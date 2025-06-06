Centinel Spine® Continues to Innovate in Lumbar Total Disc Replacement through the Release of New prodisc® L Instrumentation

Centinel Spine advances its commitment to lumbar total disc replacement (LTDR) with new pro disc L instruments designed to meet evolving customer needs while ensuring effective and reproducible treatment results.









WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC ("the Company"), the leading global medical device company focused exclusively on treating cervical and lumbar spinal disease with the most complete and clinically-proven total disc replacement technology platform in the world (prodisc®), today announced the release of new instrumentation for its prodisc L Lumbar Total Disc Replacement (LTDR) System.

The new prodisc L instruments were developed based on years of usage and feedback from customers and each instrument was specifically designed to improve system ease-of-use and optimize surgical technique reproducibility. The instruments offer additional options in the more critical steps in the surgical technique—including controlling disc height during trialing/implantation, achieving precise chisel cuts to optimize implant positioning, and readjusting the implant, if necessary, after implantation.

Orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. John Hall of Arizona Precision Spine in Flagstaff, Arizona observes, "I appreciate that Centinel Spine continues to advance lumbar total disc replacement through the release of new and enhanced instrumentation. While these new instruments do not represent a complete system overhaul, they are designed to enhance the surgeon's experience and allow a more streamlined approach to the procedure. Beyond the implant, optimized instruments such as these are important to allow for an efficient and reproducible surgical technique. The release of these new instruments demonstrates Centinel Spine's commitment to push total disc replacement forward through innovation and system enhancements."

The LTDR market is one of the fastest growing segments in orthopedics, with prodisc L units exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the U.S. of more than 25% since 2018.1 The Company expects strong sustained future LTDR growth due to several factors, including:

Continued publication of long-term LTDR implant survivorship data:



This includes a recent study demonstrating robust long-term clinical success and lifespan of the pro LTDR system. The study expands the evidence validating the fixed-core design of pro and includes 1,187 patients followed from 7 to 21 years (mean of 11 years and 8 months). The study results demonstrate extremely low long-term rates of index-level revision (0.67%) and adjacent-level surgery (1.85%). Strengthening LTDR reimbursement:



Patient access to the pro LTDR system continues to expand—with one-level procedures reaching nearly universal coverage and two-level coverage now over 35%. Increasing patient demand for lumbar motion preservation solutions:



As public awareness of the potential benefits of total disc replacement solutions builds, demand is also being driven at the patient level. Based on the Company's surgeon locator search data, the number of patient searches for LTDR surgeons increased by 50% in 2024 over 2023. Medical Education driving expanded surgeon usage and access to LTDR:



Through a well-established medical education process, an estimated 2,500 surgeons have been trained in the U.S. on the prodisc L LTDR system.5

Centinel Spine CEO Steve Murray adds, "The growth in the number of lumbar total disc replacement procedures since 2018 has been tremendous—a testament to the prodisc technology, which has close to 300,000 implantations and less than a 1% revision rate, as well as improving surgeon, patient, and payer dynamics. Centinel Spine continues to invest and innovate in motion preservation to ensure surgeons have optimized implants and instruments to maximize patient outcomes. The release of these new instruments is just one example of our dedication to lumbar total disc replacement and yet another step in the execution of our robust long-term strategy."

Q4'24 ADR MedSKU Update, iData Research and Data on File. Data on file, estimate based on combined positive and neutral policies. Data on File, based on Centinel Spine Surgeon Locator search data in 2024 vs 2023. Marnay, Thierry P.; Geneste, Guillaume Y.; Edgard-Rosa, Gregory W.; Grau-Ortiz, Martin M.; Hirsch, Caroline C.; Negre, Georges G. Clinical Outcomes After 1 and 2-Level Lumbar Total Disc Arthroplasty: 1,187 Patients with 7 to 21-Year Follow-up. November 22, 2024 . J Bone Joint Surg Am. 2024;00:1-13. http://dx.doi.org/10.2106/JBJS.23.00735 Data on File, Centinel Spine.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is the leading global medical device company exclusively focused on addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease with prodisc®, the most complete total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world.

The Company's prodisc technology is the most studied and clinically-proven TDR system across the globe, validated by over 540 published papers and more than 275,000 implantations. Centinel Spine's prodisc is the only TDR technology with multiple motion-preserving anatomic solutions, allowing the surgeon to Match-the-Disc™ to each patient's anatomy for both cervical and lumbar total disc replacement.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.CentinelSpine.com or contact:

