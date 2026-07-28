Denali Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Highlights on August 6, 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DNLI) today announced that it will report financial results and business highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

Following the announcement, Denali's management will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss Denali’s second quarter 2026 financial results and provide a general business update.

The live webcast, along with an accompanying slide presentation, may be accessed through the Investors section of Denali's website at www.denalitherapeutics.com or by clicking here. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Denali’s website for a limited time following the call.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of biotherapeutics designed to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) using its proprietary TransportVehicle™ platform. With the first FDA-approved biologic specifically designed to cross the BBB, a clinically validated delivery platform and a growing portfolio of therapeutic candidates across all stages of development, Denali is advancing toward its goal of delivering effective medicines to transform life for people with neurodegenerative diseases, lysosomal storage disorders and other serious diseases. For more information, please visit www.denalitherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact:

Laura Hansen

hansen@dnli.com