn [Up: 3% YoY; Down: 2% QoQ] [Up: 2% YoY] Profit after Tax ₹ 14,133 Mn ₹ 40,606 Mn attributable to Equity Holders [Up: 2% YoY; 13% QoQ] [Down: 5% YoY] ^Includes Revenues of ₹6,049 Mn from the recently acquired NRT business. Underlying YoY growth excluding NRT is 7.5% for Q3FY25 and 12.5% for 9MFY25. * Includes Profit before Tax of ₹1,240 Mn from the recently acquired NRT business.

Commenting on the results, Co-Chairman & MD, G V Prasad said: “We delivered double digit growth aided by our newly acquired NRT business, new launches and improved operational efficiencies. We remain committed to addressing patient needs by advancing healthcare through access, affordability and innovation.”

All amounts in millions, except EPS All US dollar amounts based on convenience translation rate of 1 USD = ₹85.55

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited & Subsidiaries

Revenue Mix by Segment for the quarter Particulars Q3FY25 Q3FY24 YoY

Gr % Q2FY25 QoQ

Gr% (₹) (₹) (₹) Global Generics 73,753 63,095 17 71,576 3 North America 33,834 33,492 1 37,281 (9) Europe* 12,096 4,970 143 5,770 110 India 13,464 11,800 14 13,971 (4) Emerging Markets 14,358 12,833 12 14,554 (1) Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI) 8,219 7,839 5 8,407 (2) Others 1,614 1,214 33 179 802 Total 83,586 72,148 16 80,162 4

Revenue Mix by Segment for nine months

Particulars 9MFY25 9MFY24 YoY

Gr% (₹) (₹) Global Generics 214,187 184,262 16 North America 109,578 97,269 13 Europe* 23,132 15,303 51 India 40,687 35,141 16 Emerging Markets 40,790 36,549 12 PSAI 24,283 21,582 13 Others 2,005 2,490 (19) Total 240,475 208,334 15 *Includes Revenues of ₹6,049 Mn from the recently acquired NRT business. Underlying growth for Europe excluding NRT is 22% YoY and 5% QoQ.

Consolidated Income Statement for the quarter Particulars Q3FY25 Q3FY24 YoY

Gr % Q2FY25 QoQ

Gr% ($) (₹) ($) (₹) ($) (₹) Revenues* 977 83,586 843 72,148 16 937 80,162 4 Cost of Revenues 404 34,534 350 29,945 15 379 32,393 7 Gross Profit 573 49,052 493 42,203 16 558 47,769 3 % of Revenues 58.7% 58.5% 59.6% Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 282 24,117 236 20,228 19 269 23,007 5 % of Revenues 28.9% 28.0% 28.7% Research & Development Expenses 78 6,658 65 5,565 20 85 7,271 (8) % of Revenues 8.0% 7.7% 9.1% Impairment of Non-Current Assets, net (0) (4) 1 110 (104) 11 924 (100) Other (Income)/Expense, net (5) (439) (11) (967) (55) (12) (984) (55) Results from Operating Activities 219 18,720 202 17,267 8 205 17,551 7 Finance (Income)/Expense, net 0 20 (11) (963) (102) (18) (1555) (101) Share of Profit of Equity Accounted Investees, net of tax (0) (42) (0) (27) 56 (1) (61) (31) Profit before Income Tax 219 18,742# 213 18,257 3 224 19,167 (2) % of Revenues 22.4% 25.3% 23.9% Income Tax Expense 55 4,704 52 4,468 5 67 5,752 (18) Profit for the Period 164 14,038 161 13,789 2 157 13,415 5 % of Revenues 16.8% 19.1% 16.7% Attributable to Equity holders of the parent company 165 14,133 161 13,789 2 147 12,553 13 Attributable to Non-controlling interests (1) (95) - - 10 862 - Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) 0.20 16.94 0.19 16.54^ 2 0.18 15.05 13 *Includes Revenues of ₹6,049 Mn from the recently acquired NRT business. Underlying YoY growth excluding NRT is 7.5% for Q3FY25. ^Historical numbers re-casted basis the increased number of shares post share split. #Includes Profit before Tax of ₹1,240 Mn from the recently acquired NRT business.

EBITDA Computation for the quarter Particulars Q3FY25 Q3FY24 Q2FY25 ($) (₹) ($) (₹) ($) (₹) Profit before Income Tax 219 18,742 213 18,257 224 19,167 Interest (Income) / Expense, net* (6) (475) (12) (1,030) (15) (1,262) Depreciation 32 2,733 28 2,437 31 2,629 Amortization 23 1,986 16 1,333 16 1,346 Impairment (0) (4) 1 110 11 924 EBITDA 269 22,982 247 21,107 267 22,803 % of Revenues 27.5% 29.3% 28.4% *Includes income from Investment

Consolidated Income Statement for nine months Particulars 9MFY25 9MFY24 YoY

Gr % ($) (₹) ($) (₹) Revenues* 2,811 240,475 2,435 208,334 15 Cost of Revenues 1,137 97,310 1,008 86,210 13 Gross Profit 1,673 143,165 1,428 122,124 17 % of Revenues 59.5% 58.6% Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 816 69,815 663 56,725 23 % of Revenues 29.0% 27.2% Research & Development Expenses 235 20,122 187 15,996 26 % of Revenues 8.4% 7.7% Impairment of Non-Current Assets, net 11 925 2 176 426 Other (Income)/Expense, net (22) (1,893) (41) (3,543) (47) Results from Operating Activities 634 54,196 617 52,770 3 Finance (Income)/Expense, net (28) (2,372) (35) (2,972) (20) Share of Profit of Equity Accounted Investees, net of tax (2) (162) (1) (112) 45 Profit before Income Tax 663 56,730 653 55,854 2 % of Revenues 23.6% 26.8% Income Tax Expense 180 15,357 155 13,240 16 Profit for the Period 484 41,373 498 42,614 (3) % of Revenues 17.2% 20.5% Attributable to Equity holders of the parent company 475 40,606 498 42,614 (5) Attributable to Non-controlling interests 9 767 - Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) 0.57 48.68 0.60 51.14^ (5) *Includes Revenues of ₹6,049 Mn from the recently acquired NRT business. Underlying YoY growth excluding NRT is 12.5% for 9MFY25. ^Historical numbers re-casted basis the increased number of shares post share split.

EBITDA Computation for nine months *Includes income from Investment Particulars 9MFY25 9MFY24 ($) (₹) ($) (₹) Profit before Income Tax 663 56,730 653 55,854 Interest (Income) / Expense, net* (32) (2,775) (34) (2,881) Depreciation 92 7,870 84 7,155 Amortization 54 4,634 47 3,989 Impairment 11 925 2 176 EBITDA 788 67,384 752 64,293 % of Revenues 28.0% 30.9%

Key Balance Sheet Items Particulars As on 31st Dec 2024 As on 30th Sep 2024 As on 31st Dec 2023 ($) (₹) ($) (₹) ($) (₹) Cash and Cash Equivalents and Other Investments 750 64,198 751 64,274 896 76,665 Trade Receivables 1,078 92,212 987 84,398 917 78,417 Inventories 837 71,630 842 72,039 711 60,796 Property, Plant, and Equipment 1,088 93,053 1,013 86,693 851 72,795 Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets 1,225 104,780 1,214 103,892 481 41,192 Loans and Borrowings (Current & Non-Current) 597 51,085 567 48,540 232 19,851 Trade Payables 421 36,022 418 35,776 364 31,113 Equity 3,759 321,565 3,615 309,283 3,131 267,850

Key Business Highlights [for Q3FY25]

Consolidated Nicotine Replacement Therapy (‘NRT’) financials in this quarter. Integration of the NRT business progressing as per plan.

financials in this quarter. Integration of the business progressing as per plan. Entered into a voluntary licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences to manufacture and commercialise HIV treatment drug, Lenacapavir , in 120+ countries.

to manufacture and commercialise HIV treatment drug, , in 120+ countries. Promising results of Phase 1 study for India’s first trial for novel autologous CAR-T cell therapy for multiple myeloma announced by our subsidiary, Aurigene Oncology Limited.

study for India’s first trial for novel autologous cell therapy for multiple myeloma announced by our subsidiary, Aurigene Oncology Limited. Denosumab biosimilar filing completed for the US and Europe by our partner, Alvotech.

biosimilar filing completed for the US and Europe by our partner, Alvotech. Launched Toripalimab , the first and only immuno-oncology drug approved for the treatment of nasopharyngeal carcinoma in India.

, the first and only immuno-oncology drug approved for the treatment of nasopharyngeal carcinoma in India. Launched Elobixibat, a first-in-class drug to treat chronic constipation, under the brand name BixiBat®, in India.

ESG Highlights [for Q3FY25]

MSCI ESG rating upgraded to ‘A’ in December 2024.

upgraded to in December 2024. Placed 5th globally amongst pharma companies assessed in the 2024 S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment , with an ESG score of 79/100 .

amongst pharma companies assessed in the , with an of . Continue to be members of the DJSI World Index for the 2 nd year in a row, along with the DJSI Emerging Markets Index for the 9 th year in a row.

for the 2 year in a row, along with the for the 9 year in a row. Continue to feature amongst NIFTY 100 ESG Sector Leaders .

. Named in TIME & Statista’s global list of ‘World’s Best Companies - Sustainable Growth’

Named in Science Magazine’s ‘Top 20 global pharma and biotech employers’ for the 3rd consecutive year.

Other Updates [for Q3FY25]

Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspection completed by the USFDA at our API facility , CTO-2, in Bollaram, Hyderabad in November, 2024 and issued a Form 483 with seven observations. The response to the observations were submitted within stipulated timelines.

at our , CTO-2, in in November, 2024 and issued a Form 483 with seven observations. The response to the observations were submitted within stipulated timelines. Completed alteration in share capital of the Company by sub-division/ split of existing equity shares of face value of ₹5 each, fully paid up, into 5 equity shares of ₹1 each, fully paid-up. Further, each American Depositary Share (ADS) continues to represent one underlying equity share and, therefore, the number of ADSs held by an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) holder has increased proportionately.

Revenue Analysis

Q3FY25 consolidated revenues at ₹83.6 billion, YoY growth of 16% and sequential growth of 4%. Underlying YoY growth excluding NRT is 7.5% and a decline of 3% QoQ. 9MFY25 consolidated revenues at ₹240.5 billion, YoY growth of 15%. Underlying YoY growth excluding NRT is 12.5%. The growth was largely driven by revenues from the recently acquired Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) portfolio, revenues from India and Emerging Markets.

Global Generics (GG)

Q3FY25 revenues at ₹73.8 billion, YoY growth of 17% and QoQ growth of 3%. Underlying growth excluding NRT is 7% YoY and a decline of 5% QoQ. 9MFY25 revenues at ₹214.2 billion, a YoY growth of 16%. Underlying YoY growth excluding NRT is 13% for 9MFY25. Growth was largely driven by revenues from the acquired NRT portfolio, higher volumes and new product launches.

North America

Q3FY25 revenues at ₹33.8 billion, YoY growth of 1% and QoQ decline of 9%. Volume growth coupled with new product launches and favourable forex was offset by price erosion on a YoY basis. The sequential decline was largely on account of lower sales of certain products including Lenalidomide. 9MFY25 revenues at ₹109.6 billion, YoY growth of 13%. The YoY growth was largely on account of increase in demand for our product portfolio, contribution from new product launches, partially offset by price erosion in few key products.



During the quarter, we launched four new products in the U.S. A total of 11 products were launched during the nine months ended December 31, 2024.

four new products in the U.S. A total of 11 products were launched during the nine months ended December 31, 2024. We filed three new Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) with the USFDA during the nine months ended December 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2024, 79 generic filings were pending approval from the USFDA. These comprise of 75 ANDAs and four New Drug Applications (NDAs) filed under Section 505(b)(2) route of the US Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Of the 75 ANDAs, 44 are Paragraph IV applications, and we believe that 20 of these have the ‘First to File’ status.

Europe

Q3FY25 revenues at ₹12.1 billion, YoY growth of 143% and QoQ growth of 110%. Q3FY25 revenues includes revenues from the recently acquired NRT portfolio. Underlying growth excluding NRT is 22% YoY and 5% QoQ. NRT at ₹6.0 billion Germany at ₹3.3 billion, YoY growth of 24% and QoQ growth of 3% UK at ₹1.9 billion, YoY growth of 39% and QoQ growth of 16%. Rest of Europe at ₹0.8 billion, YoY decline of 10% and QoQ decline of 8%

at ₹12.1 billion, YoY growth of 143% and QoQ growth of 110%. Q3FY25 revenues includes revenues from the recently acquired NRT portfolio. Underlying growth excluding NRT is 22% YoY and 5% QoQ.

9MFY25 revenues at ₹23.1 billion, YoY growth of 51%. Underlying YoY growth excluding NRT is 12%. NRT at ₹6.0 billion Germany at ₹9.3 billion, YoY growth of 20%. UK at ₹5.1 billion, YoY growth of 6%. Rest of Europe at ₹2.6 billion, YoY decline of 2%

at ₹23.1 billion, YoY growth of 51%. Underlying YoY growth excluding NRT is 12%.

The growth was primarily on account of revenues from the acquired NRT Portfolio, new product launches and momentum in the base business, partly offset by price erosion.

During the quarter, we launched nine new products in the region, taking the year-to-date total to 29.

India

Q3FY25 revenues at ₹13.5 billion, YoY growth of 14% and QoQ decline of 4%.

at ₹13.5 billion, YoY growth of 14% and QoQ decline of 4%. 9MFY25 revenues at ₹40.7 billion, YoY growth of 16%. Growth was led by revenues from the in-licensed vaccine portfolio, new product launches as well as price increases, partially offset by lower volume pick-up in certain brands in Cardiac and Gastro-intestinal therapy areas.

As per IQVIA, our IPM rank was maintained at 10. During the quarter, we launched six new brands in the country, taking the year-to-date total to 22.

Emerging Markets

Q3FY25 revenues at ₹14.4 billion, YoY growth of 12% and flat QoQ. YoY growth is attributable to market share expansion as well as new product launches.

- Revenues from Russia at ₹7.0 billion, YoY growth of 19% and QoQ growth of 2%. YoY growth was due to higher volumes, price increase and new product launches, partially offset by adverse forex movement.

- Revenues from other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries and Romania at ₹2.4 billion, YoY growth of 4% and QoQ growth of 13%. YoY growth was due to higher prices and contribution from new product launches, partially offset by adverse forex movement. QoQ growth was primarily on account of higher base business volumes.

- Revenues from Rest of World (RoW) territories at ₹4.9 billion, YoY growth of 7% YoY and QoQ decline of 11%. YoY growth was primarily due to contribution from new product launches, partially offset by adverse forex movement. QoQ decline was largely due to decrease in base business volumes.

9MFY25 revenues at ₹40.8 billion, YoY growth of 12%. The growth is attributable to market share expansion and new product launches, partly offset by unfavorable forex.

- Revenues from Russia at ₹19.4 billion, YoY growth of 12%. The growth was largely on account of price increases in certain brands and improved volumes, partially offset by adverse forex.

- Revenues from other CIS countries and Romania at ₹6.5 billion, flat YoY.

- Revenues from RoW territories at ₹14.9 billion, YoY growth of 17%. The growth is largely due to higher base business volumes and new product launches, partially offset by price erosion.



During Q3FY25, we launched 20 new products across countries, with the year-to-date total to 59.

Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI)

Q3FY25 revenues at ₹8.2 billion, YoY growth of 5% and QoQ decline of 2%. YoY Growth in PSAI business was due to increase in volumes, new launches and favourable forex, partially offset by adverse price variance. QoQ decline was primarily due to moderation in the growth of the services business.

at ₹8.2 billion, YoY growth of 5% and QoQ decline of 2%. YoY Growth in PSAI business was due to increase in volumes, new launches and favourable forex, partially offset by adverse price variance. QoQ decline was primarily due to moderation in the growth of the services business. 9MFY25 revenues at ₹24.3 billion, with a growth of 13% YoY. The growth was mainly driven by market share expansion, growth in services business and revenues from new products. During the quarter, we filed 23 Drug Master Files (DMFs) globally, taking the year-to-date count to 59.

Income Statement Highlights:

Gross Margin

Q3FY25 at 58.7% (GG: 61.3%, PSAI: 28.6%), a YoY increase of 20 basis points (bps) and a QoQ decline of 91 bps. The YoY increase was primarily on account of favourable product mix, manufacturing overhead leverage, partly offset by price erosion. On a sequential basis, the decline was primarily on account of unfavorable product mix.

9MFY25 at 59.5% (GG: 63.0%, PSAI: 27.3%), a YoY increase by 91 bps YoY. The expansion in margin was on account of favourable product mix, cost optimisation, partially offset by price erosion.

Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) Expenses

Q3FY25 at ₹24.1 billion, YoY increase of 19% and QoQ increase of 5%.

9MFY25 at ₹69.8 billion, YoY increase of 23%. The increase is largely on account of costs associated with the NRT business, higher investments in sales & marketing activities to strengthen our existing brands, new business initiatives, including scaling up of consumer health businesses and higher freight costs.

Research & Development (R&D) Expenses

Q3FY25 at ₹6.7 billion. As % to Revenues – Q3FY25: 8.0% | Q3FY24: 7.7% | Q2FY25: 9.1%.

9MFY25 at ₹20.1 billion. As % to Revenues – 9MFY25: 8.4% | 9MFY24: 7.7%. R&D investments are related to our ongoing development efforts across complex generics, peptides, biosimilars, as well as our novel oncology assets.

Net Finance Income

Q3FY25 at ₹(0.02) billion compared to ₹1.0 billion in Q3FY24.

The decrease was on account of higher foreign currency exchange loss as well as interest expense in comparison to interest income in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

9MFY25 at ₹2.4 billion as compared to ₹3.0 billion in 9MFY24.

Income Tax

Q3FY25 at ₹4.7 billion. As % to PBT – Q3FY25: 25.1% | Q3FY24: 24.5% | Q2FY25: 30%.

9MFY25: The ETR was 27.1% as compared to 23.7% in 9MFY24. The higher tax for the nine months ended December 31, 2024 is primarily on account of:

- the reversal of a previously recognized deferred tax asset on indexation of land;

- change in the mix of tax jurisdictions; and

- the recognition of a previously unrecognized deferred tax asset on operating tax losses, primarily pertaining to Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories SA, Switzerland, during the nine months ended December 31, 2023.

Profit before tax

Q3FY25 at ₹18.7 billion, a YoY growth of 3% and a QoQ decline of 2%.

As % to Revenues – Q3FY25: 22.4% | Q3FY24: 25.3% | Q2FY25: 23.9%.

Profit before tax includes ₹1,240 Mn from the recently acquired NRT business.

9MFY25 at ₹56.7 billion, a YoY growth of 2%.

Profit attributable to Equity Holders of Parent Company

Q3FY25 at ₹14.1 billion, a YoY growth of 2% and a QoQ growth of 13%.

As % to Revenues – Q3FY25: 16.9% | Q3FY24: 19.1% | Q2FY25: 15.7%.

9MFY25 at ₹40.6 billion, a YoY decline of 5%. As % to Revenues – 9MFY25: 16.9% | 9MFY24: 20.5%.

Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)

Q3FY25 is ₹16.94. 9MFY25 is ₹48.68.

The Earnings per share has been arrived at on the increased number of shares pursuant to the stock split of one fully paid-up equity share of Rupees five each into five fully paid-up equity share of Rupee one each.

Other Highlights:

Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)

Q3FY25 at ₹23.0 billion, YoY growth of 9% and flat QoQ.

As % to Revenues – Q3FY25: 27.5% | Q3FY24: 29.3% | Q2FY25: 28.4%.

at ₹23.0 billion, YoY growth of 9% and flat QoQ. As % to Revenues – Q3FY25: 27.5% | Q3FY24: 29.3% | Q2FY25: 28.4%. 9MFY25 at ₹67.4 billion, a YoY growth of 5%. As % to Revenues – 9MFY25: 28.0% | 9MFY24: 30.9%.

Others:

Operating Working Capital : As on 31 st December 2024 at ₹127.8 billion.

As on at ₹127.8 billion. Capital Expenditure: Q3FY25 at ₹7.1 billion.

at ₹7.1 billion. Cash Flow: Q3FY25 at ₹(2.1) billion.

at ₹(2.1) billion. Net Cash Surplus: As on 31 st December 2024 at ₹16.0 billion

at ₹16.0 billion Net Debt to Equity: As on 31 st December 2024 is (0.05)

is (0.05) ROCE: Q3FY25 at 27.8% (Annualized)

About key metrics and non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business.

For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please refer to “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results” table in this press release.

All amounts in millions, except EPS

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures Operating Working Capital Particulars As on 31st Dec 2024 (₹) Inventories 71,630 Trade Receivables 92,212 Less: Trade Payables (36,022) Operating Working Capital 127,820

Cash Flow Particulars Three months ended 31st Dec 2024 (₹) Net cash generated from operating activities 13,277 Less: Taxes (6,656) Investments in Property, Plant & Equipment and intangibles (8,708) Cash Flow (2,087)

Net Cash Surplus and Debt to Equity Particulars As on 31st Dec 2024 (₹) Cash and Cash Equivalents 13,032 Investments 51,166 Short-term Borrowings (42,400) Long-term Borrowings, Non-Current (7,579) Less: Restricted Cash Balance – Unclaimed Dividend and others 615 Lease liabilities (included in Long-term Borrowings, Non-Current) (3,779) Equity Investments (Included in Investments) 1,356 Net Cash Surplus 16,027 Equity 321,565 Net Debt/Equity (0.05)

Computation of Return on Capital Employed Particulars As on 31st Dec 2024 (₹) Profit before Tax 18,742 Less: Interest and Investment Income (Excluding forex gain/loss) (475) Earnings Before Interest and taxes [A] 18,267 Average Capital Employed [B] 258,829 Annualized Return on Capital Employed (A/B) (Ratio) 27.8%

Computation of Capital Employed: Particulars As on Dec 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Property Plant and Equipment 93,053 76,886 Intangibles 92,925 36,951 Goodwill 11,855 4,253 Investment in Equity Accounted Associates 4,742 4,196 Other Current Assets 28,750 22,560 Other Investments 4,276 1,059 Other Non-Current Assets 1,360 1,632 Inventories 71,630 63,552 Trade Receivables 92,214 80,298 Derivative Financial Instruments (1,319) (299) Less: Other Liabilities 47,940 46,866 Provisions 5,725 5,444 Trade payables 36,022 30,919 Operating Capital Employed 309,799 207,859 Average Capital Employed 258,829

Computation of EBITDA

Refer page no. 3 & 4.

Earnings Call Details

The management of the Company will host an Earnings call to discuss the Company’s financial performance and answer any questions from the participants.

Date: January 23, 2025

Time: 19:30 pm IST | 09:00 am ET

Conference Joining Information

Option 1: Pre-register with the below link and join without waiting for the operator https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=4085539&linkSecurityString=1bdc5f535b

Option 2: Join through below Dial-In Numbers Universal Access Number: +91 22 6280 1219 +91 22 7115 8120 International Toll-Free Number: USA: 1 866 746 2133 UK: 0 808 101 1573 Singapore: 800 101 2045 Hong Kong: 800 964 448

No password/pin number is necessary to dial in to any of the above numbers. The operator will provide instructions on asking questions before and during the call.

Play Back: The play back will be available after the earnings call, till January 30th, 2025. For play back dial in phone No: +91 22 7194 5757, and Playback Code is 40359#.

Transcript: Transcript of the Earnings call will be available on the Company’s website: www.drreddys.com

About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. Established in 1984, we are committed to providing access to affordable and innovative medicines. Driven by our purpose of ‘Good Health Can’t Wait’, we offer a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology.

