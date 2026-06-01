Concert for Cures Series Surpasses $28 Million Raised for Cancer Research Following P!NK’s Electrifying Performance at Petco Park

Curebound’s annual benefit concert with headliner P!NK raises over $8.25 million in one night for cancer research, joining a roster of past headliners that includes Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Alicia Keys.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CancerResearch--Curebound, a cancer research accelerator, today announced that its 2026 Concert for Cures, headlined by global music icon P!NK, raised $8.25 million, bringing the total raised across the four-year history of the concert series to more than $28 million for cancer research. The May 15 concert at Petco Park drew 25,000 fans, including thousands of cancer survivors, 1,500 who were invited to attend by the Manchester Family Foundation.

Since launching in 2022, Concert for Cures has united over 60,000 people in San Diego with A-list headliners – Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys and now P!NK – to raise millions for adult and pediatric cancer research. The event has grown exponentially each year, emerging as a marquee night where entertainment, science and community intersect to accelerate the fight against cancer.

P!NK delivered an exhilarating, high-flying performance that brought the Petco Park crowd to its feet from the first note. Known worldwide for her fearless live shows and powerhouse vocals, the global superstar delivered her biggest hits and emotional stripped-down moments, turning the stadium into one of the most memorable nights in Concert for Cures history.

During her performance, P!NK reiterated from the stage, “I want to give a shoutout to Curebound because you are doing some of the most important work that there is to do. Cancer sucks and I am just very grateful to be of use, and I am very grateful to be here with all of you, and I am just very grateful.”

Curebound CEO Robin Toft also delivered powerful remarks on stage that connected the energy of the night to the urgency of the mission, underscoring the importance of continuing to support cancer research.

“Every person in this stadium is helping fund the science that will define how we prevent, detect and treat cancer for the next generation. At a time when national research funding remains uncertain, what we are doing here at Curebound matters more than ever,” says Toft.

Jean-Baptiste Maillard, USA CEO of Chopard, the Swiss luxury watch and jewelry maker and sponsor of Concert for Cures: P!NK, says, "At Chopard, we believe in causes that endure. We are honored to stand alongside Curebound in their ongoing efforts toward prevention, early detection, and treatment, with the ultimate goal of improving survivorship.”

Curebound Board Chair Rick Valencia, who co-chaired the 2026 concert organizing committee with his daughter, Aubrey Salvati, says, "Every research breakthrough gives families more options, every option gives them more time, and more time offers more hope. That's how Curebound measures success, not just in dollars raised, but in the moments families get to share together."

Sponsors

Curebound thanks the generous sponsors and supporters who made the 2026 Concert for Cures possible:

Save the Date: Curebound Cancer Challenge at UC San Diego August 1, 2026.

Ready to end cancer? Join Curebound for the annual Curebound Cancer Challenge where you can ride, run, walk or spin to raise awareness and funds for cancer research. Registration is open now at curebound.org/curebound-cancer-challenge.

About Curebound

Curebound is a community-powered cancer research accelerator dedicated to advancing breakthrough science into cures. By breaking down barriers, investing in high-impact cancer studies and forging powerful collaborations among top scientists, passionate advocates, entrepreneurs and philanthropists, Curebound advances bold science toward better prevention, detection and treatments to give patients and families more time. To date, Curebound has awarded $51.5 million in cancer research grants, supporting 170 studies across 23 types of cancers. That investment has led to 28 clinical trials and generated $161 million in follow-on funding for expanded research. Headquartered in San Diego, a leading global hub for life sciences and cancer research, Curebound is driven by a single goal: save lives. www.curebound.org.

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