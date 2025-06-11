Curadev Expands Strategic Collaboration for CRD3874-SI Through MSK Therapeutics Accelerator Program

BOSTON, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Curadev Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), a world-leading cancer research and treatment institution, are expanding their collaboration through the MSK Therapeutics Accelerator program to advance the development of Curadev's small-molecule allosteric Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) agonist, CRD3874-SI, to be delivered systemically to patients with advanced/metastatic cancer.

The collaboration builds on the ongoing Phase 1a/b dose escalation and expansion clinical trial (NCT06021626) currently underway at MSK for sarcoma and Merkel cell carcinoma patients, and aims to explore the potential of CRD3874-SI in treating additional types of cancer. Through the MSK Therapeutics Accelerator program, MSK will provide Curadev with expertise and institutional resources, including medical, clinical, and regulatory advice, to further the development of CRD3874-SI. This expanded collaboration marks a significant milestone in translating promising STING pathway research into broader clinical application and will be overseen by William Tap, MD, Chief of the Sarcoma Medical Oncology Service at MSK, and Ciara Kelly, MBBCh BAO, Interim Clinical Director of MSK's Sarcoma Oncology Service.

Dr. William Tap said, "MSK and its Division of Solid Tumors are excited to co-develop CRD3874-SI, a novel first-in-class allosteric STING agonist, with Curadev. CRD3874-SI has demonstrated an encouraging safety and efficacy profile in a first-in-human study at MSK. CRD3874-SI is moving forward into multiple solid-tumor expansion cohorts, guided by disease specific experts and the support and structure of the MSK Accelerator Program, which is designed to enhance and expedite the development of novel compounds across malignancies. CRD3874-SI has the potential to offer patients a new treatment option with continued innovation and exploration of the benefits of immunotherapy in cancer care."

Dr. Arjun Surya, Co-founder and CEO of Curadev, added, "We are encouraged by the early readouts with CRD3874-SI systemic monotherapy from our ongoing clinical trial in patients with treatment refractory cancers at MSK and are honored by the opportunity to deepen our collaboration through the MSK Therapeutics Accelerator program. The research and development collaboration between oncologists at MSK and the inventors of CRD3874-SI at Curadev could become a role model for advancing bench to bedside medicines.



MSK's historic leadership position in the development of cancer immunotherapy and the exemplary dedication of the oncologists we work with is inspiring and make it an ideal partner in Curadev's effort to investigate the therapeutic potential of its systemically administered allosteric STING agonist in patients with advanced/metastatic cancer."

About Curadev

Curadev is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing novel small-molecule therapeutics for treating intractable diseases. Curadev has built an impressive portfolio of discovery research programs using a target-centric approach, innovative screening schemes, and traditional wet-lab chemistry and pharmacology, resulting in patent-protected drug candidates that modulate next-generation drug targets. Curadev Pharma, Inc., the US-based clinical development subsidiary founded in 2021, is currently leading the Phase1/2 trials of STING agonist assets under a US FDA-approved IND application. For more information, visit www.curadev.in.

MSK's Therapeutics Accelerator program is a strategic partnership program between MSK and biotechnology companies to advance novel cancer therapeutics through all stages of drug development. The program brings together innovative healthcare companies with MSK's community of clinical and scientific experts to establish groundbreaking collaborations that can have a tangible impact on the treatment or management of cancer.

