SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Catheter Precision Announces Third VIVO Installation in France

November 19, 2025 | 
3 min read

First-ever multi-year agreement highlights commitment to French electrophysiology market

FORT MILL, S.C., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK - NYSE/American), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market today announces its third VIVO™ system installation in France, at the prestigious Centre Hospitalier Régional Universitaire (CHRU) Nancy. Led by Prof. Christian de Chillou, a renowned expert in ventricular tachycardia ablation, CHRU Nancy’s Clinical Electrophysiology Unit will utilize VIVO under a new multi-year agreement — a first for Catheter Precision.

CHRU Nancy is a leading tertiary referral and teaching hospital serving the Grand Est region of France. Its Electrophysiology Unit, led by Prof. Christian de Chillou, specializes in complex arrhythmia ablation and participates in European multi-center research and is recognized internationally for expertise in catheter ablation of challenging arrhythmias. Equipped with VIVO, the department will harness its non-invasive 3D mapping to optimize ventricular arrhythmia workflows, reducing procedure time and improving patient outcomes.

This follows the second VIVO deployment at CHU Rennes in July 2025, which marked Catheter Precision’s largest purchase order in Europe. CHU Rennes, performing over 150 ventricular ablations annually, demonstrated exceptional early results and physician enthusiasm. Global momentum continues with installations in France, Sweden, and the U.S., supported by CE and FDA clearances.

“Academic centers like Rennes and Nancy are pivotal for introducing VIVO early in a physician’s career, establishing long-term adoption,” said Fatih Ayoglu, European Sales Manager at Catheter Precision. “Now that a multi-year agreement has been secured with CHRU Nancy, we believe that the three most prestigious hospitals for ventricular ablation in France are using VIVO which reflects our growing momentum in France and confirms VIVO’s clinical and economic value.”

About VIVO
Catheter Precision’s VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE Mark.

About Catheter Precision
Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “might,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “depends,” “expect,” “expand,” “forecast,” “intend,” “predict,” “plan,” “rely,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “seek,” or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.  These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding product evaluations at the hospital, and that the purchase order indicates that the hospital and its staff see the value and benefits that VIVO can bring. The Company’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations
973-691-2000
IR@catheterprecision.com

# # #


South Carolina Pipeline
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Isometric businessman tightrope walker is on the rope. Teetering on the cable. Business challenge and risk concept. Simple minimal design. Trendy style graphic. Flat vector illustration.
Business
Phase III Fail Forces Neuphoria Into Strategic Review—With One Investor Offering a Takeover
November 12, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Goal concept. Human hand in dotted pop art style pointing on the target for red paper plane. Vector illustration
IgA nephropathy
Vera Builds ‘Compelling Profile’ for Atacicept in IgAN, Eyes Q4 Filing
November 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sep 21, 2020 Brisbane / CA / USA - BioMarin headquarters in Silicon Valley; BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is an American biotechnology company
Earnings
BioMarin Abandons Gene Therapy Roctavian, Cuts Revenue Guidance as Voxzogo Faces Competitors
October 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Red round circle with a pause button or icon against yellow background.
Rare diseases
Intellia Pauses Phase III ATTR Trials for CRISPR Gene Therapy After Life-Threatening Liver Toxicity
October 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac