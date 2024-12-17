Dexcom Launches the First Generative AI Platform in Glucose Biosensing

Dexcom builds on its history of first-in-market innovations with the launch of its new groundbreaking GenAI platform

Dexcom GenAI-enabled technology will leverage Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform and Gemini models and will initially enhance Stelo’s Weekly Insights feature by providing users with more personalized content based on glucose levels, activity and sleep

Proprietary platform lays foundation for future GenAI advancements across the Dexcom product portfolio that will further empower its millions of users to help take control of their health

Dexcom to speak on the future of health AI at CES 2025

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), the global leader in glucose biosensing, announced today it has launched a proprietary Generative AI (GenAI) platform, making Dexcom the first CGM manufacturer to integrate GenAI into glucose biosensing technology.1 The new Dexcom GenAI platform will analyze individual health data patterns to reveal a direct association between lifestyle choices and glucose levels while providing actionable insights to help improve metabolic health.





Stelo, the first over-the-counter glucose biosensor cleared2 by the FDA in the United States, is the first Dexcom product to use GenAI-enabled technology to produce weekly insights. The enhancement of Stelo’s Weekly Insights feature started rolling out to users this week. GenAI-powered messaging enhances Stelo’s existing Weekly Insights by offering users more personalized tips, recommendations, and education related to diet, exercise, and sleep that are contextualized within the Stelo app.

“The launch of our GenAI platform reinforces our long-standing reputation as the glucose biosensing leader and opens the door for future advancements across our product portfolio,” said Jake Leach, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Dexcom. “Innovation is at the core of what we do. We look forward to introducing additional GenAI-powered features over the next year to help users contextualize their health information and make proactive, informed lifestyle decisions.”

Dexcom leveraged Google Cloud’s cutting-edge Vertex AI platform and Gemini models as the foundation to build its proprietary GenAI platform.

“By bringing the power of Google Cloud’s Vertex AI and Gemini to Dexcom’s innovative glucose biosensing technology, users will have more personalized insights to help them make the best decisions for their health,” said Chris Sakalosky, vice president of Strategic Industries for Google Cloud. “Dexcom is empowering people to take control of their metabolic health like never before, and it’s just the beginning of what’s possible as leading organizations bring GenAI to healthcare.”

Leach will join other industry leaders on a panel at CES 2025 to speak to Health AI in 2030. The panel of experts will discuss how AI will revolutionize health care over the next five years and will be held on Jan. 8, 2025, at 2 p.m. PT at the Venetian on level 4 in Marcello 4404. Learn more about the panel here.

About Dexcom

Dexcom empowers people to take control of health through innovative biosensing technology. Founded in 1999, Dexcom has pioneered and set the standard in glucose biosensing for more than 25 years. Its technology has transformed how people manage diabetes and track their glucose, helping them feel more in control and live more confidently.

Dexcom. Discover what you’re made of. For more information, visit www.dexcom.com.

