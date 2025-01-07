David R. Walt Receives National Medal of Technology and Innovation

Award represents nation’s highest honor for technological achievement





BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company fueling scientific discovery through ultrasensitive biomarker detection, today announced that David R. Walt, co-inventor of the Company’s Simoa technology has received the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, bestowed by the President of the United States.

Since it was first awarded in 1985, the National Medal of Technology and Innovation has recognized American innovators whose vision, intellect, creativity, and determination have strengthened America’s economy and improved our quality of life. The medal was established by Congress in 1980 and is administered by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The Medal is awarded to individuals, teams, companies or divisions of companies for their outstanding contributions to America’s economic, environmental and social well-being. The purpose of the National Medal of Technology and Innovation is to recognize those who have made lasting contributions to America’s competitiveness, standard of living, and quality of life through technological innovation, and to recognize those who have made substantial contributions to strengthening the nation’s technological workforce.

“We are thrilled that David has received the prestigious honor of the National Medal of Technology and Innovation,” said Masoud Toloue, President and CEO of Quanterix. “This award is not only a testament to David and his lifelong work, but also demonstrates the power of Simoa in detecting disease early, before symptoms appear, using non-invasive methods. Our best-in-class technology has established Quanterix as a leader in Neurology and we are rapidly expanding our presence in other markets such as Immunology and Oncology.”

To learn more about Quanterix, visit www.quanterix.com/company. To learn more about Quanterix’s Simoa® technology, visit www.quanterix.com/simoa-technology.

About Quanterix

From discovery to diagnostics, Quanterix’s ultrasensitive biomarker detection is fueling breakthroughs only made possible through its unparalleled sensitivity and flexibility. The Company’s Simoa® technology has delivered the gold standard for earlier biomarker detection in blood, serum or plasma, with the ability to quantify proteins that are far lower than the Level of Quantification (LoQ). Its industry-leading precision instruments, digital immunoassay technology and CLIA-certified Accelerator laboratory have supported research that advances disease understanding and management in neurology, oncology, immunology, cardiology and infectious disease. Quanterix has been a trusted partner of the scientific community for nearly two decades, powering research published in more than 3,100 peer-reviewed journals. Find additional information about the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company at https://www.quanterix.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts



Media Contact:

Marissa Klaassen

media@quanterix.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Joshua Young

ir@quanterix.com