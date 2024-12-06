CENTENE CORPORATION TO HOST VIRTUAL INVESTOR DAY ON DECEMBER 12, 2024

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, today announced that, in the wake of the tragic loss of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO Brian Thompson, Centene’s Investor Day will now be hosted virtually. The program will be webcast during the previously scheduled date and time – Thursday, December 12, 2024, starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

“All of us at Centene are deeply saddened by Brian Thompson’s death and want to express our support for all of those affected. Health insurance is a big industry and a small community; many members of the CenTeam crossed paths with Brian during their careers,” said Centene Chief Executive Officer, Sarah M. London. “He was a person with a deep sense of empathy and clear passion for improving access to care. Our hearts are with his family and his colleagues during this difficult time.”

The event can be accessed via a live webcast on the Company’s website at www.centene.com, under the Investors section, or directly via the following link at: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1700085&tp_key=eac9720ef1. A webcast replay will be available for on-demand listening shortly following the completion of the call for the next 12 months at the aforementioned URL.

