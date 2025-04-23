CardioFocus to Showcase PFA Portfolio at Heart Rhythm 2025

Advancing PFA through a science-led, portfolio-driven approach to innovation

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AFib--CardioFocus, Inc., a medical device company dedicated to advancing ablation treatment for cardiac arrhythmias, is excited to announce its featured presence at Heart Rhythm 2025 in San Diego, where the company will showcase the latest advancements and clinical progress in pulsed field ablation (PFA) technology for the treatment of atrial fibrillation.

CardioFocus will kick off the week at the Stanford Biodesign New Arrhythmia Technologies Retreat on Wednesday, April 23, at The Westin San Diego. Dr. Atul Verma will speak at 2:50 PM, highlighting the unique PFA approach CardioFocus is pioneering. “We’re honored to be featured at this retreat,” said Steve Ogilvie, CEO of CardioFocus. “It’s the perfect stage to elaborate on the unique science driving our PFA innovation.”

The momentum continues on Thursday, April 24, with the PFA Live Case Summit 2025, where the company’s next-generation OptiShot™ PFA Balloon Catheter will be showcased in a live, first-in-human case from the VISION AF trial. This live case broadcasted from Homolka Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, will highlight how OptiShot combines advanced waveform technology and circumferential contact with an ultra-compliant balloon design to deliver consistent pulmonary vein isolation (PVI).

OptiShot is one of several different approaches that the company is taking in its portfolio approach to PFA, including focal (currently available in the EU & UK), a large focal deca-spline mini basket called QuickShot™ Nav (under first-in-human clinical investigation in the Quick AF trial), and new generator, CardioWave™ (planned for future investigation).

From April 25–27, at the Heart Rhythm 2025 conference at the San Diego Convention Center, CardioFocus invites attendees to explore its PFA science at Booth 1328 and in our Tech Suite (TS855), which will host both scheduled appointments and walk-in hours. Visitors will get an inside look at the company’s development philosophy to combine waveform, contact, and catheter design and how diligent pre-clinical research has delivered clinical success with PFA.

“Our message is clear this year: We’re solving the PFA equation of waveform plus contact to elevate patient outcomes,” said Ogilvie. “We’re excited to engage, learn, and lead alongside the EP community.”

Centauri is not approved for sale in the United States. The OptiShot™ PFA Balloon System and QuickShot™ Nav is investigational and not approved for commercial use.

Headquartered in Marlborough, MA, CardioFocus is a medical device innovator and manufacturer dedicated to advancing ablation treatment for cardiac disorders such as atrial fibrillation, the most common heart arrhythmia. For more information, visit CardioFocus.com.

