CBIH: Potential Rescheduling to Schedule III Could Reward Decades of Scientific Preparation and Regulatory Discipline

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Dante Picazo, CEO of Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc. trading under ticker symbol CBIH (OTCID: CBIH), provided the following update in light of recent reports suggesting that President Donald Trump may issue an executive order aimed at accelerating the federal process of rescheduling cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III.CBIH believes that, if the process moves forward, it could represent one of the most consequential federal shifts since the 1970s. CBIH views Schedule III as a bridge toward improved research access, clearer pharmaceutical development pathways, and more responsible medical adoption.In that historical context, CBIH emphasizes that its advantage has not been speculation, but sustained preparation for an increasingly demanding regulatory environment. The Company has focused its strategy on pillars that often distinguish a "consumer" industry from a "healthcare" industry: intellectual property, standardizable formulations, scalable scientific platforms, and educational programs designed to elevate medical and regulatory standards. With this approach, CBIH states that it has positioned itself to actively contribute to the advancement of cannabis as evidence-based medicine."We have prepared for this moment with a long-term vision," said Rosangel Andrades, MD, Research Director at CBIH. "If rescheduling to Schedule III becomes a reality, our next step is to further strengthen our scientific standards and advance toward a 'Magnet-ready' level of institutional excellence in the science of cannabinoids as medicine, with processes, clinical evidence, and operational quality aligned with the highest best practices in the healthcare sector.""CBIH believes that Schedule III can support a more investable environment that is more attractive to institutional capital by enabling more standardized research conditions, clearer medical positioning, and improved operating realities for companies that comply with applicable regulatory frameworks, quality standards, and responsible corporate governance practices," said John Jones, Board Director of CBIH.From an economic standpoint, the scale is already undeniable: Whitney Economics projected that legal cannabis sales in the United States would exceed $31.4 billion in 2024, representing an increase of approximately $2.6 billion versus 2023 (about 9.14% year over year). In parallel, industry employment estimates place the legal market at 425,002 jobs supported across the United States. Looking ahead, sector analyses have projected that legal retail cannabis sales in the United States could exceed $53.5 billion by 2027, reflecting the magnitude of the potential growth if regulatory expansion continues.Looking to 2026, CBIH expects to accelerate initiatives that strengthen its scientific and educational model, expand strategic partnerships, and advance developments focused on standardization, applied research, and responsible medical adoption, with the goal of converting regulatory clarity into measurable progress for patients, healthcare professionals, and funding institutions.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file atFor more information, contact us at:(214) 733-0868Dante PicazoCEO - CBIHWebsite:X:Instagram:To view the source version of this press release, please visit