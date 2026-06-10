Cleveland Diagnostics Appoints Rich Ramko to Board of Directors

Seasoned life sciences financial advisor brings over 30 years of industry expertise to Cleveland Diagnostics at pivotal time of growth

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleveland Diagnostics, Inc., a pioneering, commercial-stage precision oncology company, has appointed Rich Ramko to its Board of Directors. Ramko's extensive financial leadership across the biotech, pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare sectors will help support Cleveland Diagnostics as it advances commercialization of its IsoPSA® prostate cancer test and expands its proprietary IsoClear™ platform into new therapeutic areas.

Ramko draws on more than three decades of providing strategic and financial guidance to life science leaders, spanning large publicly held multi-national corporations to venture-backed start-ups. Rich served as U.S. Life Sciences & Healthcare Assurance Leader at Ernst & Young and on EY’s US and Global Life Sciences Boards, which track and analyze market trends to understand their impact on the industry, resource allocation, and investment opportunities.

“I've spent a lot of years watching life sciences companies navigate critical inflection points such as these,” said Ramko. “Cleveland Diagnostics has a very unique structure-based approach to diagnostics, and I'm looking forward to contributing as the company moves further into commercialization.”

Ramko joins a strong board roster, including Jack Kenny, Board Chair and former CEO of Meridian Bioscience; Noel Jee of Novo Holdings; Joseph Rich of Cleveland Clinic Innovations and Ventures; Dara Grantham Wright, CEO of Madison Medical; Sameer Rohatgi of Lyfe Capital; and Cleveland Diagnostics' CEO Michael Iskra.

“Rich has spent his career at the intersection of science and financial strategy, and he understands how companies grow,” said CEO Michael Iskra. “That kind of perspective is exactly what we need as we push IsoPSA further into the market and build out the broader IsoClear platform. We're happy to have him.”

For more information and company news, visit ClevelandDx.com

About Cleveland Diagnostics, Inc.

Cleveland Diagnostics is a precision oncology company focused on changing the shape of cancer detection. The company has unlocked the diagnostic power of protein structure with its revolutionary IsoClear™ platform that enables novel diagnostics based on a cancer-specific, protein structure-based assessment using easy to execute tests within the clinical lab setting. Learn more at ClevelandDx.com and IsoPSA.com.

Media Contact:

Liz Robinson

CG Life

News@ClevelandDx.com

Investor Contact:

Ji-Yon Yi

Gilmartin Group

ir@clevelanddx.com