Company Update

ExpertCare selected for prestigious Grow Digital Health Midlands Programme

DXS International plc ("DXS" or the "Company"), the digital clinical decision support company, is pleased to announce that ExpertCare, its digital medicine solution, has been selected for the prestigious Grow Digital Health Midlands Programme.

Grow Digital Health Midlands - a new collaboration from Health Innovation East Midlands and Health Innovation West Midlands, has announced its first cohort of nine high-potential digital health companies of which DXS and the ExpertCare solution is one. The programme is designed to help UK technology innovators scale proven solutions across the NHS and wider care system.

Following a competitive process receiving 51 applications, nine have been successful and will receive a tailored package of support, including:

Access to subject matter experts to aid product development; and

Significant opportunities to showcase DXS’s innovations to NHS and care system decision-makers and influencers.

Gaining exposure to the largest NHS England region, encompassing 11 Integrated Care Systems and a population of approximately 11.8 million people, Grow Digital Health Midlands provides a platform to bring forward digital innovation that can address the NHS’s most pressing challenges. The key themes for the cohort were to seek innovators who have solutions that enhance NHS productivity and communication and can reduce the demand for hospital based care.

Tim Robinson, Health Innovation East Midlands Commercial Director, said: “We’re proud to welcome the nine exciting innovators to our Grow Digital Health Midlands programme.

This programme has been shaped by input from NHS and care leaders across the Midlands and is aligned with the government's national priorities, including the government's three shifts.* It was paramount that the companies demonstrated this as part of their application, demonstrating relevance and technology readiness.

We’re excited to support their innovator journeys, and their growth to bring change to our health and care systems.”

* The 10 Year Health Plan is set to outline three significant shifts that the government wants to make in health and care – from an analogue system to a digital one, from care in hospitals to care in the community, and from a system that treats sickness to one that prevents ill health.

www.dxs-systems.com





Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.