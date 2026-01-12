City of Hope Appoints Veteran Life Sciences Leader Vanessa Almendro Navarro as Chief Commercialization Officer

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City of Hope®, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States with its National Medical Center ranked among the nation’s top cancer centers by U.S. News & World Report, announced the appointment of veteran life sciences leader Vanessa Almendro Navarro, Ph.D., M.B.A., as chief commercialization officer. In this role, Dr. Almendro Navarro will help set the strategic direction for how City of Hope translates its scientific discoveries into real-world impact for patients, driving the advancement, development, and commercialization of its intellectual property, data and research results.

Dr. Almendro Navarro, who joined City of Hope on Jan. 5, brings deep expertise in scientific and technology leadership, strategic partnerships and commercialization across the life sciences and pharmaceutical sectors. In her role, she will shape how City of Hope ensures its scientific and clinical breakthroughs reach patients efficiently, responsibly and at scale. That includes partnering within the organization to advance research collaborations, licensing arrangements and new ventures, cultivating strategic alliances with biotech organizations, as well as designing new models to move discoveries toward patient use more quickly.

Her arrival comes as City of Hope continues to expand the reach of its translational research, strengthening key partnerships and turning scientific discoveries into new treatments that help patients survive and thrive after a cancer diagnosis. Her work will also help the organization diversify its revenue sources and maintain its nonprofit mission at a time when many health organizations are navigating financial challenges.

“Dr. Almendro Navarro’s extensive experience in research development, strategic partnerships and commercialization across the life sciences and pharmaceutical sector will play a central role in shaping how City of Hope bridges discovery, development and impact for patients,” said Marcel van den Brink, M.D., Ph.D., president of City of Hope Los Angeles and City of Hope National Medical Center, and the Deana and Steve Campbell Chief Physician Executive Distinguished Chair.

As a leading academic research and treatment institution, City of Hope integrates the latest research in cellular therapies and emerging cancer treatments with a nationwide network of advanced cancer centers, making breakthrough therapies accessible to millions of patients. With its recently launched national clinical trials model, which enables rapid and near-simultaneous trial openings across multiple locations, City of Hope is ensuring more patients can access the latest investigational treatments long before they become the standard of care.

Dr. Almendro Navarro’s background spans two decades across strategic, scientific and operational leadership roles. Most recently, she served as vice president and head of science & technology innovation at Danaher, where she led major efforts to modernize innovation strategies, including the implementation of external research and development efforts via academic collaboration focused on high-value intellectual property, driving intrapreneurship programs and establishing more efficient processes to move scientific discovery to commercialization.

“We are at an inflection point in healthcare, where scientific breakthroughs must be matched by new approaches that benefit patients faster,” said Dr. Almendro Navarro. “City of Hope has the scientific depth and clinical reach to lead that transformation. By integrating the steps that move discoveries from the lab into patient care directly within our clinical environment, we can speed development and reinforce City of Hope’s standing as a hub for scientific advancement. This mission deeply aligns with my belief that innovation belongs at the bedside, not just the bench.”

Dr. Almendro Navarro’s cross-sector experience also includes leadership roles at Repertoire Immune Medicines, Eisai and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, as well as co‑founding and leading the Brain Tumor Investment Fund. She completed her postdoctoral training at Dana‑Farber Cancer Institute/Harvard Medical School and holds an Executive M.B.A. from MIT.

