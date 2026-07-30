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Press Releases

CONMED Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results; Updates Full Year 2026 Guidance

July 29, 2026 | 
18 min read

LARGO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 and updated its financial guidance for the full year ending 2026.



Second Quarter 2026 Highlights(1)

  • Sales of $343.5 million increased 0.3% year-over-year as reported and decreased 0.5% on a constant currency(2) basis.
    • Excluding the impact of the Company’s previously announced strategic exits of GI product offerings, net sales increased 6.0% on an organic constant currency(2) (3) basis.
    • Domestic sales decreased 8.0% as reported and increased 2.5% on an organic(2)(3) basis.
    • International sales increased 10.8% as reported, increased 8.9% on a constant currency(2) basis, and increased 9.9% on an organic constant currency(2)(3) basis.
  • Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) were $0.77, up 11.6%.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share(2) were $1.38, up 20.0%.
    • Both diluted earnings per share (GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share(2) included a $0.21 benefit from IEEPA tariff refunds.

Second Quarter 2026 and Recent Operational Announcements

  • On May 20, 2026, the Company announced the appointment of Celine Martin and Jeff Mirviss to the Board of Directors, effective July 1, 2026.
  • On June 17, 2026, the Company announced the appointment of John E. Gallagher as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 15, 2026.
  • On July 22, 2026, the Company announced the AirSeal® Robotic Solution is now indicated for use with Intuitive’s 8 mm hex cannulas used as part of the Intuitive da Vinci 5 platform.

"We delivered a strong second quarter, with organic constant currency net sales growth and adjusted diluted EPS that exceeded our stated expectations," said Patrick J. Beyer, CONMED’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our net sales performance on an organic constant currency basis reflected year-over-year growth across both our Orthopedic Surgery and General Surgery product lines, as our team continued to advance our key growth platforms: AirSeal, Buffalo Filter, and BioBrace. In tandem, we made meaningful progress on several strategic priorities during the quarter, including: completing the strategic exits of our gastroenterology product offerings in keeping with our portfolio optimization strategy, refinancing a portion of our debt, and further strengthening our leadership with key appointments to our Board and executive team."

Mr. Beyer continued: "We are updating our financial guidance for the full year 2026 today to reflect both our second quarter performance and our updated outlook for the balance of the year. Looking ahead, our team remains focused on disciplined execution as we continue to position CONMED for quality, long-term growth and value creation."

2026 Financial Guidance

The Company is updating its full year 2026 financial guidance to reflect its second quarter performance and updated outlook for the second half of 2026. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2026, the Company now expects:

Dollars in millions, except per share figures

Percentages on a year-over-year basis, may not foot due to rounding

Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2026

Updated

Financial Guidance

Prior

Financial Guidance(5)

Low

High

Low

High

Net Sales (GAAP)

$

1,358

 

$

1,373

 

$

1,350

 

$

1,375

 

Net Sales Growth, as reported

 

(1.2

)%

 

(0.1

)%

 

(1.8

)%

 

0.0

%

Estimated impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations

 

(0.5

)%

 

(0.5

)%

 

(0.3

)%

 

(0.5

)%

Net Sales Growth, Constant Currency

 

(1.7

)%

 

(0.7

)%

 

(2.1

)%

 

(0.5

)%

Estimated impact of strategic product offering exits(3)

 

6.7

%

 

6.7

%

 

7.1

%

 

7.0

%

Net Sales Growth, Organic Constant Currency

 

5.0

%

 

6.0

%

 

5.0

%

 

6.5

%

Adjusted Diluted EPS(4)

$

4.48

 

$

4.60

 

$

4.30

 

$

4.45

 

Percentage Change

 

(2.4

)%

 

0.2

%

 

(6.3

)%

 

(3.1

)%

Notes to Financial Information Above

(1) All growth rates are presented on a year-over-year basis, unless noted otherwise.

(2) Constant currency growth, organic growth, organic constant currency growth, and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures appear below.

(3) Organic constant currency revenue excludes the sales of gastroenterology ("GI") product offerings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, and twelve months ending December 31, 2026 and 2025, related to the Company’s previously announced strategic exits as part of its portfolio optimization strategy.

(4) Information reconciling forward-looking adjusted diluted net earnings per share to the comparable GAAP financial measures is unavailable to the company without unreasonable effort, as discussed below.

(5) "Prior financial guidance" reflects the Company’s full year 2026 financial guidance, previously updated on April 29, 2026.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2026 results.

To participate in the conference call via live webcast, please click here. To participate via telephone, please click here to pre-register and obtain the dial-in number and passcode.

This conference call webcast can also be accessed from the “Investors” section of CONMED's website: https://www.conmed.com/en/investor-relations. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income

(in thousands except per share amounts, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2026

 

2025

 

2026

 

2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

343,488

 

 

$

342,345

 

 

$

660,534

 

 

$

663,600

 

Cost of sales

 

 

146,030

 

 

 

154,025

 

 

 

279,629

 

 

 

297,529

 

Gross profit

 

 

197,458

 

 

 

188,320

 

 

 

380,905

 

 

 

366,071

 

% of sales

 

 

57.5

%

 

 

55.0

%

 

 

57.7

%

 

 

55.2

%

Selling & administrative expense

 

 

145,553

 

 

 

136,021

 

 

 

287,252

 

 

 

284,868

 

Research & development expense

 

 

15,500

 

 

 

14,138

 

 

 

31,833

 

 

 

27,084

 

Income from operations

 

 

36,405

 

 

 

38,161

 

 

 

61,820

 

 

 

54,119

 

% of sales

 

 

10.6

%

 

 

11.1

%

 

 

9.4

%

 

 

8.2

%

Interest expense

 

 

7,883

 

 

 

7,824

 

 

 

14,943

 

 

 

16,110

 

Other (income) / expense

 

 

(2,825

)

 

 

418

 

 

 

(2,825

)

 

 

418

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

31,347

 

 

 

29,919

 

 

 

49,702

 

 

 

37,591

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

8,276

 

 

 

8,498

 

 

 

12,803

 

 

 

10,134

 

Net income

 

$

23,071

 

 

$

21,421

 

 

$

36,899

 

 

$

27,457

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic EPS

 

$

0.77

 

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

1.22

 

 

$

0.89

 

Diluted EPS

 

 

0.77

 

 

 

0.69

 

 

 

1.22

 

 

 

0.88

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic shares

 

 

30,069

 

 

 

30,949

 

 

 

30,315

 

 

 

31,011

 

Diluted shares

 

 

30,117

 

 

 

31,054

 

 

 

30,357

 

 

 

31,142

 

 Sales Summary

(in millions, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Domestic

 

International

 

2026

 

2025

 

As Reported

Impact of Foreign Currency

Constant Currency

Impact of GI(1)

Organic(1) Constant Currency

 

As Reported

Impact of GI(1)

Organic(1)

 

As Reported

Impact of Foreign Currency

Constant Currency

Impact of GI(1)

Organic(1) Constant Currency

Orthopedic Surgery

$

152.3

 

$

140.7

 

8.2

%

-1.4

%

6.8

%

0.0

%

6.8

%

 

-0.1

%

0.0

%

-0.1

%

 

13.0

%

-2.2

%

10.8

%

0.0

%

10.8

%

General Surgery

 

191.2

 

 

201.6

 

-5.2

%

-0.4

%

-5.6

%

10.9

%

5.3

%

 

-10.9

%

14.5

%

3.6

%

 

7.6

%

-1.4

%

6.2

%

2.4

%

8.6

%

 

$

343.5

 

$

342.3

 

0.3

%

-0.8

%

-0.5

%

6.5

%

6.0

%

 

-8.0

%

10.5

%

2.5

%

 

10.8

%

-1.9

%

8.9

%

1.0

%

9.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Domestic

$

175.4

 

$

190.6

 

-8.0

%

0.0

%

-8.0

%

10.5

%

2.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

International

 

168.1

 

 

151.7

 

10.8

%

-1.9

%

8.9

%

1.0

%

9.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

343.5

 

$

342.3

 

0.3

%

-0.8

%

-0.5

%

6.5

%

6.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Domestic

 

International

 

2026

 

2025

 

As Reported

Impact of Foreign Currency

Constant Currency

 

As Reported

 

As Reported

Impact of Foreign Currency

Constant Currency

Single-use Products

$

295.1

 

$

297.8

 

-0.9

%

-0.8

%

-1.7

%

 

-9.2

%

 

10.0

%

-1.8

%

8.2

%

Capital Products

 

48.4

 

 

44.5

 

8.6

%

-1.0

%

7.6

%

 

1.5

%

 

15.0

%

-1.8

%

13.2

%

 

$

343.5

 

$

342.3

 

0.3

%

-0.8

%

-0.5

%

 

-8.0

%

 

10.8

%

-1.9

%

8.9

%

(1)

Organic constant currency revenue excludes the sales of gastroenterology ("GI") product offerings for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.

 Sales Summary

(in millions, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Domestic

 

International

 

2026

 

2025

 

As Reported

Impact of Foreign Currency

Constant Currency

Impact of GI(1)

Organic(1) Constant Currency

 

As Reported

Impact of GI(1)

Organic(1)

 

As Reported

Impact of Foreign Currency

Constant Currency

Impact of GI(1)

Organic(1) Constant Currency

Orthopedic Surgery

$

300.0

 

$

279.0

 

7.5

%

-1.8

%

5.7

%

0.0

%

5.7

%

 

2.8

%

0.0

%

2.8

%

 

10.4

%

-2.9

%

7.5

%

0.0

%

7.5

%

General Surgery

 

360.5

 

 

384.6

 

-6.2

%

-0.8

%

-7.0

%

9.8

%

2.8

%

 

-10.7

%

13.3

%

2.6

%

 

4.2

%

-2.5

%

1.7

%

1.6

%

3.3

%

 

$

660.5

 

$

663.6

 

-0.5

%

-1.2

%

-1.7

%

5.8

%

4.1

%

 

-6.9

%

9.6

%

2.7

%

 

7.9

%

-2.7

%

5.2

%

0.6

%

5.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Domestic

$

348.4

 

$

374.4

 

-6.9

%

0.0

%

-6.9

%

9.6

%

2.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

International

 

312.1

 

 

289.2

 

7.9

%

-2.7

%

5.2

%

0.6

%

5.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

660.5

 

$

663.6

 

-0.5

%

-1.2

%

-1.7

%

5.8

%

4.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Domestic

 

International

 

2026

 

2025

 

As Reported

Impact of Foreign Currency

Constant Currency

 

As Reported

 

As Reported

Impact of Foreign Currency

Constant Currency

Single-use Products

$

565.1

 

$

574.1

 

-1.6

%

-1.2

%

-2.8

%

 

-8.7

%

 

8.2

%

-2.8

%

5.4

%

Capital Products

 

95.4

 

 

89.5

 

6.6

%

-1.2

%

5.4

%

 

6.9

%

 

6.3

%

-2.2

%

4.1

%

 

$

660.5

 

$

663.6

 

-0.5

%

-1.2

%

-1.7

%

 

-6.9

%

 

7.9

%

-2.7

%

5.2

%

(1)

Organic constant currency revenue excludes the sales of gastroenterology ("GI") product offerings for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.

Reconciliation of Reported Net Income to Adjusted Net Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

 

Gross Profit

Selling & Administrative Expense

Research & Development Expense

Operating Income

Interest Expense

Other (Income) / Expense

Tax Expense

Effective Tax Rate

Net Income

Diluted EPS

As reported

$

197,458

 

$

145,553

 

$

15,500

 

$

36,405

 

$

7,883

 

$

(2,825

)

$

8,276

 

26.4

%

$

23,071

 

$

0.77

% of sales

 

57.5

%

 

42.4

%

 

4.5

%

 

10.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operational optimization costs(1)

 

-

 

 

(7,073

)

 

-

 

 

7,073

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

1,651

 

 

 

5,422

 

 

Product rationalization costs(2)

 

6,911

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

6,911

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

1,614

 

 

 

5,297

 

 

Loss on sale of product offering(3)

 

-

 

 

(4,425

)

 

-

 

 

4,425

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

1,033

 

 

 

3,392

 

 

EU medical device regulations(4)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(1,083

)

 

1,083

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

253

 

 

 

830

 

 

Gain on early extinguishment of debt, net(5)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

2,825

 

 

(660

)

 

 

(2,165

)

 

Contingent consideration fair value adjustments(6)

 

-

 

 

113

 

 

-

 

 

(113

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(26

)

 

 

(87

)

 

Gain on sale of product offering(7)

 

-

 

 

1,937

 

 

-

 

 

(1,937

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(452

)

 

 

(1,485

)

 

 

$

204,369

 

$

136,105

 

$

14,417

 

$

53,847

 

$

7,883

 

$

-

 

$

11,689

 

 

$

34,275

 

 

Adjusted gross profit %

 

59.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization(8)

$

1,500

 

 

(7,237

)

 

-

 

 

8,737

 

 

(1,054

)

 

-

 

 

2,364

 

 

 

7,427

 

 

As adjusted

 

$

128,868

 

$

14,417

 

$

62,584

 

$

6,829

 

$

-

 

$

14,053

 

25.2

%

$

41,702

 

$

1.38

% of sales

 

 

37.5

%

 

4.2

%

 

18.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

 

Gross Profit

Selling & Administrative Expense

Research & Development Expense

Operating Income

Interest Expense

Other (Income) / Expense

Tax Expense

Effective Tax Rate

Net Income

Diluted EPS

As reported

$

188,320

 

$

136,021

 

$

14,138

 

$

38,161

 

$

7,824

 

$

418

 

$

8,498

 

28.4

%

$

21,421

 

$

0.69

% of sales

 

55.0

%

 

39.7

%

 

4.1

%

 

11.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operational optimization costs(1)

 

5,122

 

 

(2,450

)

 

-

 

 

7,572

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

852

 

 

 

6,720

 

 

Legal matters(9)

 

-

 

 

(1,192

)

 

-

 

 

1,192

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

134

 

 

 

1,058

 

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net(5)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(418

)

 

47

 

 

 

371

 

 

Contingent consideration fair value adjustments(6)

 

-

 

 

1,799

 

 

-

 

 

(1,799

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(202

)

 

 

(1,597

)

 

 

$

193,442

 

$

134,178

 

$

14,138

 

$

45,126

 

$

7,824

 

$

-

 

$

9,329

 

 

$

27,973

 

 

Adjusted gross profit %

 

56.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization(8)

$

1,500

 

 

(7,192

)

 

-

 

 

8,692

 

 

(1,388

)

 

-

 

 

2,441

 

 

 

7,639

 

 

As adjusted

 

$

126,986

 

$

14,138

 

$

53,818

 

$

6,436

 

$

-

 

$

11,770

 

24.8

%

$

35,612

 

$

1.15

% of sales

 

 

37.1

%

 

4.1

%

 

15.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) In 2025, the Company incurred costs related to the engagement of a consulting firm to evaluate and propose improvements to our manufacturing operations and other operational optimization charges which are included in cost of sales. In 2026 and 2025, we incurred consulting fees, legal fees and other charges related to operational optimization which are included in selling & administrative expense.

(2) In 2026, the Company wrote off inventory, equipment and tooling to cost of goods sold related to the discontinuation of certain products.

(3) In 2026, the Company recognized a loss on the sale of certain assets related to gastroenterology products that was recorded as a sale of a business.

(4) In 2026, the Company incurred costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device Regulations (MDR).

(5) In 2026, the Company recorded income for the difference between the principal value and purchase price of extinguished debt, and recorded expense for the write-off of deferred financing fees and related professional fees. In 2025, the Company incurred costs related to a loss on early extinguishment and third-party fees associated with the eighth amended and restated senior credit agreement.

(6) In 2026 and 2025, the Company recorded income related to the fair value adjustments of contingent consideration.

(7) In 2026, the Company recognized a gain on the sale of certain assets related to gastroenterology products.

(8) Includes amortization of intangible assets and deferred financing fees.

(9) In 2025, the Company incurred costs for third party services pertaining to potential issues with certain royalty payments to design surgeons.

Reconciliation of Reported Net Income to Adjusted Net Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

 

Gross Profit

Selling & Administrative Expense

Research & Development Expense

Operating Income

Interest Expense

Other (Income) / Expense

Tax Expense

Effective Tax Rate

Net Income

Diluted EPS

As reported

$

380,905

 

$

287,252

 

$

31,833

 

$

61,820

 

$

14,943

 

$

(2,825

)

$

12,803

 

25.8

%

$

36,899

 

$

1.22

% of sales

 

57.7

%

 

43.5

%

 

4.8

%

 

9.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operational optimization costs(1)

 

379

 

 

(14,599

)

 

-

 

 

14,978

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

3,454

 

 

 

11,524

 

 

Product rationalization costs(2)

 

6,911

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

6,911

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

1,614

 

 

 

5,297

 

 

Loss on sale of product offering(3)

 

-

 

 

(4,425

)

 

-

 

 

4,425

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

1,033

 

 

 

3,392

 

 

EU medical device regulations(4)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(2,250

)

 

2,250

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

519

 

 

 

1,731

 

 

Executive transition costs(5)

 

-

 

 

(3,342

)

 

-

 

 

3,342

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

761

 

 

 

2,581

 

 

Contingent consideration fair value adjustments(6)

 

-

 

 

(610

)

 

-

 

 

610

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

138

 

 

 

472

 

 

Gain on early extinguishment of debt, net(7)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

2,825

 

 

(660

)

 

 

(2,165

)

 

Termination of distribution agreement(8)

 

(1,864

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(1,864

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(425

)

 

 

(1,439

)

 

Gain on sale of product offering(9)

 

-

 

 

5,853

 

 

-

 

 

(5,853

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(1,344

)

 

 

(4,509

)

 

 

$

386,331

 

$

270,129

 

$

29,583

 

$

86,619

 

$

14,943

 

$

-

 

$

17,893

 

 

$

53,783

 

 

Adjusted gross profit %

 

58.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization(10)

$

3,000

 

 

(14,498

)

 

-

 

 

17,498

 

 

(2,330

)

 

-

 

 

4,806

 

 

 

15,022

 

 

As adjusted

 

$

255,631

 

$

29,583

 

$

104,117

 

$

12,613

 

$

-

 

$

22,699

 

24.8

%

$

68,805

 

$

2.27

% of sales

 

 

38.7

%

 

4.5

%

 

15.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

 

Gross Profit

Selling & Administrative Expense

Research & Development Expense

Operating Income

Interest Expense

Other (Income) / Expense

Tax Expense

Effective Tax Rate

Net Income

Diluted EPS

As reported

$

366,071

 

$

284,868

 

$

27,084

 

$

54,119

 

$

16,110

 

$

418

 

$

10,134

 

27.0

%

$

27,457

 

$

0.88

% of sales

 

55.2

%

 

42.9

%

 

4.1

%

 

8.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operational optimization costs(1)

 

8,532

 

 

(2,940

)

 

-

 

 

11,472

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

1,754

 

 

 

9,718

 

 

Executive transition costs(5)

 

-

 

 

(12,165

)

 

-

 

 

12,165

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

2,812

 

 

 

9,353

 

 

Legal matters(11)

 

-

 

 

(2,229

)

 

-

 

 

2,229

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

374

 

 

 

1,855

 

 

Contingent consideration fair value adjustments(6)

 

-

 

 

(2,163

)

 

-

 

 

2,163

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

714

 

 

 

1,449

 

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net(7)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(418

)

 

47

 

 

 

371

 

 

Gain on sale of product offering(9)

 

-

 

 

354

 

 

-

 

 

(354

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(82

)

 

 

(272

)

 

 

$

374,603

 

$

265,725

 

$

27,084

 

$

81,794

 

$

16,110

 

$

-

 

$

15,753

 

 

$

49,931

 

 

Adjusted gross profit %

 

56.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization(10)

$

3,000

 

 

(14,364

)

 

-

 

 

17,364

 

 

(2,831

)

 

-

 

 

4,897

 

 

 

15,298

 

 

As adjusted

 

$

251,361

 

$

27,084

 

$

99,158

 

$

13,279

 

$

-

 

$

20,650

 

24.0

%

$

65,229

 

$

2.09

% of sales

 

 

37.9

%

 

4.1

%

 

14.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) In 2026 and 2025, the Company incurred costs related to the engagement of a consulting firm to evaluate and propose improvements to our manufacturing operations and other operational optimization charges which are included in cost of sales. In addition, we incurred consulting fees, legal fees and other charges related to operational optimization which are included in selling & administrative expense.

(2) In 2026, the Company wrote off inventory, equipment and tooling to cost of goods sold related to the discontinuation of certain products.

(3) In 2026, the Company recognized a loss on the sale of certain assets related to gastroenterology products that was recorded as a sale of a business.

(4) In 2026, the Company incurred costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device Regulations (MDR).

(5) The Company incurred cash and stock-based compensation costs related to advisory services provided by our former Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer in 2026 and 2025, respectively.

(6) In 2026 and 2025, the Company recorded expense related to the fair value adjustments of contingent consideration.

(7) In 2026, the Company recorded income for the difference between the principal value and purchase price of extinguished debt, and recorded expense for the write-off of deferred financing fees and related professional fees. In 2025, the Company incurred costs related to a loss on early extinguishment and third-party fees associated with the eighth amended and restated senior credit agreement.

(8) In 2026, the Company recognized income related to the early termination of an agreement granting the Company exclusive distribution rights.

(9) In 2026, the Company recognized a gain on the sale of certain assets related to gastroenterology products. In 2025, the Company recognized a gain on the sale of a product offering.

(10) Includes amortization of intangible assets and deferred financing fees.

(11) In 2025, the Company incurred costs for third party services pertaining to potential issues with certain royalty payments to surgeons involved in design teams.

Reconciliation of Reported Net Income to EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

2026

 

2025

 

2026

 

2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

23,071

 

 

$

21,421

 

 

$

36,899

 

 

$

27,457

 

Provision for income taxes

 

8,276

 

 

 

8,498

 

 

 

12,803

 

 

 

10,134

 

Interest expense

 

7,883

 

 

 

7,824

 

 

 

14,943

 

 

 

16,110

 

Depreciation

 

4,079

 

 

 

4,467

 

 

 

8,253

 

 

 

8,701

 

Amortization

 

14,967

 

 

 

14,105

 

 

 

29,630

 

 

 

28,123

 

EBITDA

$

58,276

 

 

$

56,315

 

 

$

102,528

 

 

$

90,525

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock based compensation

 

5,230

 

 

 

4,903

 

 

 

10,013

 

 

 

11,284

 

Operational optimization costs

 

7,073

 

 

 

7,572

 

 

 

14,978

 

 

 

11,472

 

Product rationalization costs

 

6,911

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

6,911

 

 

 

-

 

Loss on sale of product offering

 

4,425

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

4,425

 

 

 

-

 

EU medical device regulations

 

1,083

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,250

 

 

 

-

 

Contingent consideration fair value adjustments

 

(113

)

 

 

(1,799

)

 

 

610

 

 

 

2,163

 

Gain on sale of product offering

 

(1,937

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(5,853

)

 

 

(354

)

(Gain) / loss on early extinguishment of debt, net

 

(2,825

)

 

 

418

 

 

 

(2,825

)

 

 

418

 

Executive transition costs

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,342

 

 

 

12,165

 

Termination of distribution agreement

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,864

)

 

 

-

 

Legal matters

 

-

 

 

 

1,192

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,229

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

78,123

 

 

$

68,601

 

 

$

134,515

 

 

$

129,902

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA Margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

 

17.0

%

 

 

16.4

%

 

 

15.5

%

 

 

13.6

%

Adjusted EBITDA

 

22.7

%

 

 

20.0

%

 

 

20.4

%

 

 

19.6

%

About CONMED Corporation

CONMED is a medical technology company that provides devices and equipment for surgical procedures. The Company’s products are used by surgeons and other healthcare professionals in a variety of specialties including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, and thoracic surgery. For more information, visit www.conmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and associated conference call may contain forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and contingencies that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance, or trends to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous disclosures. For example, in addition to general industry and economic conditions, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2025, listed under the heading Forward-Looking Statements in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-Q and other risks and uncertainties, which may be detailed from time to time in reports filed by CONMED with the SEC. Any and all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company’s performance on a going-forward basis. The Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs or projections as expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove to be correct.

Supplemental Information - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company supplements the reporting of its financial information determined under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including percentage sales growth in constant currency; organic sales growth; organic constant currency sales growth; adjusted gross profit; cost of sales excluding specified items; adjusted selling and administrative expenses; adjusted research and development expense; adjusted operating income; adjusted interest expense; adjusted other (income)/expense; adjusted income tax expense; adjusted effective income tax rate; adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net earnings per share (EPS). The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist investors and shareholders in understanding its financial results and assessing its prospects for future performance. Management believes percentage sales growth in constant currency and the other adjusted measures described above are important indicators of its operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, its core operating results and provide a baseline for analyzing trends in the Company’s underlying business. Further, the presentation of EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement that management considers useful for measuring aspects of the Company’s cash flow. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for reviewing the operating results and analyzing potential future business trends in connection with its budget process and bases certain management incentive compensation on these non-GAAP financial measures.

Net sales on a constant currency basis, organic basis, and organic constant currency basis are non-GAAP measures.


Contacts

CONMED Corporation
Investor Relations
ir@conmed.com


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