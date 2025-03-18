ChromaTan and Landmark Bio Awarded National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) Grant to Advance Intensified Recombinant Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Production Process

Grant allows ChromaTan and Landmark Bio to create a scalable, cost-effective, and accessible platform for the manufacturing and characterization of AAV-based gene therapy vectors

Project developed with award from NIIMBL and financial assistance from the National Institute of Standards and Technology

SPRING HOUSE, Pa. and WATERTOWN, Mass., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChromaTan Inc., and Landmark Bio PBLLC, today announced they have been awarded a grant from the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) to support the development of an intensified recombinant adeno-associated virus (AAV) production process as part of NIIMBL’s Viral Vector Manufacturing and Analytics Program.

The NIIMBL award will enable ChromaTan and Landmark Bio to create a scalable, cost-effective, and accessible platform for the manufacturing and characterization of AAV-based gene therapy vectors. The collaboration will leverage ChromaTan’s BioRMB™ technology and Kascade instrumentation along with Landmark Bio’s expertise in viral vector process development, chemistry, manufacturing and controls, and GMP manufacturing to improve purification efficiency and process intensification.

“We are excited to collaborate with Landmark Bio, showcasing their capabilities together with ChromaTan’s BioRMB as a next-generation purification platform for gene therapy products,” said Oleg Shinkazh, chief executive officer of ChromaTan. “This grant will enable development of our advanced manufacturing technology for multiple AAV serotypes, evaluation of their key process variables as well as manufacturability. Being able to share our findings not just with our partner but also with the broader NIIMBL community is incredibly gratifying.”

Gregg Nyberg, Ph.D., chief technology officer of Landmark Bio said, “We believe this technology has the potential to reduce resin costs and improve step recoveries, increasing capacity while lowering the cost of goods and making these groundbreaking treatments more accessible to patients. Landmark is eager to integrate continuous chromatography into our Postmark™ AAV manufacturing platform.”

“This project exemplifies NIIMBL’s commitment to identifying, investing in, and advancing high-potential member technologies through collaboration and partnership. By fostering innovation, we are strengthening manufacturing capabilities for emerging biopharmaceutical products. We look forward to the continued advancements in AAV vector production and their impact on the field,” said Sandeep Kedia, senior technology fellow at NIIMBL.

NIIMBL is a public-private partnership whose mission is to accelerate biopharmaceutical innovation, support the development of standards that enable more efficient and rapid manufacturing capabilities, and educate and train a world-leading biopharmaceutical manufacturing workforce, fundamentally advancing U.S. competitiveness in this industry. NIIMBL is part of Manufacturing USA®, a network of federally sponsored manufacturing innovation institutes, and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the U.S. Department of Commerce with significant additional support from its members.

This project was developed with an award from NIIMBL and financial assistance from the U.S. Department of Commerce, NIST (70NANB21H086).

About ChromaTan, Inc.

Spring House, PA

Headquartered in Spring House, PA, ChromaTan is a trusted partner to the biotechnology industry, specializing in biomanufacturing process intensification through its proprietary Biologic Real Moving Bed (BioRMB™) technology. BioRMB™ is a column-free, continuously cycling resin slurry that enables continuous purification of biologic feeds, including viral vectors (AAV, Lentivirus), mRNA, plasmids, recombinant proteins, and antibodies.

About Landmark Bio

Harvard University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

MIT

Landmark Bio PBLLC, a statutory public benefit limited liability company, or PBLLC, is a collective endeavor launched by leaders from academia, the life sciences industry, and world-renowned research hospitals to accelerate the development and industrialization of novel therapeutics. Inspired by recent advancements in cell and gene therapy, Landmark Bio was established to remove barriers in drug development, create accessible capability, expertise, and solutions, and offer a collaboration platform to advance manufacturing technologies for the new generation of medicines to come. Founding partners include Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cytiva, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB), and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Other collaborating institutions include Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Children's Hospital, Mass General Brigham, and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

