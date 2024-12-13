SUBSCRIBE
Clinical Microbiology Market Size to Reach USD 8.34 Billion by 2034

December 13, 2024 | 
1 min read

According to Nova One Advisor, the global clinical microbiology market size was exhibited at USD 4.95 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around USD 8.34 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

Clinical Microbiology Market Size 2024 To 2034

Clinical Microbiology Market Key Takeaways:

·         The reagents segment dominated the market with a share of 73.0% in 2024.

·         In 2024, the respiratory diseases segment dominated the market.

·         North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 39.28% in 2024.

Clinical microbiology involves the study of pathogens in patient samples for diagnosing, treating, managing and controlling infections. Clinical microbiology laboratories play a major role in identifying pathogens, providing diagnostics and therapeutic support for patient care, preventing transmission of infectious diseases in community, educating clinicians, interpreting results and ensuring the quality of results thus reinforcing well-being of patients.

The recent technological advancements in clinical microbiology settings have improved the diagnostics accuracy providing faster results which allows early detection and treatment of infectious diseases. The rising demand of microbiological laboratory services across the globe for disease prevention and management is boosting the market growth.

With growing prevalence of infectious diseases especially in the geriatric populations, increasing resistances of pathogens against treatments and the need for antimicrobial resistance testing detection and diagnostics are prompting various industries, laboratories and research institutes for developing innovative technologies.

Additionally, the government support through various initiatives such as investing in virus research, creating regional centres for monitoring laboratories, funding research projects, antimicrobial stewardship programs and vaccination campaigns for preventing disease spread among the population is boosting the clinical microbiology market growth.

Furthermore, the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools are transforming clinical microbiology by improving the accuracy and efficiency through fasters diagnostics, customized treatments, predicting antibiotic susceptibility, image analysis, parasite detection and point-of-care diagnostics.

Recent Investments in Clinical Microbiology Market:

·         Danaher, a leading global science and technology company, invested $1.5 billion to expand its life sciences division, particularly focusing on microbiological diagnostics and related technologies.

·         Thermo Fisher announced an investment of $700 million to expand its clinical microbiology capabilities, particularly in the field of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and microbiome research. The company aims to enhance its offerings for clinical diagnostics, including applications in infectious disease testing.

·         French multinational bioMérieux, which specializes in in vitro diagnostics, committed $100 million to further develop its antimicrobial resistance (AMR) testing technologies. The company is investing in the advancement of diagnostic solutions that quickly identify pathogens and their resistance to antibiotics in clinical settings.

Market Trends

·         Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases:  The global rising cases of infectious diseases are demanding the increased use of clinical microbiology settings for preventing, diagnosing, treating, managing and controlling these infections.

·         Advancements in Diagnostic and Molecular Techniques: Technological advancements in highly sensitive molecular techniques such as polymerase chain reactions (PCR) for rapid pathogen identification, next-generation sequencing and advanced diagnostic techniques with improved accuracy and faster results for early detection and treatment of infections.

Clinical Microbiology Market Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2025

USD 5.22 billion

Revenue forecast in 2034

USD 8.34 billion

Growth rate

CAGR of 5.36% from 2024 to 2034

Actual data

2019 - 2023

Forecast period

2024 - 2034

Quantitative units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2024 to 2034

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered

Product, disease, region

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

U.S.; Canada; Germany; UK; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Thailand; Brazil; Mexico, Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia, UAE; Kuwait

Key companies profiled

bioMérieux SA; BD; Abbott; Danaher Corp. (Cepheid, Inc.); Abbott (Alere, Inc.); Hologic, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bruker; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Customization scope

Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Segment Insights

By Product

The reagents segment dominated the market with a share of 73.0% in 2024. Recent advancements in clinical microbiology reagents include the use of highly sensitive molecular techniques such as real-time quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) for rapid pathogen identification, next-generation sequencing (NGS) for detailed genomic analysis of microbes and high-throughput immunoassays with improved response and specificity for detecting antibodies against specific pathogens  thereby expanding the reagents toolkit for better understanding of antimicrobial resistance and microbial community dynamic which can be applied for disease monitoring and personalized treatments. The rising prevalence of chronic illnesses is driving the demand for use of reagents in clinical microbiology settings thus accelerating the market growth of this segment.

Clinical Microbiology Market Share, By Product 2024 (%)

The laboratory instruments segment is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast period. In clinical microbiology, laboratory instruments act as an integral part owing to their wide applications such as matrix-assisted laser desorption ionization time-of-flight mass spectrometry (MALDI-TOF MS) for faster bacterial identification. The rising investments of hospitals and diagnostic centres with advancements in instrumental technologies is fuelling the market growth of this segment.

Furthermore, the use of laboratory equipment in various industrial settings such as biopharmaceutical companies, pathological labs, research institutes and universities for drug discovery and development, pathological, conducting experiments and analysing samples is expanding the market. For instance, in Oct 2024, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) launched a SPARK fundraising campaign for new lab purchases of their two campuswide, cutting-edge core facilities namely the Molecular Instrumentation Center (MIC) and the Biochemistry Instrumentation Core Facility (BIF).

By Disease

Based on diseases, the respiratory diseases segment dominated the market in 2024. The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases such as tuberculosis, pneumonia, bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, influenza and others which needs to diagnosed using variety of microbiological tests such as biopsy, blood test bronchoscopy and culture of microorganisms is demanding the need for respiratory disease testing. The advancements in clinical microbiology settings for early disease detection and treatment with precise diagnosis and tailored treatments is driving the market growth of this segment. Furthermore, the ongoing researches on infectious diseases caused through pulmonary pathways is expanding the market.

The bloodstream infection (BSI) segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. A BSI is usually cause by pathogens such as bacteria, virus, or fungi entering the bloodstream. They are life-threatening and serious infections especially for people with weakened immune systems and can be commonly treated with blood cultures detecting the presence of microbes in the blood. The microbiological laboratories play a crucial role in detection of these infections and thus helping the doctors to provide timely treatments to patients avoiding further complications thereby fuelling the market growth of this segment.

The recent developments on providing shorter antibiotic treatments for treating hospitalized patients with BSI, new WHO guidelines for preventing the spread of BSI, rapid detection and diagnostic technologies as well as FDA approvals is improving patient life outcomes.

For instance, in Aug 2024, Hardly Diagnostics released its latest FDA-cleared HardyCHROM CRE/ESBL chromogenic biplate for the detection and identification of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) such as Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) and extended-spectrum beta-lactamase (ESBL) in healthcare settings.

By Region

North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 39.28% in 2024. The recent technological advancements have changed clinical microbiology landscape in this region. With the transformative innovations in diagnostics, use of clinical decision support tools for testing thereby preventing unnecessary tests, preanalytic and post-analytic advances are factors improving patient life outcomes denoting a strong presence of this region in the market. Moreover, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases with the surfacing drug resistant pathogens is demanding effective treatments with better outcomes. Also, the presence of key market players, industrial collaborations and meetings, advanced clinical laboratories, rising investments and support from government bodies is fuelling the market growth.

·         For instance, In July 2024, the Vanderbilt University’s Industry Collaborations Division presented the Life Science Showcase on the theme ‘Advancing Innovation in Infectious Diseases’ amid the rising global health challenges such as pandemics and bio-threats. This showcase engaged key stakeholders from life science industries, economic development organizations, government representatives and venture groups alongwith Vanderbilt researchers to share insights and forge partnerships aimed at addressing infectious diseases.

Asia Pacific clinical microbiology market is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. The advances in infection control, new antimicrobials, antimicrobial stewardship programs, rapid diagnostics, whole-genome sequencing (WGS) applications and laboratory automation are the factors driving the market in this region.

The emergence of prevalent infectious diseases in the region such as chikungunya, dengue, zika, avian and seasonal influenza with rapidly advancing healthcare infrastructure and focus on developing innovative medical diagnostic technologies for treatment and prevention of infectious disease is promising the market growth of this region. Moreover, the support from government initiatives through vaccination campaigns and various funding’s is improving the patient life and curbing the growth of infections in this region.

U.S. Clinical Microbiology Market Trends

The clinical microbiology market in the U.S. is expected to grow over the forecast period due to several factors, which include the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. Moreover, the ongoing challenges posed by emerging pathogens, highlights the critical role of clinical microbiology in disease diagnosis, surveillance, and management.

Europe Clinical Microbiology Market Trends

Europe clinical microbiology market was identified as a lucrative region in this industry. This can be attributed to the growing need for advanced diagnostic solutions. Furthermore, the presence of favorable government initiatives and the development of independent diagnostic centers are further expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

The clinical microbiology market in the UK held a significant share in 2024. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and a growing emphasis on diagnostic accuracy, is projected to boost the demand for clinical microbiology products and services.

France clinical microbiology market is expected to grow in the near future. The advancing healthcare technologies is evident in the adoption of innovative diagnostic methods, including molecular diagnostics & automation, which contribute to market growth.

The clinical microbiology market in Germany is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. In May 2022, the government of Germany provided a grant of USD 2.60 to researchers from the JMU Würzburg. The organization intended to use this grant for developing novel diagnostic and therapeutic approaches for UTIs.

Asia Pacific Clinical Microbiology Market Trends

The Asia Pacific clinical microbiology market held the highest CAGR of over the forecast period. This upsurge is attributed to the rapidly advancing healthcare sector and a strong focus on innovative medical technologies. Furthermore, the strategic initiatives undertaken by local key players for enhancing product capabilities are expected to contribute to market growth.

The clinical microbiology market in China is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. This is driven by factors such as increasing awareness of infectious diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and advancements in diagnostic technologies.

Japan clinical microbiology market is witnessing rapid growth due to the growing demand for diagnostic technologies and services, driven by factors such as an aging population, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, & a focus on advanced healthcare infrastructure

MEA Clinical Microbiology Market Trends

The MEA clinical microbiology marketis expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period due to growing initiatives, such as organizing programs and conferences, are contributing to the growth of the market. In November 2024, the Emirates Society of Clinical Microbiology organized a third annual conference emphasizing the trends and patterns of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) surveillance in the UAE

Saudi Arabia clinical microbiology market is expected to grow over the forecast period. The market growth is driven by significant investments in R&D and the presence of leading institutions focused on science & technology.

The clinical microbiology market in Kuwait is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate over the forecast period. The increasing number of deaths due to infectious diseases in Saudi Arabia is expected to propel the market.

Some of the prominent players in the clinical microbiology market include:

·         bioMerieux SA

·         Abbott

·         BD

·         Danaher (Cepheid, Inc.)

·         Hologic, Inc.

·         F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

·         Bruker

·         Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Clinical Microbiology Market Recent Developments

·         In May 2024, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. and Advanced Instruments LLC collaborated to introduce their newest innovation in microbiology research-the Anoxomat III Anaerobic Culture System

·         In March 2024, bioMérieux SA in collaboration with its partner Interscience, introduced the 3P STATION, an automated system tailored to meet the specific requirements of pharmaceutical industry stakeholders. This automated system optimizes and ensures reliable reading performances and was created specially to satisfy the environmental monitoring requirements of the pharmaceutical industry

·         In February 2024, bioMérieux SA launched MAESTRIA, a cutting-edge middleware designed for microbiology laboratories. With the help of this new-generation middleware, all routine activities in the microbiology lab will be managed through a single software tool

·         In January 2024, Bruker acquired ACQUIFER Imaging GmbH, a provider of bioimaging and high-content microscopy solutions. This strategic move to strengthen Bruker’s capabilities in microscopy

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the clinical microbiology market

By Product

·         Laboratory Instruments

o   Incubators

o   Gram Stainers

o   Bacterial Colony Counters

o   Autoclave Sterilizers

o   Petri Dish Fillers

·         Automated Culture System

o   Microbiology Analyzers

o   Molecular Diagnostic Instruments

o   Microscopes

o   Mass Spectrometers

o   Reagents

By Disease

·         Respiratory Diseases

·         Bloodstream Infections

·         Gastrointestinal Diseases

·         Sexually transmitted Diseases

·         Urinary Tract Infections

·         Periodontal Diseases

·         Other Diseases

By Regional

·         North America

·         Europe

·         Asia Pacific

·         Latin America

·         Middle East and Africa (MEA)

