Clinical Nutrition Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Hit USD 19.77 Billion by 2032 -Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Clinical Nutrition Market size was valued at USD 13.15 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 19.77 Bn by 2032, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2025 to 2032. The global Clinical Nutrition Market is witnessing consistent growth, fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing cases of malnutrition, and heightened healthcare awareness. Among product types, enteral nutrition dominates the market, owing to its proven effectiveness in supplying vital nutrients to patients with functional gastrointestinal systems.

Global Clinical Nutrition Market Key Takeaways

Enteral nutrition is expected to remain the most popular nutrition type, accounting for 63.4% of the global market share by 2025.

North America is anticipated to retain its dominance, capturing 46.7% of the global clinical nutrition market share by 2025.

Asia Pacific is poised to create lucrative growth opportunities for clinical nutrition market companies during the forecast period.

Increasing Chronic Disease Burden Spurring Clinical Nutrition Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest clinical nutrition market analysis highlights major factors driving market growth. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases is one such prominent growth driver.

Chronic disease incidence and mortality are rising globally. The World Health Organization projects that chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, and heart disease will cause 86% of the 90 million annual deaths by 2050.

This surge in chronic diseases is expected to boost demand for clinical nutrition during the forecast period. Clinical nutrition plays a key role in preventing and treating various illnesses, deficiencies, and metabolic imbalances.

High Cost of Clinical Nutrition Products Limiting Market Growth

Despite a positive clinical nutrition market outlook, certain factors are restraining growth to some extent. One such factor is the high cost of clinical nutrition products.

Specialized enteral and parenteral nutrition products are expensive compared to conventional foods and supplements. This limits their adoption, especially in low- and middle-income nations, dampening overall clinical nutrition market demand.

Rising Prevalence of Malnutrition Creating Growth Prospects

Malnutrition is becoming a serious public health problem worldwide. This is likely to increase the demand for clinical nutrition, as the right nutritional support is important to prevent and treat malnutrition.

Governments and health organizations are increasingly launching campaigns to raise awareness about the importance of balanced diets as well as essential proper feeding practices. These initiatives are also creating new growth opportunities for manufacturers of clinical nutrition products.

Emerging Clinical Nutrition Market Trends

Increasing geriatric population is expected to boost sales of clinical nutrition products during the forecast period. This is because older people are more prone to malnutrition and other age-related health conditions, which fuels demand for specialized clinical nutrition.

Rising interest in preventive healthcare will likely uplift clinical nutrition demand during the forthcoming period. There is a rising trend towards personalized nutrition. This is resulting in the development of a broader variety of clinical nutritional products like gummies and ready-to-drink liquids to satisfy the diverse needs of consumers.

Expansion of home healthcare and telehealth is creating a conducive environment for the growth of clinical nutrition industry. Modern consumers prefer at-home clinical nutrition support, especially post-COVID-19 pandemic.

Ongoing product innovations are expected to boost growth of the clinical nutrition market during the forecast period. Companies are developing disease-specific formulas to meet evolving consumer needs. Similarly, manufacturers are fortifying clinical nutrition products with functional ingredients like prebiotics, probiotics, and omega-3 fatty acids.

There is also a rising preference for plant-based and clean-label products worldwide Increasing consumption of these products will likely fuel sales growth during the forthcoming period.

Growth of e-commerce and online shopping channels is making it easier for consumers to access clinical nutrition products. Increasing sales through these digital platforms and online pharmacies will likely boost the clinical nutrition market value in the coming years.

Analyst’s View

“The global clinical nutrition industry is set to exhibit steady growth, owing to rising incidence of chronic and deficiency diseases, increasing geriatric population, shift toward preventive healthcare, and innovation in clinical nutrition formulations,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Clinical Nutrition Market

Event Description and Impact Growing Home-Based and Value-Based Care Description : Home-based clinical nutrition is expanding rapidly, driven by aging populations, rising chronic disease prevalence, and the shift towards value-based care. Impact: This trend is boosting demand for user-friendly, portable, and compliant nutrition products designed for at-home patient management. Surge in AI-Powered Personalized Nutrition Description: AI-powered personalized clinical nutrition solutions and digital therapeutics are gaining popularity. Impact: This growth is leading to personalized, data-driven nutrition plans for conditions like diabetes, making care more customized for each person. Innovation in Condition-Specific and Sustainable Formulations Description : There's rising focus on condition-specific clinical nutrition (e.g., protein boosters, micronutrient fortification) and plant-based or allergen-free products to meet diverse patient needs. Impact : These innovations enable better clinical outcomes as well as broaden market reach, particularly for patients with dietary restrictions or seeking eco-conscious options.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the clinical nutrition market report:

- Baxter

- Abbott

- Persanfarma

- Nestlé

- Lonza

- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

- B.Braun SE

- Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC.

- Danone S.A.

- BASF SE

- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

- Perrigo Company plc

Key Developments

· In May 2025, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Inc. introduced HINEX Jelly Aqua, an updated liquid diet product designed to support hydration.

· In April 2025, Arla Foods Ingredients launched a new micellar casein isolate (MCI) to address the rising demand for high-quality ingredients for medical nutrition.

· In January 2025, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory launched ENOSOLID Semi Solid for enteral use. This new semi-solid enteric nutrition formula contains vitamins, major nutrients, and trace elements.

Market Segmentation

By Nutrition Type

Enteral Nutrition



Parenteral Nutrition

By Application

Cancer



Metabolic Disorders



Gastrointestinal Disorders



Neurological Disorders



Others

By Age Group

Adult



Pediatric



Geriatric

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

By Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

