Daiichi Sankyo Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Revenue increased 21.1% to 574.7 billion yen year-over-year driven by Enhertu ® and Datroway ®

and Datroway Fiscal year 2026 guidance for revenue and operating profit revised upward

Conference call to take place on Friday, July 31 at 5:30 pm Japan Standard Time

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, ending June 30, 2026.

“Daiichi Sankyo delivered strong revenue growth in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 as we began execution of our new Five-Year Business Plan,” said Hiroyuki Okuzawa, President and CEO of Daiichi Sankyo. “Three new U.S. approvals for Enhertu and Datroway were received in a single week in May, underscoring the continued strength of our portfolio where we anticipate delivering more than 20 new indications across five medicines by 2030. These results reinforce the durability of our growth trajectory and support our outlook for fiscal 2026 and beyond.”

Q1 FY2026 Results

Global revenue increased 21.1% year-over-year to 574.7 billion yen, driven by the company’s global oncology products. Operating profit decreased 12.0% year-over-year to 85.1 billion yen, primarily due to EU Specialty Business restructuring expenses.

Global revenue from oncology products was driven by Enhertu® and Datroway®, the company's flagship antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). Enhertu revenue, including milestone payments, was 239.8 billion yen, a 48.9% increase. Datroway revenue, including milestone payments, was 23.9 billion yen, a 176.4% increase.

Revenue from the Japan Business was 120.0 billion yen, driven by Lixiana® and Tarlige®. ASCA (Asia, South and Central America) Business revenue was 68.7 billion yen, driven by Enhertu. EU Specialty Business revenue was 74.7 billion yen, driven by Lixiana and Nilemdo®/Nustendi®.

Full fiscal year 2026 guidance has been revised upward from the forecast issued in May 2026. Global revenue is anticipated to increase from 2.28 to 2.34 trillion yen, driven by stronger sales anticipated in the U.S. and favorable foreign exchange rates. Operating profit is anticipated to increase from 315.0 to 320.0 billion yen.

Further details on financial performance can be found in the Financial Results Presentation Material. Daiichi Sankyo will host an investor and media conference call and webcast to discuss Q1 FY2026 results on Friday, July 31 at 5:30 pm Japan Standard Time.

Q4 FY2025 Results Revision

Operating profit has increased from 229.1 billion yen to 258.0 billion yen. Following the announcement of the Q4 FY2025 financial results on May 11, 2026, the Company identified an error in the aggregation process for selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. As a result of the decrease in SG&A expenses, operating profit has been revised upward.

Portfolio and Pipeline Highlights

Daiichi Sankyo continued to advance its portfolio and pipeline with several milestones across its oncology portfolio, demonstrating momentum towards its goal of launching 20 new indications across five medicines by 2030.

Three new breast cancer indications were approved within one week in the U.S. for Enhertu and Datroway in May 2026, including simultaneous approval of two new indications for Enhertu in the neoadjuvant and adjuvant HER2 positive early breast cancer setting based on the DESTINY-Breast11 and DESTINY-Breast05 phase 3 trials, followed by one new indication for Datroway in the first-line metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) setting for patients not candidates for immunotherapy based on the TROPION-Breast02 phase 3 trial. Datroway received approval in the EU for the same TNBC indication and Enhertu received a positive CHMP opinion for the first-line treatment of HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer based on the DESTINY-Breast09 phase 3 trial in July 2026.

A Biologics License Application (BLA) was accepted and granted priority review in the U.S. in April 2026 for ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd) for the treatment of adult patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy, with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of October 10, 2026.

Additional regulatory approvals were received in June 2026 for medicines in other major countries/regions. Enhertu received approval in the EU for a HER2 positive metastatic tumor agnostic indication and Vanflyta® was approved in China in the newly diagnosed setting of FLT3-ITD positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Data from more than 25 abstracts across multiple cancers were presented at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (#ASCO26) in June 2026.

Medicine Indication Q1 FY2026 Update Enhertu Breast Enhertu Approved in the U.S. for Two New Indications for Patients with HER2 Positive Early Breast Cancer ( May 2026

Enhertu Plus Pertuzumab Recommended for Approval in the EU by CHMP as First-Line Treatment for Patients with HER2 Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer ( July 2026 Tumor Agnostic Enhertu Approved in the EU as First Tumor Agnostic HER2 Directed Therapy and Antibody Drug Conjugate for Patients with Previously Treated HER2 Positive Metastatic Solid Tumors ( June 2026 Datroway Breast Datroway Approved in the U.S. as First TROP2 Directed Antibody Drug Conjugate for First-Line Treatment of Patients with Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer Who Are Not PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitor Candidates ( May 2026

Datroway Approved in the EU as Only TROP2 Directed Medicine with Overall Survival Benefit for the First-Line Treatment of Patients with Metastatic TNBC Who Are Not Candidates for Immunotherapy ( July 2026 I-DXd Lung Ifinatamab Deruxtecan Granted Priority Review in the U.S. for Adult Patients with Previously Treated Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer who Experienced Disease Progression on or After Platinum-Based Chemotherapy ( April 2026 Vanflyta AML Vanflyta Approved in China as First and Only FLT3 Inhibitor for Patients with Newly Diagnosed FLT3-ITD Positive AML ( June 2026 Pipeline Various Daiichi Sankyo Showcases Progress Across Industry-Leading Oncology Portfolio with Latest Research Updates at ASCO ( May 2026

Corporate Highlights

Daiichi Sankyo announced its next Five-Year Business Plan (FY2026 - FY2030) in May 2026 outlining how the company plans to deliver more than 2.3 trillion yen in oncology revenue by 2030 and be a global top five oncology company by 2035 as part of its larger 2035 Vision to be recognized as a “trusted healthcare innovator transforming the lives of people through our science and technology.”

As part of the company’s continued transformation into a global oncology company, Daiichi Sankyo announced in April 2026 that it will transfer in stages all of its shares of Daiichi Sankyo Healthcare Co., Ltd, its over-the-counter drug business in Japan, to Suntory Holdings Limited. The deal is estimated to be completed by June 2029.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) is a global healthcare company committed to becoming a trusted healthcare innovator, transforming the lives of people through its strength in science and technology. The company discovers and develops new standards of care to address diverse medical needs to fulfill its purpose of contributing to the enrichment of quality of life around the world. With a strategic focus on oncology, Daiichi Sankyo is advancing an industry-leading antibody drug conjugate portfolio along with identifying new breakthrough generating technologies to deliver practice-changing medicines to patients, healthcare professionals and society. For more information, please visit www.daiichisankyo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Management strategies and plans, financial forecasts, future projections and policies, and R&D information that Daiichi Sankyo discloses in this material are all classified as Daiichi Sankyo’s future prospects. These forward-looking statements, including words such as “anticipate,” “estimated,” “favorable,” “goal,” “momentum,” “outlook,” “trajectory,” were determined by Daiichi Sankyo based on information obtained as of today with certain assumptions, premises and future forecasts, and thus, there are various inherent risks as well as uncertainties involved. As such, please note that actual results of Daiichi Sankyo may diverge materially from the outlook of Daiichi Sankyo or the content of this material. Furthermore, there is no assurance that any forward-looking statements in this material will be realized. Regardless of the actual results or facts, Daiichi Sankyo is not obliged and does not have in its policy the duty to update the content of this material from the date of this material onward.

Some of the compounds under discussion are investigational agents and are not approved by the FDA or any other regulatory agency worldwide as a treatment for indications under investigation. Efficacy and safety have not been established in areas under investigation. There are no guarantees that these compounds will become commercially available in indications under investigation.

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