Cycle Pharmaceuticals Launches Cycle Vita PKU™, an AI-Powered Smartphone App for On-The-Go Management of Phenylketonuria (PKU)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cycle Pharmaceuticals (Cycle) has launched Cycle Vita PKU, an AI-powered app to help patients with PKU manage every aspect of their treatment plan.

PKU is an inherited disorder caused by a deficiency of the phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) enzyme needed to process phenylalanine (Phe), which is found in all foods containing protein.1 Nearly all cases of PKU are diagnosed through newborn screenings,2 and require lifelong adherence to a strict PKU diet.3

It can be challenging for patients with PKU, or their caregivers, to keep on top of everything, like medication, medical formula, lab results and diet. The app is designed to offer flexible and timely support with daily tracking, reminders and diet management tools. Users can plan their meals with a searchable food database of over 9,000 foods, as well as an AI-powered meal scanner that estimates Phe levels with a photo snap of the meal.

For adolescents and young adults, who are gaining independence and navigating the transition to adulthood, Cycle Vita PKU may be a helpful aid for adhering to their medication and a Phe-restricted diet on-the-go.

“The launch of Cycle Vita PKU marks an exciting milestone as the first app from Cycle Vita™, Cycle’s dedicated patient support platform. As part of Cycle’s commitment to the PKU community, Cycle will continue to innovate and find new ways to provide support tailored to patients’ needs. Cycle Vita PKU is just one example of that commitment.” says Jamie Ray, Director - Patient Support Program, Cycle.

Cycle Vita PKU does not provide medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your healthcare provider with any questions you may have.

About Cycle Pharmaceuticals

Cycle Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2012 with the sole aim of delivering drug treatments and product support to the underserved rare disease patient community. Cycle focuses on rare metabolic, immunological, and neurological genetic conditions. Within neurological conditions, we focus on multiple sclerosis. Cycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK and has offices in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.cyclepharma.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

