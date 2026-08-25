Cleveland Diagnostics Appoints Valerie Dixon as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned healthcare investment banking & strategic finance leader joins Cleveland Diagnostics as company scales commercialization following FDA-approved IsoPSA Assay

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleveland Diagnostics, Inc., a pioneering, commercial-stage precision oncology company, has appointed Valerie Dixon as Chief Financial Officer. Dixon brings 20 years of healthcare investment banking and strategic finance experience to Cleveland Diagnostics as the company builds on the commercialization of its IsoPSA® prostate cancer test and expands its proprietary IsoClear™ platform.

“Valerie brings deep strategic and financial leadership experience at a critical inflection point in our organization,” said CEO Michael Iskra. “Her perspective will be invaluable as we accelerate commercialization of IsoPSA and unlock the broader potential of IsoClear.”

Dixon most recently served as Senior Partner of Financing Services on the Capital Solutions and Value Realization Team at Flagship Pioneering, where she guided portfolio companies in evaluating their financing needs and external capital raise strategies. Prior to Flagship, Dixon spent the majority of her career at Morgan Stanley, where she was Managing Director and Global Head of Life Sciences Tools and Diagnostics in the firm's Healthcare Investment Banking Group. Earlier in her career, Dixon held roles at J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, and Lehman Brothers, including as an Equity Research Analyst in the medical technology sector. She earned an MBA from Yale School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Environmental Science and Public Policy from Harvard University.

“I’ve spent my career helping life sciences companies navigate pivotal stages of growth, and I see a significant potential ahead for Cleveland Diagnostics,” said Dixon. “The strength of the science combined with the compelling market opportunity is what drew me to the company, and I’m excited to help build the financial and strategic foundation to support its next phase of growth.”

For more information and company news, visit ClevelandDx.com.

About Cleveland Diagnostics, Inc.

Cleveland Diagnostics is a precision oncology company focused on changing the shape of cancer detection. The company has unlocked the diagnostic power of protein structure with its revolutionary IsoClear™ platform that enables novel diagnostics based on a cancer-specific, protein structure-based assessment using easy to execute tests within the clinical lab setting. Learn more at ClevelandDx.com and IsoPSA.com.

Media Contact:

Liz Robinson

CG Life

News@ClevelandDx.com

Investor Contact:

Ji-Yon Yi

Gilmartin Group

ir@clevelanddx.com