CRISPR Technology Market Size to Hit US$ 12,461 Million by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global CRISPR technology market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3,642.1 million in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 12,461 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2024 to 2031.
Market Dynamics:
Crispr technology market is driven by increasing demand for gene therapy and editing applications. CRISPR is a popular gene editing tool that allows investigators to easily cut DNA and replace sequences with its extreme precision, CRISPR has revolutionized the way researchers can edit genes and track their function. Including applications in healthcare model. Moreover, the increasing demand for genomics research by private and public organizations is expected to fuel the technology market growth during the forecast period.
Market Trends: CRISPR Technology Market Report Coverage Report
Coverage Details Market
Revenue in 2024 $3,642.1
million Estimated
Value by 2031 $12,461million Growth
Rate Poised
to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% Historical
Data 2019–2023 Forecast
Period 2024–2031 Forecast
Units Value
(USD Million/Billion) Report
Coverage Revenue
Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments
Covered By
Product, By Application, By End User, By Geography Geographies
Covered North
America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers •
Increasing number of ongoing clinical trials •
Increasing development of novel therapeutics Restraints
& Challenges •
High costs of CRISPR •
High costs of CRISPR •
Ethical concerns related to genetic research Market opportunity:
The growing rates of genetic diseases and a
shift toward personalized medicine are driving demand for CRISPR technology in
biomedical fields. This demand underscores the technology’s potential to
transform genetic health issues. Key Market Takeaways: The Crispr technology market is expected to
register a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031 due to increased
funding from public and private entities to support contrast-related research
projects. This is due to increased accessibility and focus on personalized
medicine. The biomedical segment is expected to
The biomedical segment is expected to
occupy a dominant position during the forecast period. Competitor Insights - Merck KGaA - Thermo Fishers Scientific - Orgiene Technologies - Cellecta Inc - Agilent technologies - Perkin Elmer Inc These players are focusing on new product
launches and collaborations to strengthen their market position.
launches and collaborations to strengthen their market position. Latest developments in the Crispr
technology market - AATD Treatment by Beam Therapeutics: In
early 2024, Beam Therapeutics began a clinical trial for BEAM-302, a treatment
targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD), a rare liver disease. Using
lipid nanoparticles to deliver the therapy directly to the liver, BEAM-302 aims
to fix the genetic mutation responsible for AATD, highlighting CRISPR’s
Genome editing technologies such as CRISPR allow researchers to precisely manipulate DNA sequences and change the function of genes. CRISPR is increasingly being used in applications such as the development of genetically modified crops. Advances in engineering insects and developing model organisms are transforming research on biological development and disease. These engineered models allow scientists to study complex genetic and cellular processes, providing critical insights for disease treatment and prevention.
Biotech companies are bringing CRISPR and other genome-editing tools to life. These tools are widely used to develop new treatment options. For example, Beam Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, and Editus Medicine are the companies working on CRISPR-based treatments to treat genetic disorders such as sickle cell disease. The biotechnology sector is expected to support the global CRISPR technology market growth throughout the forecast period.
The enzyme segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the CRISPR technology market during the forecast period. CRISPR enzymes play a key role in genome editing. It helps in finding and separating target DNA locations. The CRISPR enzyme is widely used in various gene editing processes. Increasing research and development activities are key factors driving the growth of this segment.
North America is expected to occupy a dominant position during the forecast period. This is due to increase in in-house R&D activities in North America. Moreover, the presence of key players is driving the region growth.
- Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Therapy: In 2023, CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals developed a therapy called Casgevy for SCD. This therapy uses CRISPR/Cas9 to modify hematopoietic stem cells, enabling the production of fetal hemoglobin. This alleviates the symptoms of SCD. The therapy, approved in both the U.S. and U.K., represents one of the first major clinical applications of CRISPR technology for treating genetic disorders.
Market Trends:
CRISPR Technology Market Report Coverage
Report Coverage
Details
Market Revenue in 2024
$3,642.1 million
Estimated Value by 2031
$12,461million
Growth Rate
Poised to grow at a CAGR of 19.2%
Historical Data
2019–2023
Forecast Period
2024–2031
Forecast Units
Value (USD Million/Billion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
By Product, By Application, By End User, By Geography
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World
Growth Drivers
• Increasing number of ongoing clinical trials
• Increasing development of novel therapeutics
Restraints & Challenges
• High costs of CRISPR
• Ethical concerns related to genetic research
Market opportunity:
The growing rates of genetic diseases and a shift toward personalized medicine are driving demand for CRISPR technology in biomedical fields. This demand underscores the technology’s potential to transform genetic health issues.
Key Market Takeaways:
The Crispr technology market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031 due to increased funding from public and private entities to support contrast-related research projects. This is due to increased accessibility and focus on personalized medicine.
The biomedical segment is expected to
occupy a dominant position during the forecast period.
Competitor Insights
- Merck KGaA
- Thermo Fishers Scientific
- Orgiene Technologies
- Cellecta Inc
- Agilent technologies
- Perkin Elmer Inc
These players are focusing on new product launches and collaborations to strengthen their market position.
Latest developments in the Crispr
technology market
- AATD Treatment by Beam Therapeutics: In early 2024, Beam Therapeutics began a clinical trial for BEAM-302, a treatment targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD), a rare liver disease. Using lipid nanoparticles to deliver the therapy directly to the liver, BEAM-302 aims to fix the genetic mutation responsible for AATD, highlighting CRISPR’s potential to treat specific liver disorders through precise gene editing.
Detailed Segmentation:
By Product:
By Application:
By End User:
By Geography:
