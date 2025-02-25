SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Coherus Management to Participate at the 45th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference

February 25, 2025 | 
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus,” NASDAQ: CHRS) today announced that senior management will participate in a fireside chat presentation at the 45th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 11:50 a.m., Eastern time. A live audio webcast will be accessible through a link posted on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Coherus’ investor website: https://investors.coherus.com/events-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

Coherus Contact Information:
For Investors:
Jodi Sievers
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
IR@coherus.com

Northern California Events
