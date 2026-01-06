CVRx Announces Implementation of New Category I CPT Codes for Barostim Therapy

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX) (“CVRx”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases, confirmed today that Category I Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes for baroreflex activation therapy using its Barostim device replaced the Category III codes as of Jan. 1, 2026. In the U.S. healthcare system, Category I CPT codes signify established procedures, supporting adoption, coverage, and reimbursement nationwide.

The new CPT codes for use with Barostim procedures are available in the reimbursement guide here, and on CVRx’s website.

U.S. hospitals and physicians performing Barostim procedures should update their billing systems and start using these new codes for all procedures performed on or after Jan. 1, 2026.

“We believe the new Category I CPT codes will enable more predictable and consistent reimbursement for Barostim patients and healthcare professionals,” said Kevin Hykes, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVRx, “and validate the important role of Barostim therapy in the heart failure treatment continuum.”

About CVRx, Inc.

CVRx is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. Barostim™ is the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of patients with heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the U.S. It has been certified as compliant with the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and holds CE Mark approval for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit www.cvrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements regarding the anticipated effect the new codes will have on Barostim’s adoption are forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on our current expectations and projections about the future and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations, including the actual impact the new codes have on reimbursement and patient access. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie

ICR Healthcare

443-213-0501

ir@cvrx.com

Media Contact:

Emily Meyers

CVRx, Inc.

763-416-2853

emeyers@cvrx.com