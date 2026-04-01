Dr. Christina Rahm Named One of MSN’s “Top 10 Trailblazing Women in 2026"

Trailblazing Achievements: Earning multiple international honors for scientific innovation and global impact, Dr. Rahm has been recognized with two "Silver Stevie®" awards, along with distinctions such as "Top Patented Scientist of the Decade" and "Empowered Woman of the Year" from the International Association of Top Businesses.

Earning multiple international honors for scientific innovation and global impact, Dr. Rahm has been recognized with two "Silver Stevie®" awards, along with distinctions such as "Top Patented Scientist of the Decade" and "Empowered Woman of the Year" from the International Association of Top Businesses. Ongoing Innovation: Transformative impact in science, innovation and purpose-driven solutions defines her work. Dr.Rahm recently established Xoted Biotechnology Labs, a state-of-the-art research and development center in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, focused on sustainable biotechnology solutions, including plant-based detoxification, seed research and next-generation applications in textiles and cleanroom technology.

Transformative impact in science, innovation and purpose-driven solutions defines her work. Dr.Rahm recently established Xoted Biotechnology Labs, a state-of-the-art research and development center in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, focused on sustainable biotechnology solutions, including plant-based detoxification, seed research and next-generation applications in textiles and cleanroom technology. Community and Collaboration: A strong commitment to fostering inclusive environments and uplifting diverse voices across sectors remains central to Dr. Rahm's impact. Dr.Rahm host multiple conferences, bringing people from around the world together to engage in meaningful discussions, forge valuable connections and develop innovative solutions to common challenges, introducing new strategies and fostering collaboration. By participating, attendees will be at the forefront of shaping the future of leadership.

Franklin, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Dr. Christina Rahm, a recognized leader in science and innovation, has been selected as one of "MSN's Top 10 Trailblazing Women in 2026," a prestigious honor spotlighting women whose work is reshaping industries and driving meaningful impact across communities. The recognition appears in MSN's feature highlighting women at the forefront of change this year."I'm truly honored to be featured in MSN's "Top 10 Trailblazing Women in 2026!" This recognition reflects not just my journey, but the collective power of science, innovation and purpose-driven leadership," said Dr. Christina Rahm. "I'm deeply grateful for the teams and communities who support this work and even more inspired to accelerate impact, uplift others and continue breaking barriers. Let's keep pushing boundaries!"As a respected voice in her field, Dr. Rahm's work has consistently exemplified excellence, creativity and leadership. Her contributions span groundbreaking research, strategic collaborations and a steadfast commitment to empowering others through mentorship, advocacy and community engagement.The MSN recognition underscores Dr. Rahm's commitment to driving progress and inspiring future generations of leaders. Her selection among a distinguished group of women innovators reflects a career defined by dedication, resilience, and impact.###Dr. Christina Rahm is a scientist, inventor and entrepreneur advancing the intersection of biotechnology, health and sustainability. As the founder and CEO of DRC Ventures, she leads over 20 companies that develop science-based, sustainable consumer solutions. She is also the co-founder of The ROOT Brands and founder of Xoted Biotechnology Labs, a multimillion-dollar research center specializing in plant-based detoxification and regenerative science.Dr. Rahm holds seven approved patents, with over 40 patents pending, and has developed more than 170 proprietary processes and formulas for wellness innovation.R Public Relations518-321-3906To view the source version of this press release, please visit