CRISPR Technology Market Size to Hit US$ 12,461 Million by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

November 14, 2024 
According to Coherent Market Insights, the global CRISPR technology market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3,642.1 million in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 12,461 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2024 to 2031.

Market Dynamics:

Crispr technology market is driven by increasing demand for gene therapy and editing applications. CRISPR is a popular gene editing tool that allows investigators to easily cut DNA and replace sequences with its extreme precision, CRISPR has revolutionized the way researchers can edit genes and track their function. Including applications in healthcare model.  Moreover, the increasing demand for genomics research by private and public organizations is expected to fuel the technology market growth during the forecast period.

Market Trends:
Genome editing technologies such as CRISPR allow researchers to precisely manipulate DNA sequences and change the function of genes. CRISPR is increasingly being used in applications such as the development of genetically modified crops. Advances in engineering insects and developing model organisms are transforming research on biological development and disease. These engineered models allow scientists to study complex genetic and cellular processes, providing critical insights for disease treatment and prevention.
Biotech companies are bringing CRISPR and other genome-editing tools to life. These tools are widely used to develop new treatment options. For example, Beam Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, and Editus Medicine are the companies working on CRISPR-based treatments to treat genetic disorders such as sickle cell disease. The biotechnology sector is expected to support the global CRISPR technology market growth throughout the forecast period.

CRISPR Technology Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2024

$3,642.1 million

Estimated Value by 2031

$12,461million

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 19.2%

Historical Data

2019–2023

Forecast Period

2024–2031

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Product, By Application, By End User, By Geography

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

 Growth Drivers

• Increasing number of ongoing clinical trials

• Increasing development of novel therapeutics

Restraints & Challenges

• High costs of CRISPR

• Ethical concerns related to genetic research

Market opportunity:
The enzyme segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the CRISPR technology market during the forecast period. CRISPR enzymes play a key role in genome editing. It helps in finding and separating target DNA locations. The CRISPR enzyme is widely used in various gene editing processes. Increasing research and development activities are key factors driving the growth of this segment.

The growing rates of genetic diseases and a shift toward personalized medicine are driving demand for CRISPR technology in biomedical fields. This demand underscores the technology’s potential to transform genetic health issues.

Key Market Takeaways:

The Crispr technology market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031 due to increased funding from public and private entities to support contrast-related research projects. This is due to increased accessibility and focus on personalized medicine.

The biomedical segment is expected to occupy a dominant position during the forecast period.
North America is expected to occupy a dominant position during the forecast period. This is due to increase in in-house R&D activities in North America. Moreover, the presence of key players is driving the region growth.

Competitor Insights

- Merck KGaA

- Thermo Fishers Scientific

- Orgiene Technologies

- Cellecta Inc

- Agilent technologies

- Perkin Elmer Inc

These players are focusing on new product launches and collaborations to strengthen their market position.

Latest developments in the Crispr technology market
- Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Therapy: In 2023, CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals developed a therapy called Casgevy for SCD. This therapy uses CRISPR/Cas9 to modify hematopoietic stem cells, enabling the production of fetal hemoglobin. This alleviates the symptoms of SCD. The therapy, approved in both the U.S. and U.K., represents one of the first major clinical applications of CRISPR technology for treating genetic disorders.

- AATD Treatment by Beam Therapeutics: In early 2024, Beam Therapeutics began a clinical trial for BEAM-302, a treatment targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD), a rare liver disease. Using lipid nanoparticles to deliver the therapy directly to the liver, BEAM-302 aims to fix the genetic mutation responsible for AATD, highlighting CRISPR’s potential to treat specific liver disorders through precise gene editing.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product:

    • Enzymes
    • Kits & Reagents
    • Guide RNA
    • Others

By Application:

    • Biomedical
    • Agricultural
    • Industrial
    • Others

By End User:

    • Pharmaceutical companies and Biotechnology Companies
    • Academics and Government Research Institutes
    • Others (CROs etc.)

By Geography:

    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Argentina
      • Mexico
      • Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • U.K.
      • Spain
      • France
      • Italy
      • Russia
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • India
      • Japan
      • Australia
      • South Korea
      • ASEAN
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Middle East
      • GCC Countries
      • Israel
      • Rest of Middle East
    • Africa
      • South Africa
      • North Africa
      • Central Africa

Find Most Trending Related Reports:

The global crispr and cas gene market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.54 Billion in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.8 %  during the forecast period (2023-2030).

The global CRISPR genomic cure market size is expected to reach US$ 11.71 Bn by 2030, from US$ 3.18 Bn in 2023, at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

