DIANT Pharma and RNAV8 Bio Announce Collaboration to Deliver “Design-to-Delivery” mRNA Solutions

Partnership integrates mRNA sequence engineering with continuous, PAT-enabled LNP manufacturing to accelerate development, improve product performance, and de-risk scale-up

[Manchester, CT and Boston, MA] — September 15th, 2025 — DIANT Pharma, Inc. and RNAV8 Bio today announced a strategic collaboration to offer biopharma companies an integrated path from mRNA sequence design through scalable lipid nanoparticle (LNP) manufacturing. The joint offering connects RNAV8’s mRNA engineering platform with DIANT’s continuous, process-analytical-technology (PAT)-enabled LNP systems and services to reduce time to clinic and increase program success rates.

Under the collaboration, sponsors can engage a coordinated workflow that begins with mRNA sequence/UTR optimization to tune expression and durability, followed by formulation and process development on DIANT’s continuous Jet-based platform with inline/online analytics for real-time control, and culminates in scale-up and tech transfer with documentation and control strategies suitable for GMP environments.

“We’re closing the loop between smarter mRNA design and smarter manufacturing,” said Antonio Costa, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of DIANT Pharma. “Pairing RNAV8’s sequence engineering with DIANT’s continuous, PAT-enabled LNP platform helps teams iterate faster, lock their formulation earlier, and move to GMP with confidence.”

“A huge friction in many nucleic acid programs is at the handoffs,” said Devan Shah, Chief Executive Officer of RNAV8 Bio. “This collaboration gives therapeutic developers more deterministic control at the sequence level and robust, real-time process control at the nanoparticle manufacturing level—exactly what’s needed to improve potency, consistency, and time to first-in-human.”

What sponsors get

Sequence design & optimization: Engineering of coding and non-coding regions/UTRs to resolve tissue and payload-specific expression and durability challenges.

Formulation & process development: Continuous Jet mixing with real-time particle analytics to accelerate screening and improve batch-to-batch consistency.

Scale-up & tech transfer: Linearly scalable conditions and PAT-backed control strategies to streamline tech transfer to internal GMP suites or external CDMOs.

Regulatory-ready documentation: Support for CMC packages including process descriptions, control strategies, and analytical methods.

Availability

Joint service engagements are available immediately for mRNA therapeutics, gene-editing payloads, and other nucleic-acid programs delivered via LNPs. To inquire, contact info@diantpharma.com or info@rnav8bio.com.

About RNAV8 Bio

RNAV8 Bio is an AI-enabled mRNA engineering company focused on optimizing coding and non-coding nucleotide sequences and chemistries to widen therapeutic windows in a disease-agnostic manner. Combining rational design with advanced computational methods, RNAV8 is expanding mRNA’s potential across genetic diseases, cancer, autoimmunity, protein replacement, infectious diseases, and beyond. Learn more at rnav8bio.com.

About DIANT Pharma

DIANT Pharma provides continuous LNP manufacturing platforms and services featuring DIANT® Jet technology and integrated PAT for real-time monitoring and control. DIANT supports sponsors from early formulation through scale-up, tech transfer, and GMP design. Learn more at diantpharma.com.

Media Contacts

DIANT Pharma: Antonio Costa, CEO, info@diantpharma.com

RNAV8 Bio: Devan Shah, CEO, info@rnav8bio.com