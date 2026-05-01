Cincinnati Children’s Releases 2025 Research Annual Report Highlighting Discoveries Poised to Improve Health Across the Life Span

Report spotlights breakthroughs across 49 research institutes and divisions, more than 4,000 publications, and $239 million in FY2025 external support

CINCINNATI, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From a decades-long journey to develop a new treatment for a rare lung disease to paving a national roadmap to support emotional health–and so much more–scientists at Cincinnati Children's have delivered an impressive year of research achievements with life-changing potential.

Our 2025 Research Annual Report reflects the top scientific contributions from 49 research institutes, divisions and areas based within one of the world's top pediatric research centers. Combined, nearly 1,200 faculty members and hundreds of research fellows, staff and students have worked with a global network of collaborators to advance child health in ways that will reach far beyond Cincinnati and well beyond the childhood years.

This powerful discovery engine is fueled by a mix of federal and state grants, industry collaborations, and other sources that exceeded $239 million in fiscal 2025 (ended June 30). Compared to two previous record years, overall funding was down about 20% in FY25 but research productivity remained strong.

"In a world that's giving us less money, we continue to do what we do best," says Rashmi Hegde, PhD, vice chair for basic research and education at Cincinnati Children's. "Our researchers have been phenomenally impactful and productive. We had over 4,000 publications in the last year, a 15% increase in productivity over the previous year."

From delving cell-by-cell into the mechanisms of human development to applying science beyond our campus to build healthier lives in communities at home and around the world, the researchers at Cincinnati Children's are making differences across the spectrum of pediatric science. Read more about four outstanding accomplishments from 2025, selected by senior leaders of the Cincinnati Children's Research Foundation.

Outstanding Research Achievements of FY2025

A New Option for a Devastating Lung Disease









Restoring Infant Immune Defenses After Antibiotics









Making Emotional Health Part of Everyday Pediatric Care









Reimagining Allergy Treatment With mRNA Technology

The Schubert Research Clinic: A Unique Resource for Clinical Studies

Among the largest of its kind, the Schubert Clinic alone supports more than 450 active studies and offers a unique model of care in which each investigator is paired with a dedicated research protocol nurse who works with the study team from start to finish.

49 Discoveries and Innovations of 2025

Read and share summaries of top peer-reviewed articles, as selected by our research division leaders.

By the Numbers

View a breakdown of $239 million in external grants and contracts, $26 million in philanthropic support for research, and more.

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SOURCE Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center