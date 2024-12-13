Clinical Microbiology Market Size to Reach USD 8.34 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global clinical microbiology market size was exhibited at USD 4.95 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around USD 8.34 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.
Clinical Microbiology Market Key Takeaways:
· The reagents segment dominated the market with a share of 73.0% in 2024.
· In 2024, the respiratory diseases segment dominated the market.
· North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 39.28% in 2024.
The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/4137
Clinical microbiology involves the study of pathogens in patient samples for diagnosing, treating, managing and controlling infections. Clinical microbiology laboratories play a major role in identifying pathogens, providing diagnostics and therapeutic support for patient care, preventing transmission of infectious diseases in community, educating clinicians, interpreting results and ensuring the quality of results thus reinforcing well-being of patients.
The recent technological advancements in clinical microbiology settings have improved the diagnostics accuracy providing faster results which allows early detection and treatment of infectious diseases. The rising demand of microbiological laboratory services across the globe for disease prevention and management is boosting the market growth.
With growing prevalence of infectious diseases especially in the geriatric populations, increasing resistances of pathogens against treatments and the need for antimicrobial resistance testing detection and diagnostics are prompting various industries, laboratories and research institutes for developing innovative technologies.
Additionally, the government support through various initiatives such as investing in virus research, creating regional centres for monitoring laboratories, funding research projects, antimicrobial stewardship programs and vaccination campaigns for preventing disease spread among the population is boosting the clinical microbiology market growth.
Furthermore, the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools are transforming clinical microbiology by improving the accuracy and efficiency through fasters diagnostics, customized treatments, predicting antibiotic susceptibility, image analysis, parasite detection and point-of-care diagnostics.
Recent Investments in Clinical Microbiology Market:
· Danaher, a leading global science and technology company, invested $1.5 billion to expand its life sciences division, particularly focusing on microbiological diagnostics and related technologies.
· Thermo Fisher announced an investment of $700 million to expand its clinical microbiology capabilities, particularly in the field of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and microbiome research. The company aims to enhance its offerings for clinical diagnostics, including applications in infectious disease testing.
· French multinational bioMérieux, which specializes in in vitro diagnostics, committed $100 million to further develop its antimicrobial resistance (AMR) testing technologies. The company is investing in the advancement of diagnostic solutions that quickly identify pathogens and their resistance to antibiotics in clinical settings.
Market Trends
· Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases: The global rising cases of infectious diseases are demanding the increased use of clinical microbiology settings for preventing, diagnosing, treating, managing and controlling these infections.
· Advancements in Diagnostic and Molecular Techniques: Technological advancements in highly sensitive molecular techniques such as polymerase chain reactions (PCR) for rapid pathogen identification, next-generation sequencing and advanced diagnostic techniques with improved accuracy and faster results for early detection and treatment of infections.
Clinical Microbiology Market Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
Market size value in 2025
|
USD 5.22 billion
|
Revenue forecast in 2034
|
USD 8.34 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 5.36% from 2024 to 2034
|
Actual data
|
2019 - 2023
|
Forecast period
|
2024 - 2034
|
Quantitative units
|
Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2024 to 2034
|
Report coverage
|
Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|
Segments covered
|
Product, disease, region
|
Regional scope
|
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
|
Country scope
|
U.S.; Canada; Germany; UK; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Thailand; Brazil; Mexico, Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia, UAE; Kuwait
|
Key companies profiled
|
bioMérieux SA; BD; Abbott; Danaher Corp. (Cepheid, Inc.); Abbott (Alere, Inc.); Hologic, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bruker; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
|
Customization scope
|
Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.
Segment Insights By Product The reagents segment dominated the market
with a share of 73.0% in 2024. Recent advancements in clinical
microbiology reagents include the use of highly sensitive molecular
techniques such as real-time quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) for
rapid pathogen identification, next-generation
sequencing (NGS) for detailed genomic analysis of microbes and high-throughput
immunoassays with improved response and specificity for detecting antibodies
against specific pathogens thereby expanding the reagents toolkit for better
understanding of antimicrobial resistance and microbial community dynamic which
can be applied for disease monitoring and personalized treatments. The rising
prevalence of chronic illnesses is driving the demand for use of reagents in
clinical microbiology settings thus accelerating the market growth of this
segment. The laboratory instruments segment is
anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast period. In clinical microbiology,
laboratory instruments act as an integral part owing to their wide applications
such as matrix-assisted laser desorption ionization time-of-flight mass
spectrometry (MALDI-TOF MS) for faster bacterial identification. The
rising investments of hospitals and diagnostic centres with advancements in
instrumental technologies is fuelling the market growth of this segment. Furthermore, the use of laboratory
equipment in various industrial settings such as biopharmaceutical companies,
pathological labs, research institutes and universities for drug discovery and
development, pathological, conducting experiments and analysing samples is
expanding the market. For instance, in Oct 2024, the University of California,
Los Angeles (UCLA) launched a SPARK fundraising campaign for new lab purchases
of their two campuswide, cutting-edge core facilities namely the Molecular
Instrumentation Center (MIC) and the Biochemistry Instrumentation Core Facility
(BIF). By Disease Based on diseases, the respiratory diseases
segment dominated the market in 2024. The rising prevalence of respiratory
diseases such as tuberculosis, pneumonia, bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis,
influenza and others which needs to diagnosed using variety of microbiological
tests such as biopsy, blood test bronchoscopy and culture of microorganisms is
demanding the need for respiratory disease testing. The advancements in
clinical microbiology settings for early disease detection and treatment with
precise diagnosis and tailored treatments is driving the market growth of this
segment. Furthermore, the ongoing researches on infectious diseases caused
through pulmonary pathways is expanding the market. The bloodstream
infection (BSI) segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth
during the forecast period. A BSI is usually cause by pathogens such as
bacteria, virus, or fungi entering the bloodstream. They are life-threatening
and serious infections especially for people with weakened immune systems and
can be commonly treated with blood cultures detecting the presence of microbes
in the blood. The microbiological laboratories play a crucial role in detection
of these infections and thus helping the doctors to provide timely treatments
to patients avoiding further complications thereby fuelling the market growth
of this segment. The recent developments on providing
shorter antibiotic treatments for treating hospitalized patients with BSI, new
WHO guidelines for preventing the spread of BSI, rapid detection and diagnostic
technologies as well as FDA approvals is improving patient life outcomes. For instance, in Aug 2024, Hardly
Diagnostics released its latest FDA-cleared HardyCHROM CRE/ESBL chromogenic
biplate for the detection and identification of healthcare-associated
infections (HAIs) such as Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) and
extended-spectrum beta-lactamase (ESBL) in healthcare settings. By Region North America dominated the market and
accounted for a revenue share of 39.28% in 2024. The recent technological
advancements have changed clinical microbiology landscape in this region. With
the transformative innovations in diagnostics, use of clinical decision support
tools for testing thereby preventing unnecessary tests, preanalytic and
post-analytic advances are factors improving patient life outcomes denoting a
strong presence of this region in the market. Moreover, the rising prevalence
of infectious diseases with the surfacing drug resistant pathogens is demanding
effective treatments with better outcomes. Also, the presence of key market
players, industrial collaborations and meetings, advanced clinical
laboratories, rising investments and support from government bodies is fuelling
the market growth. ·
For instance, In July 2024, the Vanderbilt
University’s Industry Collaborations Division presented the Life Science
Showcase on the theme ‘Advancing Innovation in Infectious Diseases’ amid the
rising global health challenges such as pandemics and bio-threats. This
showcase engaged key stakeholders from life science industries, economic
development organizations, government representatives and venture groups
alongwith Vanderbilt researchers to share insights and forge partnerships aimed
at addressing infectious diseases. Asia Pacific clinical microbiology market
is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. The
advances in infection control, new antimicrobials, antimicrobial stewardship
programs, rapid diagnostics, whole-genome sequencing (WGS) applications and
laboratory automation are the factors driving the market in this region. The emergence of prevalent infectious
diseases in the region such as chikungunya, dengue, zika, avian and seasonal
influenza with rapidly advancing healthcare infrastructure and focus on
developing innovative medical diagnostic technologies for treatment and
prevention of infectious disease is promising the market growth of this region.
Moreover, the support from government initiatives through vaccination campaigns
and various funding’s is improving the patient life and curbing the growth of
infections in this region. U.S. Clinical Microbiology Market Trends The clinical microbiology market in the
U.S. is expected to grow over the forecast period due to several factors, which
include the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. Moreover, the ongoing
challenges posed by emerging pathogens, highlights the critical role of
clinical microbiology in disease diagnosis, surveillance, and management. Europe Clinical Microbiology Market
Trends Europe clinical microbiology market was
identified as a lucrative region in this industry. This can be attributed to
the growing need for advanced diagnostic solutions. Furthermore, the presence
of favorable government initiatives and the development of independent
diagnostic centers are further expected to boost market growth over the
forecast period. The clinical microbiology market in the UK
held a significant share in 2024. The increasing prevalence of infectious
diseases and a growing emphasis on diagnostic accuracy, is projected to boost
the demand for clinical microbiology products and services. France clinical microbiology market is
expected to grow in the near future. The advancing healthcare technologies is
evident in the adoption of innovative diagnostic methods, including molecular
diagnostics & automation, which contribute to market growth. The clinical microbiology market in Germany
is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. In May 2022, the
government of Germany provided a grant of USD 2.60 to researchers from the JMU
Würzburg. The organization intended to use this grant for developing novel
diagnostic and therapeutic approaches for UTIs. Asia Pacific Clinical Microbiology
Market Trends The Asia Pacific clinical microbiology
market held the highest CAGR of over the forecast period. This upsurge is
attributed to the rapidly advancing healthcare sector and a strong focus on innovative
medical technologies. Furthermore, the strategic initiatives undertaken by
local key players for enhancing product capabilities are expected to contribute
to market growth. The clinical microbiology market in China
is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. This is driven by
factors such as increasing awareness of infectious diseases, rising healthcare
expenditure, and advancements in diagnostic technologies. Japan clinical microbiology market is
witnessing rapid growth due to the growing demand for diagnostic technologies
and services, driven by factors such as an aging population, increasing
prevalence of infectious diseases, & a focus on advanced healthcare
infrastructure MEA Clinical Microbiology Market Trends The MEA clinical microbiology marketis
expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period due to growing
initiatives, such as organizing programs and conferences, are contributing to
the growth of the market. In November 2024, the Emirates Society of Clinical
Microbiology organized a third annual conference emphasizing the trends and
patterns of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) surveillance in the UAE Saudi Arabia clinical microbiology market
is expected to grow over the forecast period. The market growth is driven by significant
investments in R&D and the presence of leading institutions focused on
science & technology. The clinical microbiology market in Kuwait
is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate over the forecast period. The
increasing number of deaths due to infectious diseases in Saudi Arabia is
expected to propel the market. Immediate Delivery is Available | Get
Full Report Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/4137
Related Report – RNA Therapy Clinical Trials Market- The RNA
therapy clinical trials market size was exhibited at USD 2.85 billion
in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 4.16 billion by 2034, growing at a
CAGR of 3.85% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034. HIV Clinical Trials Market- The HIV
clinical trials market size was exhibited at USD 1.30 billion in 2024
and is projected to hit around USD 2.42 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of
6.4% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034. Omics-based Clinical Trials Market- The omics-based
clinical trials market size was exhibited at USD 32.85 billion in 2024
and is projected to hit around USD 70.92 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of
8.0% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034. Pediatric Clinical Trials Market- The pediatric
clinical trials market size was exhibited at USD 16.50 billion in 2023
and is projected to hit around USD 27.65 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of
5.3% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033. U.S. Clinical Oncology Next Generation
Sequencing Market- The U.S.
clinical oncology next generation sequencing market size was exhibited
at USD 500.45 million in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 2,078.04
million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period 2024 to
2033. Some of the prominent players in the
clinical microbiology market include: ·
Abbott ·
BD ·
Danaher (Cepheid, Inc.) ·
Hologic,
Inc. ·
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. ·
Bruker Clinical Microbiology Market Recent
Developments ·
In May 2024, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.
and Advanced Instruments LLC collaborated to introduce their newest innovation
in microbiology research-the Anoxomat III Anaerobic Culture System ·
In March 2024, bioMérieux SA in
collaboration with its partner Interscience, introduced the 3P STATION, an
automated system tailored to meet the specific requirements of pharmaceutical
industry stakeholders. This automated system optimizes and ensures reliable
reading performances and was created specially to satisfy the environmental
monitoring requirements of the pharmaceutical industry ·
In February 2024, bioMérieux SA launched
MAESTRIA, a cutting-edge middleware designed for microbiology laboratories.
With the help of this new-generation middleware, all routine activities in the
microbiology lab will be managed through a single software tool ·
In January 2024, Bruker acquired ACQUIFER
Imaging GmbH, a provider of bioimaging and high-content microscopy solutions.
This strategic move to strengthen Bruker’s capabilities in microscopy Segments Covered in the Report This report forecasts revenue growth at
country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each
of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc.
has segmented the clinical microbiology market By Product ·
Laboratory Instruments o
Incubators o
Gram Stainers o
Bacterial Colony Counters o
Autoclave Sterilizers o
Petri Dish Fillers ·
Automated Culture System o
Microbiology Analyzers o
Molecular Diagnostic Instruments o
Microscopes o
Mass Spectrometers o
Reagents By Disease ·
Respiratory Diseases ·
Bloodstream Infections ·
Gastrointestinal Diseases ·
Sexually transmitted Diseases ·
Urinary Tract Infections ·
Periodontal Diseases ·
Other Diseases By Regional ·
North America ·
Europe ·
Asia Pacific ·
Latin America ·
Middle East and Africa (MEA) Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This
Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/4137
USA: +1 804 441 9344 APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019 Europe: +44 7383 092 044 Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/
You can place an order or ask any
questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com |
+1 804 441 9344
Segment Insights
By Product
The reagents segment dominated the market with a share of 73.0% in 2024. Recent advancements in clinical microbiology reagents include the use of highly sensitive molecular techniques such as real-time quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) for rapid pathogen identification, next-generation sequencing (NGS) for detailed genomic analysis of microbes and high-throughput immunoassays with improved response and specificity for detecting antibodies against specific pathogens thereby expanding the reagents toolkit for better understanding of antimicrobial resistance and microbial community dynamic which can be applied for disease monitoring and personalized treatments. The rising prevalence of chronic illnesses is driving the demand for use of reagents in clinical microbiology settings thus accelerating the market growth of this segment.
The laboratory instruments segment is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast period. In clinical microbiology, laboratory instruments act as an integral part owing to their wide applications such as matrix-assisted laser desorption ionization time-of-flight mass spectrometry (MALDI-TOF MS) for faster bacterial identification. The rising investments of hospitals and diagnostic centres with advancements in instrumental technologies is fuelling the market growth of this segment.
Furthermore, the use of laboratory equipment in various industrial settings such as biopharmaceutical companies, pathological labs, research institutes and universities for drug discovery and development, pathological, conducting experiments and analysing samples is expanding the market. For instance, in Oct 2024, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) launched a SPARK fundraising campaign for new lab purchases of their two campuswide, cutting-edge core facilities namely the Molecular Instrumentation Center (MIC) and the Biochemistry Instrumentation Core Facility (BIF).
By Disease
Based on diseases, the respiratory diseases segment dominated the market in 2024. The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases such as tuberculosis, pneumonia, bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, influenza and others which needs to diagnosed using variety of microbiological tests such as biopsy, blood test bronchoscopy and culture of microorganisms is demanding the need for respiratory disease testing. The advancements in clinical microbiology settings for early disease detection and treatment with precise diagnosis and tailored treatments is driving the market growth of this segment. Furthermore, the ongoing researches on infectious diseases caused through pulmonary pathways is expanding the market.
The bloodstream infection (BSI) segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. A BSI is usually cause by pathogens such as bacteria, virus, or fungi entering the bloodstream. They are life-threatening and serious infections especially for people with weakened immune systems and can be commonly treated with blood cultures detecting the presence of microbes in the blood. The microbiological laboratories play a crucial role in detection of these infections and thus helping the doctors to provide timely treatments to patients avoiding further complications thereby fuelling the market growth of this segment.
The recent developments on providing shorter antibiotic treatments for treating hospitalized patients with BSI, new WHO guidelines for preventing the spread of BSI, rapid detection and diagnostic technologies as well as FDA approvals is improving patient life outcomes.
For instance, in Aug 2024, Hardly Diagnostics released its latest FDA-cleared HardyCHROM CRE/ESBL chromogenic biplate for the detection and identification of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) such as Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) and extended-spectrum beta-lactamase (ESBL) in healthcare settings.
By Region
North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 39.28% in 2024. The recent technological advancements have changed clinical microbiology landscape in this region. With the transformative innovations in diagnostics, use of clinical decision support tools for testing thereby preventing unnecessary tests, preanalytic and post-analytic advances are factors improving patient life outcomes denoting a strong presence of this region in the market. Moreover, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases with the surfacing drug resistant pathogens is demanding effective treatments with better outcomes. Also, the presence of key market players, industrial collaborations and meetings, advanced clinical laboratories, rising investments and support from government bodies is fuelling the market growth.
· For instance, In July 2024, the Vanderbilt University’s Industry Collaborations Division presented the Life Science Showcase on the theme ‘Advancing Innovation in Infectious Diseases’ amid the rising global health challenges such as pandemics and bio-threats. This showcase engaged key stakeholders from life science industries, economic development organizations, government representatives and venture groups alongwith Vanderbilt researchers to share insights and forge partnerships aimed at addressing infectious diseases.
Asia Pacific clinical microbiology market is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. The advances in infection control, new antimicrobials, antimicrobial stewardship programs, rapid diagnostics, whole-genome sequencing (WGS) applications and laboratory automation are the factors driving the market in this region.
The emergence of prevalent infectious diseases in the region such as chikungunya, dengue, zika, avian and seasonal influenza with rapidly advancing healthcare infrastructure and focus on developing innovative medical diagnostic technologies for treatment and prevention of infectious disease is promising the market growth of this region. Moreover, the support from government initiatives through vaccination campaigns and various funding’s is improving the patient life and curbing the growth of infections in this region.
U.S. Clinical Microbiology Market Trends
The clinical microbiology market in the U.S. is expected to grow over the forecast period due to several factors, which include the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. Moreover, the ongoing challenges posed by emerging pathogens, highlights the critical role of clinical microbiology in disease diagnosis, surveillance, and management.
Europe Clinical Microbiology Market Trends
Europe clinical microbiology market was identified as a lucrative region in this industry. This can be attributed to the growing need for advanced diagnostic solutions. Furthermore, the presence of favorable government initiatives and the development of independent diagnostic centers are further expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.
The clinical microbiology market in the UK held a significant share in 2024. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and a growing emphasis on diagnostic accuracy, is projected to boost the demand for clinical microbiology products and services.
France clinical microbiology market is expected to grow in the near future. The advancing healthcare technologies is evident in the adoption of innovative diagnostic methods, including molecular diagnostics & automation, which contribute to market growth.
The clinical microbiology market in Germany is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. In May 2022, the government of Germany provided a grant of USD 2.60 to researchers from the JMU Würzburg. The organization intended to use this grant for developing novel diagnostic and therapeutic approaches for UTIs.
Asia Pacific Clinical Microbiology Market Trends
The Asia Pacific clinical microbiology market held the highest CAGR of over the forecast period. This upsurge is attributed to the rapidly advancing healthcare sector and a strong focus on innovative medical technologies. Furthermore, the strategic initiatives undertaken by local key players for enhancing product capabilities are expected to contribute to market growth.
The clinical microbiology market in China is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. This is driven by factors such as increasing awareness of infectious diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and advancements in diagnostic technologies.
Japan clinical microbiology market is witnessing rapid growth due to the growing demand for diagnostic technologies and services, driven by factors such as an aging population, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, & a focus on advanced healthcare infrastructure
MEA Clinical Microbiology Market Trends
The MEA clinical microbiology marketis expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period due to growing initiatives, such as organizing programs and conferences, are contributing to the growth of the market. In November 2024, the Emirates Society of Clinical Microbiology organized a third annual conference emphasizing the trends and patterns of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) surveillance in the UAE
Saudi Arabia clinical microbiology market is expected to grow over the forecast period. The market growth is driven by significant investments in R&D and the presence of leading institutions focused on science & technology.
The clinical microbiology market in Kuwait is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate over the forecast period. The increasing number of deaths due to infectious diseases in Saudi Arabia is expected to propel the market.
Immediate Delivery is Available | Get Full Report Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/4137
Related Report –
RNA Therapy Clinical Trials Market- The RNA therapy clinical trials market size was exhibited at USD 2.85 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 4.16 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.85% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.
HIV Clinical Trials Market- The HIV clinical trials market size was exhibited at USD 1.30 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 2.42 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.
Omics-based Clinical Trials Market- The omics-based clinical trials market size was exhibited at USD 32.85 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 70.92 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.
Pediatric Clinical Trials Market- The pediatric clinical trials market size was exhibited at USD 16.50 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 27.65 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.
U.S. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market- The U.S. clinical oncology next generation sequencing market size was exhibited at USD 500.45 million in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 2,078.04 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.
Some of the prominent players in the clinical microbiology market include:
· Abbott
· BD
· Danaher (Cepheid, Inc.)
· Hologic, Inc.
· F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
· Bruker
Clinical Microbiology Market Recent Developments
· In May 2024, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. and Advanced Instruments LLC collaborated to introduce their newest innovation in microbiology research-the Anoxomat III Anaerobic Culture System
· In March 2024, bioMérieux SA in collaboration with its partner Interscience, introduced the 3P STATION, an automated system tailored to meet the specific requirements of pharmaceutical industry stakeholders. This automated system optimizes and ensures reliable reading performances and was created specially to satisfy the environmental monitoring requirements of the pharmaceutical industry
· In February 2024, bioMérieux SA launched MAESTRIA, a cutting-edge middleware designed for microbiology laboratories. With the help of this new-generation middleware, all routine activities in the microbiology lab will be managed through a single software tool
· In January 2024, Bruker acquired ACQUIFER Imaging GmbH, a provider of bioimaging and high-content microscopy solutions. This strategic move to strengthen Bruker’s capabilities in microscopy
Segments Covered in the Report
This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the clinical microbiology market
By Product
· Laboratory Instruments
o Incubators
o Gram Stainers
o Bacterial Colony Counters
o Autoclave Sterilizers
o Petri Dish Fillers
· Automated Culture System
o Microbiology Analyzers
o Molecular Diagnostic Instruments
o Microscopes
o Mass Spectrometers
o Reagents
By Disease
· Respiratory Diseases
· Bloodstream Infections
· Gastrointestinal Diseases
· Sexually transmitted Diseases
· Urinary Tract Infections
· Periodontal Diseases
· Other Diseases
By Regional
· North America
· Europe
· Asia Pacific
· Latin America
· Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/4137
USA: +1 804 441 9344
APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019
Europe: +44 7383 092 044
Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com
Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | +1 804 441 9344