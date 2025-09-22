DNA Sequencing Market to Reach USD 18,412.4 Million in 2032, Driven by Expanding Medical Applications

According to Coherent Market Insights, DNA Sequencing Market is estimated to be valued at USD 8,486.7 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 18,412.4 Mn in 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% from 2025 to 2032. The DNA Sequencing Market is witnessing robust growth, propelled by rising adoption in clinical diagnostics, personalized medicine, and biotechnology research. The increasing incidence of genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases is further accelerating the demand for sequencing technologies, owing to their critical role in enabling early and precise detection.

Global DNA Sequencing Market Key Takeaways

Consumables are projected to remain a highly sought-after product type, accounting for 45.5% of the global DNA sequencing market share in 2025.

Next-generation sequencing remains the most widely used technology in the market.

As per CMI’s new DNA sequencing market analysis, oncology segment is expected to hold a prominent market share by the end of 2025.

North America, with an estimated market share of 37.8% in 2025, is projected to maintain its dominance over the global DNA sequencing industry.

Europe is slated to emerge as the most lucrative market for DNA sequencing companies during the assessment period.

Expanding Medical and Clinical Applications Spurring Market Growth

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the DNA sequencing market outlook appears promising. This is mainly due to increasing use of DNA sequencing technologies in medical and clinical applications.

DNA sequencing is being widely used for many applications in healthcare. These include identifying genetic disorders, detecting microbial infection, guiding cancer treatment, and supporting personalized medicine. It is also used in areas such as prenatal testing and rare disease diagnosis.

Doctors and researchers rely on sequencing to better understand diseases and create targeted therapies. This growing use in hospitals, clinics, and research centers is expected to boost growth of the DNA sequencing market during the forecast period.

High Cost of DNA Sequencing Technologies Limiting Market Growth

Despite a strong growth trajectory, certain factors might slow down DNA sequencing market. High cost of DNA sequencing technologies is one such prominent factor.

Advanced sequencing platforms, consumables, and data analysis are still very expensive. This lowers their adoption in resource-constrained settings, thereby dampening overall DNA sequencing market demand.

Technological Advancements Unlocking Growth Opportunities

Innovations such as nanopore sequencing, single-cell sequencing, and AI-based bioinformatics are improving speed, accuracy, and accessibility of DNA sequencing. New sequencing platforms are being introduced that can process more samples simultaneously.

Top players are developing affordable benchtop sequencing devices to make DNA sequencing more accessible. For instance, Illumina recently introduced the MiSeq i100 Series of sequencing systems to make NSG accessible to more laboratories. These innovations are expected to create new revenue streams for the DNA sequencing market during the forthcoming period.

Emerging DNA Sequencing Market Trends

Declining cost of sequencing is emerging as a key growth-shaping trend in the DNA sequencing market. Sequencing costs have dropped significantly over the last few decades, thanks to next-generation sequencing, better chemistries, and improved reagents. For instance, since the advent of NSG technologies, the cost of sequencing a human genome has dropped from around $1 million in 2007 to just $600 in 2024. This is making sequencing accessible not just to big research centers but also to smaller labs, clinical settings, and areas where cost was a barrier, thereby fueling market growth.

Rising popularity of precision medicine and companion diagnostics is expected to boost demand for DNA sequencing technologies during the forecast period. This is because sequencing plays a key role in creating tailored therapies for diseases as well as enabling early disease detection.

Increasing research and development (R&D) activities will likely boost growth of the DNA sequencing market. More research in areas like genomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics, and microbiomics is increasing the need for sequencing tools and services. Similarly, there is a growing interest in global population genomic projects and rare disease studies. This is expected to boost sales of DNA sequencing products in the coming years.

DNA sequencing is also being used in industries like agriculture, environmental monitoring, and microbiome research. Growing demand from these sectors is slated to boost the DNA sequencing market value.

Use of artificial intelligence (AI) is also becoming popular in the DNA sequencing landscape. This advanced technology is being employed to analyze genomic data, detect mutations, and support faster, more accurate diagnoses.

Analyst’s View

“The global DNA sequencing industry is set to exhibit robust growth, owing to expanding medical and clinical applications, growing demand for precision medicine, increasing R&D activities, declining cost of sequencing, and ongoing technological advancements,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the DNA Sequencing Market

Event Description and Impact Global Healthcare Infrastructure Digitization Description : Post-pandemic laboratory automation is increasing. Impact: This is increasing demand for high-throughput sequencing systems and integrated workflows. AI Integration and Computational Breakthroughs Description: Large language models are being used for genomic analysis. Impact: These models speed up data interpretation and expand market applications beyond traditional sequencing. Long-Read Sequencing Technology Maturation Description : Oxford Nanopore is expanding portable sequencing devices. Impact : This makes sequencing more accessible and allows smaller labs and field teams to use it.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in DNA sequencing market report:

- Illumina, Inc.

- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

- PerkinElmer Genomics

- Agilent Technologies, Inc.

- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

- QIAGEN

- Abbott

- Macrogen, Inc.

- PacBio

- Hamilton Company

- Zymo Research Corporation

- ZS Genetics, Inc.

- Tecan Trading AG

- LI-COR, Inc.

- Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

Key Developments

· In February 2025, Roche unveiled a new type of next-generation sequencing called Sequencing by Expansion (SBX). This technology is designed to address the limitation of existing sequencing solutions. SBX uses expanded synthetic molecules to determine the DNA sequence of a target molecules.

· In October 2024, Illumina, Inc. launched the MiSeq i100 Series of sequencing systems. These systems are intended to make next-generation sequencing accessible to more labs.

· In May 2024, QIAGEN launched the QIAseq Multimodal DNA/RNA Library Kit. This new kit enables streamlined DNA and RNA library preparation for next-generation sequencing (NSG) from a single sample.

Market Segmentation

Global DNA Sequencing Market, By Product Type

Consumables



Instruments



Services

Global DNA Sequencing Market, By Technology

Sanger Sequencing



Next-Generation Sequencing



Third- Generation DNA Sequencing



Others

Global DNA Sequencing Market, By Application

Oncology



Reproductive Health



Clinical Investigation



Agrigenomics & Forensics



Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development



Others

Global DNA Sequencing Market, By End User

Hospitals & Clinics



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



Clinical Research



Others

Global DNA Sequencing Market, By Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

