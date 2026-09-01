Dianthus Therapeutics to Participate in Three Investor Conferences During September 2026

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapies to transform the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases, today announced the Company’s participation in three investor conferences.

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference: Marino Garcia, CEO, and Ryan Savitz, EVP, CFO & CBO of Dianthus Therapeutics, will host one-on-one investor meetings on September 8, 2026.





Marino Garcia, CEO, and Ryan Savitz, EVP, CFO & CBO of Dianthus Therapeutics, will host one-on-one investor meetings on September 8, 2026. Citi's 2026 Biopharma Back to School Conference: Marino Garcia will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 4:20 p.m. ET and host one-on-one investor meetings.





Marino Garcia will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 4:20 p.m. ET and host one-on-one investor meetings. 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference: Marino Garcia will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 8:35 a.m. ET and host one-on-one investor meetings.





Webcasts of the presentations at the Citi and Cantor conferences may be accessed under “News and Events” in the Investors section of the Dianthus Therapeutics website.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapies to transform the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who aim to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

To learn more, please visit www.dianthustx.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact

Jennifer Davis Ruff

Dianthus Therapeutics

jdavisruff@dianthustx.com