Data Presented at TCT Reinforce Edwards Lifesciences’ Commitment to Structural Heart Innovation

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) today announced significant additions to the body of high-quality evidence presented and published during the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference, addressing the critical needs of patients with structural heart disease.





“The data at TCT on Edwards’ innovations underscore our commitment to scientific leadership and our focus to bring impactful and life-saving structural heart therapies to patients and physicians,” said Bernard Zovighian, Edwards’ CEO. “This new clinical evidence also advances Edwards’ opportunities within both TAVR and TMTT to treat more patients with our advanced technologies and support long-term, sustainable growth across the company in the years ahead.”

The data, including results from the groundbreaking EARLY TAVR and TRISCEND II trials, highlighted outcomes from studies that focused on previously understudied patient groups. The findings emphasized that timely treatment of structural heart disease not only enhances clinical outcomes and quality of life for patients, but also reduces long-term healthcare costs.

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

New data provided compelling evidence about TAVR, particularly for patients without symptoms but suffering from severe aortic stenosis, including:

A meta-analysis highlighting the importance of early intervention in asymptomatic severe aortic stenosis patients and reinforcing the results from the EARLY TAVR trial.

A pooled analysis of RHEIA + PARTNER 3 data highlighting the efficacy and safety of Edwards TAVR in women.

Insights into delays in care for aortic valve replacement (AVR), finding pre-procedural requirements contribute to TAVR patients waiting significantly longer than SAVR patients to access treatment.

An assessment of the value of timely treatment of aortic stenosis, finding that intervening at earlier stages of cardiac damage helps save costs and healthcare resources.

Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (TMTT)

Additionally, new evidence was presented on Edwards’ portfolio of transcatheter mitral and tricuspid repair and replacement therapies, reinforcing the strength of the company’s innovations beyond TAVR, including:

The two-year outcomes from the pivotal CLASP IID trial, showcasing sustained benefits of PASCAL in treating degenerative mitral regurgitation in a broad patient population.

An analysis of the healthcare resource utilization and costs associated with tricuspid regurgitation, highlighting the economic impact of timely intervention.

One-year results from the TWIST global feasibility study, demonstrating promising outcomes for Innovalve in transcatheter mitral valve replacement, which was recently acquired by Edwards.

Data from the PASTE registry, encompassing more than 1,000 European patients treated with PASCAL in the tricuspid position, underscoring its safety and effectiveness.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is the leading global structural heart innovation company, driven by a passion to improve patient lives. Through breakthrough technologies, world-class evidence and partnerships with clinicians and healthcare stakeholders, our employees are inspired by our patient-focused culture to deliver life-changing innovations to those who need them most. Discover more at www.edwards.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

