Clarametyx Biosciences Announces Investment by Kineticos AMR Accelerator Fund

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clarametyx Biosciences Inc. (“Clarametyx”), a clinical stage company developing targeted, immune-enabling biologic therapies to counter persistent infections associated with biofilms, and Kineticos Life Sciences (“Kineticos”), a life sciences investor focused on companies striving to disrupt how drugs are developed, diseases are diagnosed, and patients are treated, today announced an investment by the Kineticos AMR Accelerator Fund I, L.P. (“KAMRA Fund”). Aligned with the investment, KAMRA Venture Partner Douglas Thomson will join the Clarametyx Board of Directors.





This investment extends the Company’s Series A funding completed in 2024 to drive momentum across the Clarametyx pipeline, including the ongoing CMTX-101 trial in cystic fibrosis-related infections in collaboration with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and development of the CMTX-301 vaccine against recurrent bacterial infections, which was recently funded by CARB-X.

“We graciously welcome the KAMRA Fund as an investor and advisor to Clarametyx. As a dedicated champion for innovation and operational excellence, the KAMRA team brings a like-minded sense of urgency and purpose to our mission, and we are confident they will propel our efforts as we work to address critical unmet needs in chronic respiratory disease,” said David Richards, Chief Executive Officer, Clarametyx.

“The Clarametyx scientific strategy is well aligned to our core focus on technologies and solutions to address antimicrobial resistance. We are eager to partner with the Clarametyx team to accelerate development and bring forward a potentially transformative platform strategy for this urgent global challenge,” said Douglas Thomson, Venture Partner at the KAMRA Fund.

About Clarametyx Biosciences

Clarametyx Biosciences is combating the formidable challenge of persistent and recalcitrant infections through an innovative technology platform targeting the biofilm—a protective layer around bacteria—to enable a more effective immune response and antibiotic intervention. The Columbus, Ohio-based company is building a pipeline of immune-enabling therapies and vaccines for serious bacterial infections associated with biofilms, with a near-term focus on chronic respiratory diseases. For more information, visit us on the web or on LinkedIn.

About Kineticos Life Sciences

Kineticos envisions A World Without AMR, cancer and rare diseasesTM. We are entrepreneurs helping entrepreneurs build companies to improve patient outcomes. Kineticos invests in life science companies focused on significant, unmet medical needs across contract services, manufacturing, equipment, and therapeutic companies. Kineticos strives to disrupt how drugs are developed, diseases are diagnosed, and patients are treated.

