Dr. Cherice Roth Named Chief Executive Officer of Purgo Scientific & Vetlen

Renowned veterinary innovator and access-to-care advocate to lead next chapter of innovative localized drug delivery technology

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Purgo Scientific and its veterinary subsidiary, Vetlen, today announces the appointment of Dr. Cherice Roth, DVM, MS, MBA, as Chief Executive Officer. A nationally recognized veterinarian, executive, inventor, and author, Dr. Roth steps into the role at a pivotal moment as the company scales its innovative refillable therapeutic delivery platform across both veterinary and human medicine.

Dr. Roth brings more than a decade of clinical, industry, and executive leadership to Purgo Scientific. A DVM graduate of the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine with Master’s Degrees in Biochemistry and Business Administration, Dr. Roth has served in senior roles, including Chief Veterinary Officer of Digital Pet Health for Mars Veterinary Health, Lead Medical Advisor for KeraVet Bio, and Chief Medical Officer at Fuzzy. She co-developed the RACE-approved Virtual Care University and MyPetDoc, and is listed as an inventor on multiple U.S. patent applications for technologies that expand animal access to care. Beyond the clinic and boardroom, she is the author of two children’s books championing STEM and veterinary medicine, as well as a textbook on Veterinary Virtual Care and Telemedicine.

“Cherice is exactly the leader this company needs at this stage of our growth,” says Mike Benjamin, Chairman of the Board of Purgo Scientific. “She has spent her entire career turning bold ideas into real-world solutions, and she has an extraordinary gift for seeing a gap in the industry, finding the answer, and delivering it. Her vision for accessible, high-quality care aligns perfectly with our mission to provide high-concentration, localized therapies. We could not be more excited to welcome her to the helm.”

Dr. Roth assumes leadership of a company with significant momentum. Purgo Scientific’s flagship technology is a refillable, catheter-connected pouch designed to provide sustained, local delivery of therapeutic treatment where it’s needed most. Delivered to the veterinary market through Vetlen, the Vetlen Pouch is already in clinical use in dogs, cats, horses, and other species, generating early revenue and real-world validation as the company advances toward first-in-human trials.

“Purgo Scientific is one of the most exciting platforms in animal health, and I could not be prouder to lead this team forward,” says Dr. Roth. “The ability to provide sustained, targeted, and localized therapies that are easily modified has long eluded the tools veterinarians have on their shelves. Our technology changes that. I have always believed that every patient deserves the highest quality of care, and that great science should make its way from the lab into the exam room in the most practical way possible. That is exactly what we are going to deliver.”

“I am delighted to welcome Dr. Cherice Roth as Chief Executive Officer of Purgo Scientific,” says Dr. Stephanie Morley, DVM, President of Vetlen and a member of the Purgo Scientific Board of Directors. “Cherice brings an exceptional combination of veterinary expertise, business leadership, and a passion for innovation that aligns perfectly with our mission. As President of Vetlen, I look forward to partnering closely with her as we continue to expand our veterinary business while advancing Purgo Scientific's human health platform. Together, we are building an outstanding leadership team that is well-positioned to accelerate growth and bring this technology to more patients and veterinarians worldwide.”

“I am excited to welcome Dr. Cherice Roth as Chief Executive Officer of Purgo Scientific,” says Angy Guerrant, Chief Operations Officer of Purgo Scientific. “Dr. Roth brings a unique combination of veterinary clinical expertise, entrepreneurial leadership, and a deep understanding of the challenges veterinarians face every day. As we continue to expand the commercial reach of Vetlen, our animal health division, and advance Purgo's human health platform toward clinical development, her vision and experience will be invaluable in strengthening strategic partnerships, supporting customer adoption, and driving sustainable growth. I look forward to working alongside her as we enter this next phase of growth for Purgo.”

Under Dr. Roth’s leadership, Purgo Scientific and Vetlen will continue to push the boundaries of veterinary innovation, advancing localized, customizable solutions that deliver the right treatment, to the right place, for the right length of time. Turning that innovation into the standard of care.

About Purgo Scientific & Vetlen

Purgo Scientific is a medical technology company developing a refillable localized therapeutic delivery platform for human and veterinary medicine. Through its animal health division, Vetlen, the company is commercializing the platform for veterinary use while advancing the platform through the regulatory pathway for human medicine. By delivering the right therapeutic to the right place for the right duration, the Purgo platform is designed to establish a new standard for localized therapeutic delivery in veterinary medicine while enabling future applications in human healthcare. For more information, visit purgoscientific.com and vetlen.com.

Media Contact:

Christy Penka

419-350-3326

news@purgoscientific.com