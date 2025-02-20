DiaMedica Therapeutics Announces Publication of DM199’s Mechanism of Action for the Treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) in the Journal Stroke

Scientific insight into DM199’s mechanism for increasing collateral circulation and salvaging brain tissue at-risk from infarction

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for severe ischemic diseases, today announced the peer-reviewed publication entitled: Recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 for treating acute ischemic stroke and preventing recurrence (Kasner, et al.) which is now available online and is scheduled for print publication in the February 2025 issue of Stroke.





The article describes the mechanism of action of DM199 (rinvecalinase alfa), a recombinant form of human tissue kallikrein-1, and its scientific rationale in the Company’s ongoing Phase 2/3 trial for acute ischemic stroke (ReMEDy2 Trial). DM199, a bradykinin-producing enzyme, represents a promising potential treatment for AIS by enhancing collateral circulation and stimulating angiogenesis and cellular repair mechanisms. In animal studies of acute stroke, bradykinin B2 receptor expression on brain endothelial cells in the ischemic region increased 36-fold. In this environment, newly generated bradykinin from DM199 induces potent local vasodilation and improves brain perfusion through three synergistic signaling pathways downstream of the B2 receptor. Due to DM199’s preferential effect on ischemic tissue, systemic adverse effects such as hypotension can be avoided with proper dosing. Beyond its initial vasodilatory effects through recruitment of preexisting collaterals, DM199 also promotes long-term improvements in brain perfusion by facilitating new blood vessel formation. With an extended course of therapy following AIS, these multifaceted effects may further reduce the risk of stroke recurrence.

“The prior Phase 2 ReMEDy1 trial demonstrated that DM199 treatment had a favorable impact on clinical outcomes in AIS patients who were not eligible for mechanical thrombectomy,” said lead author Scott Kasner, MD, Chief of the Division of Neurology and Professor of Neurology at the University of Pennsylvania and ReMEDy2 principal investigator. “This publication provides valuable scientific insight into how DM199 may improve clinical outcomes in AIS, offering a novel approach to enhancing blood flow in stroke treatment.”

About the Acute Ischemic Stroke Phase 2/3 ReMEDy2 Trial

The ReMEDy2 trial is a Phase 2/3 adaptive design, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial studying the use of the Company’s product candidate, DM199, to treat acute ischemic stroke patients. The trial is intended to enroll between 300 and 728 patients at up to 100 sites globally. Patients enrolled in the trial will be treated for three weeks with either DM199 or placebo, beginning within 24 hours of the onset of AIS symptoms, with the final follow-up at 90 days. The trial excludes patients who received mechanical thrombectomy (MT) or participants with large vessel occlusions in the intracranial carotid artery or the M1 segment for the middle cerebral, vertebral or basilary arteries or those that are otherwise eligible for MT. Participants treated with tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) or tenecteplase (TNK), thrombolytic agents intended to dissolve blood clots, are eligible for participation if they continue to experience a persistent neurological deficit after receiving thrombolytic treatment and meet all other trial criteria. DiaMedica believes that the proposed trial has the potential to serve as a pivotal registration study of DM199 in this patient population.

About DM199

DM199 (rinvecalinase alfa) is a recombinant form of human tissue kallikrein-1 (rhKLK1) in clinical development for acute ischemic stroke and preeclampsia. KLK1 is a serine protease enzyme that plays an important role in the regulation of diverse physiological processes via a molecular mechanism that increases production of nitric oxide, prostacyclin and endothelium-derived hyperpolarizing factors. In the case of AIS, DM199 is intended to enhance blood flow and boost neuronal survival in the ischemic penumbra by dilating arterioles surrounding the site of the vascular occlusion and inhibition of apoptosis (neuronal cell death) while also facilitating neuronal remodeling through the promotion of angiogenesis.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious ischemic diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke and preeclampsia. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality in Asia for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, preeclampsia and other vascular diseases. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

