Defence Therapeutics to Build ADC Drug Delivery Powerhouse Using Its Proprietary Accum Technology

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a leading biotechnology company pioneering next-generation antibody-drug conjugate ("ADC"), is pleased to announce a major step forward in the fight against cancer that goes beyond the ADCs current limitations.Following successful presentations and meetings at the World ADC Conference in San Diego with ADC companies as well as with industry leaders and pioneers at CPHI in Frankfurt, Defence is moving forward with the strategy to become a supplier of its Accumplatform technology to ADC companies struggling with dosing and toxicity as well as to improve the drug delivery precision to cancer cells more effectively for the benefit of cancer patients."Many pharmaceuticals and biotech companies have ADCs on the market or in development. A lot of these companies are facing the same challenge, their ADC being toxic for the patients at therapeutic dose. Defence's Accumtechnology can universally enhance the potency of any ADCs, reducing their toxicity, while retaining their epitope selectivity and tumor targeting," said Dr. Maxime Parisotto, Chief Scientific Officer at Defence Therapeutics.Defence has completed studies confirming its ability to enhance ADCs potency. The most recent comparative study, in mouse xenograft models of HER2-positive breast cancer (JIMT-1 cells), demonstrated a20-fold higher anti-tumor efficacy with Accum-Kadcyla than Kadcylaalone when administered at the same dose (0.5 mg/kg). The tumor growth significantly halted in the Accum-Kadcyla-treated group, resulting in a consistent and near-complete response in 90% of the mice while Kadcylaalone at the same dose (0.5 mg/kg) had no effective results on inhibiting tumor growth (see November 4, 2025 press release).Defence is engaging with ADC companies to transform the ADC cancer therapies with its unique proprietary Accumtechnology platform to be used with any antibodies and on any indications. Defence's technology and team are in place to deliver the strategy and build an ADC drug delivery powerhouse.Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company developing and engineering the next generation of ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMtechnology, which enables precision delivery of ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against cancer.For further information:Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and DirectorP: (514) 947-2272This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.To view the source version of this press release, please visit