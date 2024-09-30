Data Demonstrating ENPP1 Inhibition as a Therapeutic Approach for Later-onset Hypophosphatasia Presented at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research 2024 Annual Meeting

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rallybio Corporation (Nasdaq: RLYB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company translating scientific advances into transformative therapies for patients with devastating rare diseases, announced today that nonclinical data demonstrating ENPP1 inhibition as a therapeutic approach for the treatment of patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP) was presented at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2024 Annual Meeting. ASBMR is being held September 27 – 30, 2024 in Toronto, Canada.





“From my team’s earlier work published in 2002 and 2005, we knew that ENPP1 could be a targetable molecule to modulate TNAP’s all-important substrate PP i . I am delighted that we have now been able to demonstrate the efficacy of this principle in our mouse model of later-onset HPP,” said José Luis Millán, Ph.D., Professor, Human Genetics Program at Sanford Children’s Health Research Center, Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, and author of the study.

HPP is a rare, genetic, metabolic disorder characterized by poor bone mineralization. The disease has a broad spectrum of symptoms and severity ranging from the life-threatening perinatal- and infantile-onset form to the less severe juvenile-onset form that can manifest with frequent bone fractures, significant joint and bone pain, and joint swelling. HPP is caused by loss-of-function mutations in the gene that encodes tissue-nonspecific alkaline phosphatase (TNAP), whose deficiency results in the accumulation of extracellular inorganic pyrophosphate (PP i ), an inhibitor of bone mineralization.

“The data presented at ASBMR supports ENPP1 inhibition as a therapeutic approach for patients with hypophosphatasia,” said Stephen Uden, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Rallybio. “There is significant unmet patient need in HPP, particularly in adults. We believe this data with an early lead ENPP1 inhibitor from our joint venture with Exscientia is very promising and gives us enthusiasm that the development candidate we expect to nominate in the fourth quarter could be a safe and effective treatment to meaningfully improve the lives of patients suffering from HPP.”

This nonclinical study was designed to assess whether ENPP1 could be a druggable target to treat the non-lethal forms of HPP using an early lead ENPP1 inhibitor and the Alpl-/Prx1 mouse, which is a model of later-onset HPP.

Results indicate that oral dosing of an early lead ENPP1 inhibitor, REV101, to adult HPP mice lowered PP i by 30%, leading to improvements in mineralization of long and vertebrate bones. Furthermore, data showed that ENPP1 inhibition was safe and well-tolerated, and, for the first time, showed that ENPP1 is a druggable target for later-onset HPP.

Rallybio and Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI) are developing an ENPP1 inhibitor with improved properties compared with REV101 as a differentiated therapy to address the unmet need in patients with HPP. Rallybio and Exscientia expect to nominate a development candidate in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Details of yesterday’s poster presentation:

Title: ENPP1 Inhibition as a Therapeutic Approach for Later-onset Hypophosphatasia

Date/Time: September 29, 2024, 2:15pm – 3:45pm EDT

Presenter: Dr. José Luis Millán

Poster Number: Sun-LB 552

The poster will be available in the Publications & Presentations section of Rallybio’s website following the conclusion of the conference.

