Decoy Therapeutics Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio Covering Designable Multi-Antivirals and the IMP³ACT™ Platform

Portfolio now spans seven patent families and 19 pending applications across seven jurisdictions, protecting antiviral peptide conjugates, the methods used to make them, their formulations, and the design platform behind them

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Decoy Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOY), a biotechnology company developing Designable Multi-Antivirals (D-MAVs™), today announced continued expansion of its intellectual property portfolio, which now comprises seven patent families covering compositions of matter, methods of manufacture, formulations, and the company's IMP³ACT™ design platform.

The portfolio includes one granted U.S. patent and 19 pending applications filed in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Europe, Japan, and New Zealand. All patents and applications are solely owned by Decoy.

"Our IP position has grown alongside the science," said Rick Pierce, Chief Executive Officer of Decoy Therapeutics. "The early filings protected our first conjugates. The newer families protect the engineered sequences our platform now designs, the methods we use to make them, and the platform itself. That progression is one of the clearest external record of how far the technology has come."

Pending Applications

Granted patent. U.S. Patent No. 12,226,474, "Methods and Compositions for Treating Infections," claims antiviral peptide conjugates comprised of one or more viral spike protein sequences that include D-amino acids.

Manufacturing. "Methods for Making Peptide Conjugates and the Product Made Therefrom" is directed to automated flow peptide synthesis methods and linker chemistries applied to Decoy antiviral peptide conjugates. It is Decoy's most broadly filed family, pending in six jurisdictions outside the United States.

Engineered D-MAVs. "New Antiviral Therapeutic Peptides, Conjugates and Methods of Use Thereof" is directed to compounds designed against conserved features of class I viral fusion proteins, extending beyond wild-type peptide sequences. Companion filings are directed to formulations containing these conjugates and the use of said conjugates to interrupt transmission and extends to paramyxoviruses including measles, mumps, human parainfluenza virus, and Nipah.

Platform. Decoy's newest filing, "Method of Designing New Class I Fusion Peptides and Therapeutics Made Thereof," was filed in June 2026 and is directed to the design methods behind the IMP³ACT platform. It has not yet published.

About Decoy Therapeutics

Decoy Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering Designable Multi-Antivirals (D-MAVs), a new category of antivirals engineered to target shared viral mechanisms, enabling a single, adaptable drug to work across many viruses. Built on the proprietary IMP3ACT platform, which combines AI-enabled design and rapid synthesis, Decoy develops peptide antivirals designed to move faster toward the clinic and expand what is possible in viral prevention and treatment. The company's lead candidates target many respiratory viruses, addressing the health and societal burden of viral disease.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding Decoy, including expected achievement of milestones for its lead asset and future prospects of Decoy. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of Decoy, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "can," "should," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "likely," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," and other similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the risk that pending patent applications will not be granted, the risk that the Company will not obtain sufficient financing to execute on their business plans and risks related to Decoy's products and development plans, including unanticipated issues with any IND application process and the potential of the IMP3ACT™ platform. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in its reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as revised or supplemented by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, Decoy's actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected.

Business Development



Peter Marschel, CBO



Peter@decoytx.com



617-943-6305

Media Relations



Tara Mulloy, TMC Studio



tara@tmc-studio.com



978-855-5219

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SOURCE Decoy Therapeutics, Inc