CRISPR Technology Market Size to Hit US$ 12,461 Million by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global CRISPR technology market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3,642.1 million in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 12,461 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2024 to 2031.

Market Dynamics:

Crispr technology market is driven by increasing demand for gene therapy and editing applications. CRISPR is a popular gene editing tool that allows investigators to easily cut DNA and replace sequences with its extreme precision, CRISPR has revolutionized the way researchers can edit genes and track their function. Including applications in healthcare model. Moreover, the increasing demand for genomics research by private and public organizations is expected to fuel the technology market growth during the forecast period.