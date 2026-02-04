Defence Therapeutics to Present at the World ADC Europe 2026 Showcasing Accum Precision Intracellular Drug-Delivery Platform

About Defence Therapeutics:

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a publicly traded biotechnology and precision intracellular drug-delivery company, today announced that it will present at World ADC Europe 2026, taking place February 23–26, 2026, in London, UK.Defence will showcase its proprietary Accumplatform, a breakthrough intracellular delivery technology designed to actively transport biologic payloads to their intended intracellular and nuclear targets, unlocking the full potential of antibody-drug conjugates ("ADCs") and other complex cancer biologics by increasing intracellular potency and reducing the doses required to achieve therapeutic efficacy."At Defence, our mission is to transform advanced biologics into safer, more effective first-line cancer therapies through precision intracellular delivery," said Sébastien Plouffe, CEO of Defence Therapeutics. "World ADC Europe is a premier global forum to engage with innovators and potential partners who share our vision of a future where every cancer therapy reaches its full potential."This announcement is being made on World Cancer Day, underscoring Defence's commitment to accelerating next-generation cancer therapies that address critical unmet medical needs. "On World Cancer Day, we are reminded of the urgency to bring smarter, more precise cancer treatments to patients," added Mr. Plouffe. "Accumhas the potential to help cancer therapies reach their full potential and deliver better outcomes for patients."At the conference, Defence aims to engage with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and advance strategic partnering discussions around co-developing Accum-enabled ADCs and precision oncology biologics, leveraging Accumto enhance intracellular delivery and therapeutic performance. To explore partnering opportunities or schedule a meeting, please contact info@defencetherapeutics.com.Defence Therapeutics is a publicly traded biotechnology company committed to making cancer treatment more effective and safer. Using its Accumprecision drug delivery platform, Defence is working to enhance the potency of ADCs and other complex biologics at lower doses, with the goal of reducing side effects and improving access to advanced therapies. By pursing cutting edge science, and collaborating with pharma and biotech partners, Defence strives to bring transformative therapies to patients who need them most. To learn more about Defence Therapeutics and explore partnering opportunities, please visitor contactFor further information:Defence TherapeuticsSebastien PlouffeCEO, Founder and DirectorP: (514) 947-2272This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.To view the source version of this press release, please visit