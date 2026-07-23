Correction to Announcement Regarding Phio Pharmaceuticals Participation in the Renmark Financial Communications Live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio Pharmaceuticals announced today that Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of the Board, will present an overview of the Company's INTASYLsiRNA platform, including its lead clinical candidate PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous carcinomas. The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session. This release corrects the day of the week that the presentation will be held. The presentation will be held on Tuesday on July 28, 2026 at 12 PM EDT."We look forward to engaging with investors at the Renmark Financial Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow and sharing our perspective on how INTASYL may offer a unique and promising approach to advancing immuno-oncology therapies," said Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of Phio Pharmaceuticals.Phio's presentation and live Q&A will take place on Tuesday July 28, 2026, at 12 PM EDT in the live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc.A replay of the event may be accessed on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website atPhio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical development program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) evaluated PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,Jennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsJames R. Kautz:Tel: (416)-644-2020 or (212)-812-7680To view the source version of this press release, please visit